Saint Louis, MO

Domino’s pizzas are 50% off until November 20

By Joe Millitzer
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dominos is selling pizzas ordered online for half off until November, 20. The customer appreciation deal comes just in time for the holidays.

The pizza chain says the deal is for 50% off menu priced pizzas . The pizzas must be ordered online to be eligible for the discount. This includes orders from Dominos.com, the Domino’s app, or from the AnyWare platforms on Google Home, Alexa, Slack and Facebook Messenger.

“November is U.S. National Gratitude Month and Domino’s wants to say thank you to its customers by giving them a great deal on the pizza they love,” writes Frank Garrido, Domino’s executive vice president of U.S. operations and support.

The deal includes any size of pizza, with over 20 toppings, on five types of crust. It also includes specialty pizzas like the Pacific Veggie, MeatZZa, Philly Cheese Steak and more.

