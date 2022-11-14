ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Thursday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County holds final paper shredding event of 2022

Burlington County residents have one more opportunity to safely dispose of confidential papers during the County’s final shredding event of 2022. The final 2022 shredding event will be held on Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Lights on Main preparation underway

Preparation for Saturday’s holiday Lights on Main was a major focus of the township committee meeting earlier this month, as thousands of people are expected to attend. “The recreation commission is fully engaged with Lights on Main planning,” said Deputy Mayor Julie DeLaurentis. “Everything is in good order there, so we’re excited.”
MULLICA HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County announces 561 cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
njurbannews.com

Frontier Airlines fined millions; ordered to refund customers–including some in Trenton

Earlier this week, the Transportation Department fined Frontier Airlines more than $2,2 million in fees for failing to provide legitimate and expeditious refunds to thousands of disgruntled and dissatisfied passengers, including many at the busy Trenton-Mercer Municipal Airport. The low-cost, low-budget, and low-flying carrier is the only American airline company penalized by the Department of Transportation and was also assessed more in fines than any of the other six carriers named in the DOT filing, totaling more than $7 million, according to published reports.
TRENTON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Food Bank of South Jersey ready to distribute 22,000 turkeys

Thanksgiving dinner is a culinary feast as families gather together to share delicious food, let the children have fun at the kid’s table and celebrate another year of abundance. But for one in eight youngsters in Camden, Gloucester, Burlington and Salem counties, there is no guarantee of a meal...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City dogs attack five juveniles, two adults

Seven people were wounded in an attack by dogs in Atlantic City. Two juveniles were walking their dogs in a fenced-in area in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a preliminary investigation. The dogs encountered a third dog, causing them to become aggressive and...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Spotted lanternflies are mating. Here’s how to destroy their eggs.

As the last of the adult spotted lanternfly females lay their eggs, experts say the fall is a good time to destroy their egg masses to help control their spread in 2023. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that first appeared in the United States in Berks County, Pa. While the spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, transmit diseases and isn’t dangerous to humans, Camden County Mosquito Commission Superintendent Lauren Bonus told NJ Advance, “they are an invasive species, which means that they’re not native to the U.S.
BreakingAC

One person died in Galloway fire, medical examiner confirms

One person died in a fire that destroyed a Galloway Township apartment building last month, an investigation found. The quick-spreading fire at Apache Court destroyed a building containing 18 units. One person was unaccounted for after the fire, Detective Mark Kienzle said. Human remains were discovered in the debris of...
GALLOWAY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Mercer election board hope to count votes by November 21

The Mercer County Board of Elections is still counting votes one week after a hugely problematic November 8 general election where all of the voting machines had malfunctioned, and the official responsible for the tally stopped short of committing to finish before the November 21 certification deadline. The delay potentially...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy