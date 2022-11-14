Read full article on original website
Related
probrewer.com
19.2oz aluminum cans – Colorado Topographic map $0.12/can OBO (shipping not included)
19.2oz aluminum cans - Colorado Topographic map $0.12/can OBO (shipping not included) ( $0.12 ) Topographical map cans of Colorado area. Cans are 19.2 oz, all produced by BALL. Topographic map is transparent, and the cans may be printed over, or wrapped over. Great for small batches, experimental beers. 13...
probrewer.com
All American 16oz Can Seamer
All American 16oz can seamer for sale. Great working condition, used to seam cans during the pandemic, amazing workhorse.
probrewer.com
10Bbl HLT ( $7,500 )
Natural Gas burner (We never actually fired it up, we used it as a CLT for its whole life) Purchased from Galcier Tanks and similar to https://www.glaciertanks.com/tanks-hot-liquor-tanks-ihlt-10-bbl-gas-herms.html but is slightly different in design. Price $7,500 obo. We are also selling:. 15bbl Whirlpool : https://www.probrewer.com/classified-ad/15bbl-whirlpool/. Grain Mill, Grist case and Auger...
probrewer.com
$9,000 – 15bbl Stainless Uni-Tank Fermenter
Perfect condition. Hardly use the tank for our 3bbl system and is taking up space. 3” Thick polyurethane insulation on shell and cone (chloride free) 2B sanitary interior polish (pickled and passivated) 4N exterior polish (sanitary) Adjustable feet with anchor holes. Operating pressure 20psi (Tested at 30psi) 3/4” FNPT...
probrewer.com
La Marzocco duel head espresso machine
We have a 2010 La Marzocco espresso machine that was recently decommissioned from one of our restaurants. It is ready to go. shipping is available at the owner’s expense and coordination. Manufacturer : La Marzocco. Original Manufacture Date : 07/2010. Where Manufactured : Italy. Ships From : San Francisco.
probrewer.com
New Craft Kettle 30 BBL | Brite Tank | Jacketed & Insulated (Standard)
Contact: Derek@vermontbeermakers.com Derek Soldenski 802-618-0599 Currently 2 Available Asking 15k each or best offer Ships FOB from Newport, New Hampshire 03773 The tank will fit in a box van. Average shipping cost is $2.50 per mile. Rigging for transport is $250 BT_Sales_Dimensions - Schematic (shopify.com) multi-zone glycol dimpled cooling jackets.
probrewer.com
30 bbl Conical Fermentation Vessel For Sale
Unknown manufacturer. We purchased it from an American brewery over 10 years ago. Comes with 2″ PRV. 1.5″ racking arm.
probrewer.com
For Sale - PE Rotary 20 Station Cold Glue Front and Back Labeler
PE Rotary 20 Station Cold Glue Front and Back Labeler. Pricing and Questions – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. Dual Station Label Magazines for labeling front and back of 12oz. bottles, Cold Glue Labeling, Last ran 12oz. Glass Bottles, 20 Head Machines for speeds up to 300 containers/minute, All stainless steel construction, Condition is Very Good, 460 Volts, 3 Phase, 60HZ.
probrewer.com
Complete 5BBL Brew System For Sale Plus a Lot More
BK, MT, HLT – all double-walled and insulated. All custom manufactured by Sungood. Overhead hoist with track to lift false bottom for cleaning. Electric Control Panel manufactured by Colorado Brewing Systems. Brew Deck – stainless. 9gal hopback/grant with removable slotted bottom with domed lid that can also hold...
probrewer.com
15bbl Whirlpool
About 6′ diameter and 7.5′ tall. 10bbl HLT: https://www.probrewer.com/classified-ad/10bbl-hlt/. Grain Mill, Grist case and Auger https://www.probrewer.com/classified-ad/grain-mill-grist-case-and-auger/
probrewer.com
Meheen 6-Head Bottle Filler For Sale
Used 6-head Meheen bottle filler for sale. Used sparingly over the course of the last seven years by our brewery but we are no longer in need of it. Machine is in great shape due to not being used regularly (no more than once a month). Can run up to 80 cases an hour when dialed in.
probrewer.com
Dixie 32oz Crowler Seamer
Dixie 32ox Crowler seamer for sale. Great working condition, used in the taproom, but no longer filling crowlers.
probrewer.com
Fluid Chiller 6ph chiller
Fluid Chiller AIR5000 chiller wired for 3 phase for sale. Unit needs new compressor and is priced accordingly. We have had it out of service for a couple of years and have had it stored inside. If you have a HVAC person in house, this would be a nice project $2,000 OBO.
probrewer.com
Start your Brewery today!
Full 1200 litre Brewery setup, previously owned by Willie the Boatman in Sydney. Own the same gear as one of Sydney’s main craft breweries once owned and won awards for their brews with. We have new stainless heading our way, so it is with some regret that we are...
probrewer.com
Two 7bbl Fermenters
Two 7 BBL Fermenters for sale. Can be purchased together or separately. Tanks have been in use at our facility for 6 years with no issues and are in excellent condition. Tanks are manufactured by Stout $6,500 each or $12,500 for the pair. Need to move them out for larger tanks coming in.
probrewer.com
Monoblock 200L~ 600L Nano Brewing Equipment
Are you looking for a fully functioned and Easy-to-Use brewhouse? Our brewhouse is a good choice. It’s a monoblock shaped during shipping, so no need to have much work after you receive it. We use pipe diverter to make brewers’ work easier, no need to climb up and down during brewing. Here are more features:
probrewer.com
40 bbl brewhouse
(PRICED-TO-SELL) Complete 40 BBL Brewhouse: Steam Brew Kettle, Mash Mixer, Mash/Lauter Tun, Whirlpool Vessel, Hot Liquor Tank. Includes Spent Grain Pump, Proflow Glycol Heat Exchanger, Thermaline Water Heat Exchanger, Transfer Pumps, Control Panels and Custom Platform along with all stainless piping. Everything is here. Manufacturer : Century Manufacturing Inc. Ships...
probrewer.com
How Decanters Increase High-Quality Beer Production
Sponsoredposted by Flottweg Separation Technology, Inc. It’s a complex process to transform grains into refreshing, delicious beer. During production, a brewery’s step-by-step hot and cold processes influence the quality. Flottweg’s highly-efficient beer centrifuges meet the specific requirements of breweries while optimizing the entire process for maximum yields with the utmost level of quality.
probrewer.com
Deutsche Beverage Tilting Hop Back infuser practically brand new!
Deutsche Beverage Tilting Hop Back infuser practically brand new! ( $6,000 ) Up for sale is our tilting hop infuser. This can be used to add adjuncts to your beer like fruit puree, coffee, chocolate, etc. It can also be used for late boil hop editions either pellet or fresh. We have only used this a handful of times, but our brewery is just too small to take advantage of this piece of equipment.
probrewer.com
Criveller 30 BBL Brite Tank and Apex 15 BBL Unitank for sale
We are selling a Criveller 30 BBL Brite tank and an Apex 15 BBL Unitank. Both are in great condition and come with everything (carb stone, CIP assembly, sight glass, etc). Both were made in 2017 and have been well cared for. We are located in San Jose, CA and buyer would need to make arrangements for shipping. Email brian@hapasbrewing.com for pricing and tank drawings.
Comments / 0