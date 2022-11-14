Suspect arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff in University Heights

SAN DIEGO — A suspect was arrested Monday after a reported home invasion robbery in the University Heights neighborhood developed into a SWAT standoff that lasted several hours Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.

Around 8:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call from the 4300 block of Louisiana Street where it was reported that multiple people armed with weapons attempted to rob a home, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki told FOX 5.

Shortly after 11 a.m., officers with SDPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit were called to the scene to assist with negotiations.

Three people were detained as part of the investigation, according to police. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Another SWAT situation was ongoing concurrently in the Chollas View area Monday.

The area was closed due to police activity, with residents in the vicinity asked to shelter in place. Those living in the immediate area were asked to contact SDPD if they need assistance.

Officials were unable to confirm if there was any connection to an incident in the same area last week where two people were found dead and two more were hospitalized after being found unresponsive inside a home.

