Mesothelioma: Signs and symptoms of asbestos cancer

Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that can grow in the lining of certain organs in the body.

It most commonly impacts the lungs, but can also impact the lining of the stomach, heart or even testicles, according to the NHS website.

According to the NHS more than 2,700 people are diagnosed with the condition each year, with it mostly being diagnosed in people over the age of 75 as mesothelioma takes a long time to develop.

What causes mesothelioma?

The vast majority of mesothelioma cases are caused when people are exposed to asbestos dust. Asbestos is the name for a naturally occurring mineral made of microscopic fibres.

On its website the health charity Asthma + Lung UK said: “Asbestos fibres are extremely small. When you breathe them in, they get lodged inside your lungs.

“These fibres cause persistent irritation to the lungs, which in some people can lead to mesothelioma. It’s not known why some people with asbestos in their lungs develop mesothelioma and others don’t.”

Asbestos was commontly used in buildings in the UK before its dangers were known and it was subsequently banned in 1999. It can still be found in older buildings and if removed should only be handled by a licensed disposal site.

What are the symptoms of mesothelioma?

According to the NHS website the signs that you could have mesothelioma in your lungs include chest pains, fatigue, a high temperature, a persistent cough, loss of appetite, an unexplained weight loss and swollen fingertips.

You can have a different set of symptoms if there are signs the cancer is in your stomach. These include feeling sick, being constipated, a loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss.

How is mesothelioma treated?

The treatment for mesothelioma depends on factors such as your general health and age, but can involve chemotherapy, surgery or radiotherapy.

What is the outlook for mesothelioma?

On its website Asthma + Lung UK said that there have been advances in treatment but “the outlook for mesothelioma tends to be poor”.

It added: “Everyone is different and a person’s individual outlook will depend on their age, other medical problems and the stage of their tumour.

“Sadly, because mesothelioma is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, only about 5 per cent-10 per cent of people live for five years or more after diagnosis.

“However, there is a small group of people who have tumours that are particularly slow growing. These people can live for longer, often up to 10 years or more.”