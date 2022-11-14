ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

The downfall of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried sends shockwaves through the crypto world

NEW YORK — Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world's first trillionaire. Now the comments about the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried range from bemused to hostile...
Benzinga

Binance Just Moved $2B Bitcoin From Its Proof Of Reserves: What's Going On?

Binance is under hot waters, after it moved 127,351 Bitcoins BTC/USD from its Proof of Reserve wallet BTCB/USD to cold storage, on-chain data reveals. What Happened: After the above-mentioned transfer, over 68,200 BTC worth $1.1 billion were transferred to Binance from an anonymous wallet. In total, 59,151 BTC, over $98M unpegged from Binance’s BTC reserves.
Reuters

European shares open higher as battered miners rise

Nov 18 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Friday after two straight days of declines, as investors snapped up beaten-down miners, though gains were limited by hawkish comments from more U.S. Federal Reserve officials.
KVCR NEWS

It's the end of the boom times in tech, as layoffs keep mounting

For more than two decades, the U.S. tech industry has been a reliable source of booming stocks and cushy, high-paid jobs. In the span of weeks, the sheen has faded and the ax has fallen. More than 24,000 tech workers across 72 companies have been laid off this month, adding...
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy