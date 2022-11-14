ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preparing for the wintery weather season

By Duncan MacLean
 3 days ago

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It is that time of year again, but that doesn’t mean people are fully prepared.

How much will it snow in Massachusetts

The first wintry weather of the year is on the way so it’s time to gear up. We’re expecting mixed precipitation during cold overnight hours, so early-morning ice and slush are the main concern.

Assistant Manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam, Bob Parent, told 22News, “You do want to have a snow brush, a snow shovel by the back door. Maybe a blanket in the car, and something for traction so you don’t slip and slide all over.”

Bob told us this time of the year is always busy for them. As the seasons change over, you don’t want to neglect your lawn and leaf care. Leaving leaves under piles of snow can increase the chances of snow mold diseases and delay your grass’ regrowth in the spring.

Whether it’s the final fall cleanup or the season’s first flurries, having all the proper gear can make a big difference. But, being properly prepared doesn’t mean people are ready for the snow to fly.

“No, I’m ready for the warm weather, bring back the sunshine,” said Parent.

You might say it’s right on cue, but it’s actually just a tad late. Trends from Westover Air Reserve Base over the last six years show mixed snow and rain beginning in late October, with snow following for the first time in mid-November.

The good news is: it likely won’t be a whiteout or washout-November. The National Weather Services’ precipitation forecast for November indicates we are between 33% and 40% likely to fall below our average precipitation totals for the month. For the rest of the winter, the NWS says we have an equal likelihood of finishing above or below normal amounts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

