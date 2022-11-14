Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Man Buys Only Beer Before Snowstorm
Well, at least he has priorities. The age-old tradition of buying bread, eggs, and milk before a major winter storm is so overrated. Several feet of snow could drop over Western New York in the coming hours and days. Naturally, anxious Buffalo residents spent the past few days picking up food and other supplies at area stores just in case they are snowed in for the foreseeable future.
Bread Aisles Completely Empty at Wegmans in Western New York
The huge lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to start this evening in Buffalo and Western New York is what's on everyone's mind right now. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 7 pm for Erie County and will not expire until Sunday afternoon. We've seen snowfall ranges anywhere...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Jingle Barn Holiday Market, a FREE event!
FREE EVENT & opportunity to support our amazing local small businesses!. Come out and meet the community! Our 2nd annual Holiday Market featuring local vendors who make amazing products, locally. We invite you to support local small businesses in this holiday shopping event to get a head start for the holidays! Vendor list:
Things You Should Do Now To Be Ready For The Snowstorm
Winter is on its way to the 716 to say hi in a major way and when it arrives, think about taking a few of these steps to make sure you're ready. It seems like we just put away those snow brushes and once again we're on the verge of a major snowstorm in Western New York. As the Buffalo area is finishing up its preparation for this snowstorm, there are quite a few things that we need to get together before the snowflakes fly.
artvoice.com
Queen City Fine Arts on Tonawanda St. is Closing!
It is with a heavy heart that I am making the official announcement that our time as an establishment has come to an end. As the owner and creator, the time has come to move on and follow my own path as an artist. Along the way I have met hundreds of beautiful people and have shared in their journey into the arts. We have been lucky to get out into the community and share the arts with less fortunate people along the way. Over the past 5 years we have survived through covid and fought with everything I have to keep the dream alive. It is time to move on.
New Restaurant In Hamburg,NY Opening During Historic Snowstorm
There is a historic amount of snow that is in the forecast for all of Western New York! The warm days are gone and the reality of the weather here in Western New York and New York State is going to set in fast this week. The forecast, as of...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Relax and Unwind this Winter at This Salt Cave Destination Hiding in Hamburg
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. The holidays are officially upon us here in Western New York. Cue the added stress and hectic hustle and bustle that often comes with the end of the year. If...
wnynewsnow.com
Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
Why Windshield Wiper Blades Shouldn’t Be Popped Up Overnight
There's a huge lake effect snowstorm coming to Western New York. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for all of Erie County by Thursday evening and lasting until Sunday afternoon. The worst of the lake effect snowstorm looks to be the City of Buffalo and areas just south,...
Tasting Table
Sponge Candy: The Sugar-Spun Treat Buffalo Has Adored Since The 1900s
For such a regionally specific sweet treat, sponge candy has a following that reaches far beyond Buffalo, New York, which gave birth to the coveted melt-in-your-mouth confection in the early 1900s, according to Visit Buffalo Niagara. It goes by a handful of affectionate nicknames, including sea foam candy, puff candy, fairy food, and honeycomb toffee, notes Stefanelli's Candies. But whatever you call it, the sweet pride of Buffalo is here to stay.
I-90 Thruway Will Soon Close Because of Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's by far the most popular topic in Western New York right now: the looming lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to drop anywhere from 1-4 feet of snow on the Buffalo and Western New York region from Thursday evening into Sunday. It just depends on where you live, in...
Buffalo Schools And WNY Schools Will Close Due To Massive Snow Storm
Here are the districts that have announced closings or delays so far:. Closed on Friday, November 18, 2022 The district released a statement on Facebook about closing schools and after-school activities,. Due to a forecasted severe weather event for Thursday Evening Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on Friday, November...
Dream Home In Western New York Drops $300K In Price [PHOTOS]
Imagine a roaring fire in your living room at the end of a long day at work or in the woods! The snow falls outside while you wait for the family to show up for dinner. You pop a cork on your favorite bottle of wine and relax for the evening. That could be the dream come true if you get this beauty in the hills south of Buffalo, New York.
Buffalo Uses These Things To Clear Snow Off Our Cars
If there is one thing you can be sure to see driving around Western New York, it's going to be a car cruising down the road with a snow glacier on its roof, but does it have to be this way?. Did you know that the New York State vehicle...
Important Message Ahead For Buffalo First Big Snowfall
This is an opinion piece. It seems like any time the weather becomes frightful, it makes people everywhere become rather…spiteful. When Vaughn Monroe first recorded the song, “Let It Snow!” It became obvious that all of the lyrics are embracing the bad weather for what it is, and making the most out of a snowy day, rather than complaining about it and becoming a bitter Scrooge until it melts.
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas Hots
A shot of the front entrance of Lucky's Texas Hots in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Nothing beats the neatly assembled, wholesome homestyle taste of a nice hot dog or sandwich for a quick lunch option downtown. Lucky’s Texas Hots is an institution in the Kaisertown district of Buffalo, New York, offering up all the classics in burgers, sandwiches, and of course, Texas hots.
Travel Bans in Erie County Are a Possibility With Snowstorm
We're less than 12 hours away from the huge lake effect snowstorm that is projected to bare down on Buffalo and surrounding areas in Western New York this evening, lasting until sometime on Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Erie County at 7 pm this evening...
Major Weather Outlet Says 72 Inches of Snow Possible in Buffalo
There have been many lake effect snowstorms in Western New York over the years. While there have been many, a small handful stand out as the most intense we have ever seen. The November of 2000 snowstorm, which dumped two feet of snow in one day and night in Buffalo, which stranded motorists who did not see the storm coming; or at least as strong as it ended up being.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Light snow for everyone tonight, then significant lake effect for some
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An area of light snow moving in will continue for a period this evening and overnight, before tapering by morning. Most are still expected to see a coating to an inch or two of snow on the grass Wednesday morning, but the majority of the snow will have ended by the time the morning commute begins. Because of this, we’ve dropped the Yellow Alert for Wednesday morning, as any impacts on roads should be fairly minor. First Alert meteorologists Rich Caniglia and Alex Bielfeld will have the latest forecast and conditions as you’re heading out the door on News10NBC Today starting at 4:30AM.
The Worst Area to Be in WNY For This Huge Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's the water cooler talk you cannot avoid right now in Western New York: the upcoming lake effect snowstorm that will impact the Buffalo region from Thursday evening and well into Sunday. There's a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect starting 7 pm Thursday and lasting into 1 pm...
