It is with a heavy heart that I am making the official announcement that our time as an establishment has come to an end. As the owner and creator, the time has come to move on and follow my own path as an artist. Along the way I have met hundreds of beautiful people and have shared in their journey into the arts. We have been lucky to get out into the community and share the arts with less fortunate people along the way. Over the past 5 years we have survived through covid and fought with everything I have to keep the dream alive. It is time to move on.

TONAWANDA, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO