ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Buys Only Beer Before Snowstorm

Well, at least he has priorities. The age-old tradition of buying bread, eggs, and milk before a major winter storm is so overrated. Several feet of snow could drop over Western New York in the coming hours and days. Naturally, anxious Buffalo residents spent the past few days picking up food and other supplies at area stores just in case they are snowed in for the foreseeable future.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Jingle Barn Holiday Market, a FREE event!

FREE EVENT & opportunity to support our amazing local small businesses!. Come out and meet the community! Our 2nd annual Holiday Market featuring local vendors who make amazing products, locally. We invite you to support local small businesses in this holiday shopping event to get a head start for the holidays! Vendor list:
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Things You Should Do Now To Be Ready For The Snowstorm

Winter is on its way to the 716 to say hi in a major way and when it arrives, think about taking a few of these steps to make sure you're ready. It seems like we just put away those snow brushes and once again we're on the verge of a major snowstorm in Western New York. As the Buffalo area is finishing up its preparation for this snowstorm, there are quite a few things that we need to get together before the snowflakes fly.
BUFFALO, NY
artvoice.com

Queen City Fine Arts on Tonawanda St. is Closing!

It is with a heavy heart that I am making the official announcement that our time as an establishment has come to an end. As the owner and creator, the time has come to move on and follow my own path as an artist. Along the way I have met hundreds of beautiful people and have shared in their journey into the arts. We have been lucky to get out into the community and share the arts with less fortunate people along the way. Over the past 5 years we have survived through covid and fought with everything I have to keep the dream alive. It is time to move on.
TONAWANDA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region

RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Tasting Table

Sponge Candy: The Sugar-Spun Treat Buffalo Has Adored Since The 1900s

For such a regionally specific sweet treat, sponge candy has a following that reaches far beyond Buffalo, New York, which gave birth to the coveted melt-in-your-mouth confection in the early 1900s, according to Visit Buffalo Niagara. It goes by a handful of affectionate nicknames, including sea foam candy, puff candy, fairy food, and honeycomb toffee, notes Stefanelli's Candies. But whatever you call it, the sweet pride of Buffalo is here to stay.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Dream Home In Western New York Drops $300K In Price [PHOTOS]

Imagine a roaring fire in your living room at the end of a long day at work or in the woods! The snow falls outside while you wait for the family to show up for dinner. You pop a cork on your favorite bottle of wine and relax for the evening. That could be the dream come true if you get this beauty in the hills south of Buffalo, New York.
HOLLAND, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Important Message Ahead For Buffalo First Big Snowfall

This is an opinion piece. It seems like any time the weather becomes frightful, it makes people everywhere become rather…spiteful. When Vaughn Monroe first recorded the song, “Let It Snow!” It became obvious that all of the lyrics are embracing the bad weather for what it is, and making the most out of a snowy day, rather than complaining about it and becoming a bitter Scrooge until it melts.
BUFFALO, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas Hots

A shot of the front entrance of Lucky's Texas Hots in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Nothing beats the neatly assembled, wholesome homestyle taste of a nice hot dog or sandwich for a quick lunch option downtown. Lucky’s Texas Hots is an institution in the Kaisertown district of Buffalo, New York, offering up all the classics in burgers, sandwiches, and of course, Texas hots.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Major Weather Outlet Says 72 Inches of Snow Possible in Buffalo

There have been many lake effect snowstorms in Western New York over the years. While there have been many, a small handful stand out as the most intense we have ever seen. The November of 2000 snowstorm, which dumped two feet of snow in one day and night in Buffalo, which stranded motorists who did not see the storm coming; or at least as strong as it ended up being.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Light snow for everyone tonight, then significant lake effect for some

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An area of light snow moving in will continue for a period this evening and overnight, before tapering by morning. Most are still expected to see a coating to an inch or two of snow on the grass Wednesday morning, but the majority of the snow will have ended by the time the morning commute begins. Because of this, we’ve dropped the Yellow Alert for Wednesday morning, as any impacts on roads should be fairly minor. First Alert meteorologists Rich Caniglia and Alex Bielfeld will have the latest forecast and conditions as you’re heading out the door on News10NBC Today starting at 4:30AM.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy