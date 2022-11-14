Read full article on original website
Municipal parking lot in Wellsville: Temporary deal reached
The village and new property owner sign three month agreement. The main public parking lot in the business district of downtown Wellsville serves many functions. First and foremost the lot provides parking for the customers, employees, and suppliers for the entire shopping district. The lot is home to the popular eatery and catering business, “Chelsea’s,” and the “Rub-a-Dub” laundromat. Tim Shea Plumbing headquarters is located in the parking lot but doesn’t have a storefront precense. Many patrons of the Modern Diner, The Wellsville Brewing Company, The Wellsville Creative Arts Center, The Texas Hot, The Shop on Main, From the Hart, The Music Alley, WillCare, and other Main Street small businesses rely on this parking lot. It is a busy place and very important for downtown commerce.
Attention Job Seekers: Runnings is Coming to Wellsville, NY!
Job fair set for December 13 at the Riverwalk Plaza store. Job applications will be available all day at the former Kmart store. Runnings is a fast-growing retail chain with 58 stores and 4 distribution centers located in 8 states in the Midwest and Northeast. We are a general retailer offering our customers everything they need for their home, farm and outdoor activities. Our new location in Wellsville (the former Kmart) will be opening in the Spring of 2023 and we are very excited to be a part of the Wellsville community and surrounding area.
Jarrid L. Matteson, 36, Wellsville
Jarrid L. MATTESON, 36, of Wellsville, NY, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester. Born January 15, 1986, in Wellsville, he was the son of Brian and Tammy Waters Matteson. A 2005 graduate of Wellsville High School, he attended Corning Community College for Fire EMS. On October 22, 2016, in Wellsville, he married Katie L. Williams, who survives.
Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester
The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
NY Landquest: 2 Log Homes with Garage, Barn and Pond on 21 acres in Bliss NY
The first log home features soaring tongue and groove ceilings, hardwood floors, a first floor master ensuite, quest room, second full bathroom, laundry, and an open concept kitchen and living space. Across from the main log home is a large pole barn converted into living space, a huge garage area, and a fully-equipped workshop. There is a covered patio with an outdoor kitchen and picnic tables that overlook the pond.
Driver strikes bear in McKean County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear while driving in McKean County. The incident was just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 on Route 46 in Keating Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver was traveling in a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado headed north on Route 46 when he hit the bear […]
Man accused of stealing UTV, then taking it for a spin on SUNY Geneseo campus
GENESEO, N.Y. – A Dansville man is facing several charges after Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies say he stole someone’s UTV. A Geneseo homeowner called police just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 6 to report someone had driven off with their UTV. The University Police at Geneseo found...
ICS “Parade” to Celebrate their Water Project
Immaculate Conception students continue work on the “Uganda Water Project”. Twelve-thirty on a Wednesday sounds like a good time for a parade, right? No? Well, this is not your typical parade. Students from Immaculate Conception School will be venturing out tomorrow on an unusual type of parade called a Water Walk. It is both a walk of sacrifice and a walk of celebration.
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Lake Erie Snow Squalls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is that time of the year again! In all likelihood it will be time to practice those winter driving skills. Here is the question. Is it unusual to get snowfall this early in the season? If you look at the average date for the first measurable snowfall, that is November 8th. And on average the first inch of snow usually arrives around November 20th for Rochester. So this is the time of the year that the snowfall usually begins. However, what is unusual is the amount of snow and the intensity of lake effect snow squall that will be developing off Lake Erie.
Open Letter to People Going to Wegmans Before the Huge Snowstorm
You have probably heard by now that there is a huge snowstorm coming to Western New York and it's the very intense, lake effect variety. There's a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Erie, Wyoming and Genesee counties from Thursday at 7 pm through most of Sunday. Anywhere from 1-2...
Winter Storm Warning for Cattaraugus County
Western New York is bracing for the first major Lake Effect Snow of the year. Cattaraugus County is under a Winter Storm Warning until Sunday, with the WESB Weather Center calling for anywhere from 7-14 inches by the time all is done. Forecasts for McKean County are still calling for...
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
3 Things You Have To Have In Your Car Before Snow Comes To WNY
Western New York is bracing for its first dose of heavy snow later this week. Before you attempt to travel in the anticipated storm, you need to make sure your vehicle is ready for the snowy and icy roads. The National Weather Service of Buffalo issued a winter storm watch...
“Boo” Coder, Former Township Supervisor and Fire Chief , Passes
A former Bradford fire chief and Bradford Township Supervisor has passed away. James Coder, known as “Boo” to his friends, joined the Bradford City Fire Department in 1975 and served for 36 years until retiring as fire chief in 2011. He also served on the Bradford Township Board of Supervisors for many years.
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/17/22)
Lake-effect snow showers are moving through this morning and this will continue to be the case throughout the day. Temperatures are well below average today and this favors snow as the main precipitation type but some rain may mix in for part of the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy out of the west today which is what is ushering in the lake-effect showers.
Kucko’s Camera: Allegany State Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to Cattaraugus County for a look at the winter wonderland of Allegany State Park.
Tara J. Schramm(Burton,) Dansville
Tara J. Schramm age 49, passed away at home late Monday afternoon November 14, 2022, after being recently diagnosed with metastatic melanoma. She was born in Wellsville on February 1, 1973, a daughter of Richard and Jill (Richmond) Burton. She was predeceased by her mother Jill in 2002 and her father in-law Marty Schramm in 1996 and a nephew Allyn in 2008. On September 20, 1997, she was married to Robert “Rob” Schramm, who survives.
New Fire Engine Arrives in Olean
The Olean Fire Department’s newest engine has arrived. The newly-christened Engine 41 was delivered Monday. It weighs in at 23 tons and is 32 feet long. You can see a photo of the new engine at WESB.com.
Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
