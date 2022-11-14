Read full article on original website
Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday
49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown posts screenshot of alleged text where Tom Brady keeps it real
In the message -- which appears to be from May 10, 2021 -- Brady, enjoying an afternoon off, sent Brown a lengthy message with some tough, necessary words for the chaotic wide receiver. "You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above...
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
Interim coach's comments shed light on direction of Nebraska's HC search
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph surprised Husker fans when he revealed he has not interviewed for the head-coaching position. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Joseph told the veteran columnist he had not even spoken to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts about the position. Despite...
NFL Insider Floats Possible Matt Patricia Replacement For Patriots
Early last offseason, multiple reports indicated the Patriots could tab Bill O’Brien to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. And the rumors persisted even after it became clear that some combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would fill the void left by McDaniels’ departure.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
Yardbarker
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
Raiders Fans React To Josh McDaniels' Disastrous Season
NFL insiders believe the team can't fire McDaniels just yet.
Yardbarker
National sports show host makes bold prediction on Auburn, Lane Kiffin
Talk surrounding Lane Kiffin and a potential move to Auburn has reached a melting point. The Rebels' head coach has yet to publicly comment on the rumors surrounding his connection to the Tigers. As the season winds down, there seem to be more and more reports of momentum behind a deal being struck.
Yardbarker
College basketball coaches give honest Bronny James assessment
Bronny James is one of the best young high school basketball players in the country. Between his own accomplishments and his father being in some people’s eyes the best NBA player of all time, Bronny's skillset has been scrutinized ad nauseam at this point. By now, the consensus seems...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers’ Receiver Antonio Brown Shares A Private Text Message Sent From Ben Roethlisberger
The duo of former Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ players, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown was arguably one of the most dynamic and lethal quarterback to wide receiver combinations that the NFL has seen in the 21st century, and maybe ever. According to Statmuse, the two connected for 804 receptions, 10,768 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns through the air. There seemed to be magic occurring on the playing surface when the two took the field alongside one another, but the relationship eventually fizzled and many have wondered if it were at the fault of Brown or potentially an unexpected error by Roethlisberger.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets
At 6-9 on the year so far, it's fair to say this season has been a little underwhelming for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It was just a few months ago that they got swept in the first round of the playoffs, and now they are fighting to stay out of the lottery in the East.
Yardbarker
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams
The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Ben Simmons Needs To See A Sports Psychologist: "He's Blocked Right Now."
Ben Simmons was an All-Star level player with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he has not had the best of luck with returning to that level of play. He has struggled thus far with the Brooklyn Nets this year, and the team has started bringing him off the bench. There is...
