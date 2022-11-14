ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday

49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown posts screenshot of alleged text where Tom Brady keeps it real

In the message -- which appears to be from May 10, 2021 -- Brady, enjoying an afternoon off, sent Brown a lengthy message with some tough, necessary words for the chaotic wide receiver. "You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Interim coach's comments shed light on direction of Nebraska's HC search

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph surprised Husker fans when he revealed he has not interviewed for the head-coaching position. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Joseph told the veteran columnist he had not even spoken to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts about the position. Despite...
LINCOLN, NE
NESN

NFL Insider Floats Possible Matt Patricia Replacement For Patriots

Early last offseason, multiple reports indicated the Patriots could tab Bill O’Brien to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. And the rumors persisted even after it became clear that some combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would fill the void left by McDaniels’ departure.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR

Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

National sports show host makes bold prediction on Auburn, Lane Kiffin

Talk surrounding Lane Kiffin and a potential move to Auburn has reached a melting point. The Rebels' head coach has yet to publicly comment on the rumors surrounding his connection to the Tigers. As the season winds down, there seem to be more and more reports of momentum behind a deal being struck.
AUBURN, KY
Yardbarker

College basketball coaches give honest Bronny James assessment

Bronny James is one of the best young high school basketball players in the country. Between his own accomplishments and his father being in some people’s eyes the best NBA player of all time, Bronny's skillset has been scrutinized ad nauseam at this point. By now, the consensus seems...
KANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

Former Steelers’ Receiver Antonio Brown Shares A Private Text Message Sent From Ben Roethlisberger

The duo of former Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ players, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown was arguably one of the most dynamic and lethal quarterback to wide receiver combinations that the NFL has seen in the 21st century, and maybe ever. According to Statmuse, the two connected for 804 receptions, 10,768 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns through the air. There seemed to be magic occurring on the playing surface when the two took the field alongside one another, but the relationship eventually fizzled and many have wondered if it were at the fault of Brown or potentially an unexpected error by Roethlisberger.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
BOSTON, MA

