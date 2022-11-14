ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first baby, Townsley Guy Stetzler, at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Townsley, who weighed six pounds nine ounces, was born to parents Devon and Steven. To celebrate the special occasion, Townsley was given a...
Lancaster County's Extraordinary Give to begin at midnight

LANCASTER, Pa. — There are just hours left until Lancaster County's biggest day of giving!. On Friday, Nov. 18 Lancaster's Extraordinary Give will kick off. The organization highlights hundreds of non-profit organizations. The non-profits will be promoting their missions at Decades Retro Arcade and Bowling Alley. The Lancaster County...
Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant

A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
Memorial will honor two York firefighters who died in line of duty

YORK, Pa. — Work has gotten started on a memorial to honor two York firefighters who died in the line of duty. Ivan Flanscha and Zach Anthony died in 2018 in a building collapse after a fire. The Ivan & Zach Firefighter Memorial Gardens on North Broad Street are...
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
Humane Pennsylvania to host fee-waived pet adoption event

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event at their Berks and Lancaster locations this weekend. This fee-waived adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. Anyone who is interested will have the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter with zero adoption fees.
Student-led coat drive warms thousands in York

YORK, Pa. — Hundreds of people in need filled Union Lutheran Church in York to shop for winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves. There were no receipts, no transactions and no questions asked; just armfuls of warmth and hope. 9th grader Tristan Rankin started Coats of Friendship when he...
Project SHARE gears up for thanksgiving distribution event

CARLISLE, Pa. — Project SHARE in Carlisle geared up for Thanksgiving by distributing turkey and turkey dinners for around 500 families on Wednesday. The organization provides food supplies and recipes, allowing families cook their meals in their homes for the holiday. Bob Weed, CEO of Project Share, said that...
Man died in Perry County crash

WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
Most commonly seen birds in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What to know about bungee at Stellar Fitness in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Flying and fitness may not be your everyday combination, but one local fitness studio is making it happen!. FOX43 is highlighting unique fitness classes across the area, to begin we visited bungee at Stellar Fitness in York County. "It improves balance, is great for the...
Injection helping veterans manage PTSD symptoms

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A veteran who got a life-changing injection is now spreading the word to help others. The insulin treatment helped lower his stress levels and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Army Sergeant Sean Messett served for half a decade, being deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan.
