Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first baby, Townsley Guy Stetzler, at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Townsley, who weighed six pounds nine ounces, was born to parents Devon and Steven. To celebrate the special occasion, Townsley was given a...
Overdose crisis causes dire need among Pa. grandparents as they care for more children
The fatal overdose crisis has turned back the clock for Denise Shanahan of York County, making her responsible for two young boys at age 61. It’s the result of her 25-year-old daughter dying of an overdose in 2015, leaving behind a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old. “Not only did I...
Man donates late wife's instruments to students in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A local man is honoring his late wife by donating some of her favorite possessions to the School District of Lancaster. Dr. Karl Moyer donated two violins, one viola and one cello to the school district. He also made a contribution to the organization, Music For...
Support central Pennsylvania food banks with 'Cranksgiving' bike ride
YORK, Pa. — Part bike ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt, Cranksgiving has been held annually in New York City since 1999. The organizers then brought it to York 16 years ago. This weekend, two south central Pennsylvanian cities will host their own Cranksgiving to support people in...
Lancaster County's Extraordinary Give to begin at midnight
LANCASTER, Pa. — There are just hours left until Lancaster County's biggest day of giving!. On Friday, Nov. 18 Lancaster's Extraordinary Give will kick off. The organization highlights hundreds of non-profit organizations. The non-profits will be promoting their missions at Decades Retro Arcade and Bowling Alley. The Lancaster County...
Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant
A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
WGAL
Memorial will honor two York firefighters who died in line of duty
YORK, Pa. — Work has gotten started on a memorial to honor two York firefighters who died in the line of duty. Ivan Flanscha and Zach Anthony died in 2018 in a building collapse after a fire. The Ivan & Zach Firefighter Memorial Gardens on North Broad Street are...
Hypertension medication finds new purpose in treating hair loss | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — Hair loss is common in both men and women, and now more people are finding success treating it using an old medication in a new way. Minoxidil, otherwise known as Rogaine, has been used for some time as a cream, liquid and shampoo to encourage hair growth.
Tiny home community planned to aid homeless veterans; Who’s contributing materials and labor?
On any given night, about 130,000 military veterans are homeless across the country. In Pennsylvania, it’s estimated there are about 15 hundred homeless vets at any given time. Some help is in sight for Central Pennsylvania’s veterans with the Tiny Homes and Community initiative for homeless and displaced veterans...
abc27.com
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to host fee-waived pet adoption event
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event at their Berks and Lancaster locations this weekend. This fee-waived adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. Anyone who is interested will have the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter with zero adoption fees.
abc27.com
Harrisburg, Chambersburg nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint...
Student-led coat drive warms thousands in York
YORK, Pa. — Hundreds of people in need filled Union Lutheran Church in York to shop for winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves. There were no receipts, no transactions and no questions asked; just armfuls of warmth and hope. 9th grader Tristan Rankin started Coats of Friendship when he...
New campaign aims to prevent adults from leaving children unattended while gambling at casinos
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced the launch of a new awareness campaign aimed at stopping parents from leaving their children unattended while they gamble at casinos. The “Don’t Gamble with Kids” campaign was spurred by the Board’s concern over the number of minors who are...
Project SHARE gears up for thanksgiving distribution event
CARLISLE, Pa. — Project SHARE in Carlisle geared up for Thanksgiving by distributing turkey and turkey dinners for around 500 families on Wednesday. The organization provides food supplies and recipes, allowing families cook their meals in their homes for the holiday. Bob Weed, CEO of Project Share, said that...
Teen reported missing from central Pa. youth home: police
Authorities in Adams County are looking for a 16-year-old girl who may have sought out a boy she met online. Police said Jasmine Vought was a resident at Hoffman Homes in Littlestown, a facility focused on behavioral health treatment for youth. She was last seen on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m.,...
abc27.com
Man died in Perry County crash
WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
Ocean City Today
Most commonly seen birds in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What to know about bungee at Stellar Fitness in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Flying and fitness may not be your everyday combination, but one local fitness studio is making it happen!. FOX43 is highlighting unique fitness classes across the area, to begin we visited bungee at Stellar Fitness in York County. "It improves balance, is great for the...
Injection helping veterans manage PTSD symptoms
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A veteran who got a life-changing injection is now spreading the word to help others. The insulin treatment helped lower his stress levels and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Army Sergeant Sean Messett served for half a decade, being deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0