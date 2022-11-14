ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz told him marijuana legalization will be among 1st laws passed

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former governor Jesse Ventura says that Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off Tuesday's vote that will send the DFL incumbent to a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.The comments were made on a podcast with his son, Tyrel Ventura. The former governor said that Walz also invited him to the ceremony where he signs the bill into law.A spokesperson with Walz confirmed Jesse Ventura's comments, adding that they "may work together to get something done."This comes after voters flipped the Minnesota Senate, which...
Community members express outrage over police shooting of Kiaza Miller at Detroit city council meeting

(CBS DETROIT) - Community members are concerned about the police shooting of Kiaza Miller expressed their outrage during Tuesday's Detroit City Council meeting. Several people spoke during the public comment period, calling for justice and demanding the officers' names be released. "I can't call anyone for help to see about my loved one because there's a chance that they would be shot," one woman said. Detroit Police Chief James White announced two officers, as well as a supervisor, are suspended for their role in the incident. White will recommend that the officers be suspended without pay because of his questions...
