Judge criticizes legal system after man loses right to child who was surrendered by estranged wife
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A state Court of Appeals judge attacked the justice system over the adoption of a newborn whose presumed father, unaware of court proceedings, lost parental rights. Judge Mark Boonstra said Peter Kruithoff, whose then-estranged wife surrendered the child under the state’s Safe Delivery of Newborns...
Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz told him marijuana legalization will be among 1st laws passed
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former governor Jesse Ventura says that Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off Tuesday's vote that will send the DFL incumbent to a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.The comments were made on a podcast with his son, Tyrel Ventura. The former governor said that Walz also invited him to the ceremony where he signs the bill into law.A spokesperson with Walz confirmed Jesse Ventura's comments, adding that they "may work together to get something done."This comes after voters flipped the Minnesota Senate, which...
Meet the University of Michigan student who waited in line for 6 hours to register to vote, cast ballot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The final vote in Ann Arbor was cast at 2 a.m. the morning after the midterm election began. Voters were met with long lines and long waits way after the polls closed on the University of Michigan campus. Students and some faculty left it until...
Report: Debt collection cases are overwhelming Michigan district courts
Debt collection cases are flooding Michigan's district courts, and residents living in majority Black communities are more than twice as likely to have debt in collections compared with those living in predominantly white neighborhoods. Nearly 2 million debt collection cases were filed in district courts between January 2010 and September...
Community members express outrage over police shooting of Kiaza Miller at Detroit city council meeting
(CBS DETROIT) - Community members are concerned about the police shooting of Kiaza Miller expressed their outrage during Tuesday's Detroit City Council meeting. Several people spoke during the public comment period, calling for justice and demanding the officers' names be released. "I can't call anyone for help to see about my loved one because there's a chance that they would be shot," one woman said. Detroit Police Chief James White announced two officers, as well as a supervisor, are suspended for their role in the incident. White will recommend that the officers be suspended without pay because of his questions...
Whitmer leaves door open to a presidential run — but not while governor
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told MLive in an interview Thursday, that while she has no aspirations to seek the presidency while serving as Michigan’s governor, she’s “not going to forecast” what may happen afterward. Whitmer won reelection by a wide margin on Nov. 8 — 11 percentage...
House GOP tried to initiate third-party investigation into Lee Chatfield. The AG told them to stand down.
LANSING, MI — House Speaker Jason Wentworth said House Republicans “did go down the path of hiring a third-party” to investigate allegations against his predecessor, Lee Chatfield, but was dissuaded by the Department of Attorney General from doing such. Wentworth, R-Farwell, spoke at length with reporters Thursday,...
