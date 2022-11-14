Read full article on original website
JPMorgan will now give all new parents 16 weeks of leave, 3 years after settling a parental leave discrimination case for a record $5 million
JPMorgan will now give new parents 16 weeks paid leave, regardless of which parent is the primary caregiver.
VP Harris assures Asian leaders US is 'here to stay'
BANGKOK — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris assured Asian leaders Friday that “the United States is here to stay” as she pitched Washington as a reliable economic partner committed to the region and its prosperity. Harris told leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation...
U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions over sale of petrochemicals
The United States has imposed sanctions targeting Iran, as the Biden administration continues to punish the Middle Eastern country over its attempts to evade sanctions and its ongoing crackdown on anti-regime protests.
EU proposes middle path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Climate negotiators on Friday were mulling a late-night European Union proposal aimed at resolving a stubborn impasse over financing for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters and pushing this year's U.N. climate summit in Egypt closer to a final deal.
