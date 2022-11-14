Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Ashland; Iron WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, except 8 to 14 inches for northern Iron County possible. * WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southern Ashland and Iron counties are likely to see much less snowfall in this time period with accumulations of 1 to 4 inches possible.
Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 17:25:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-17 20:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 830 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 520 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain between Kipahulu and Hamoa and areas upslope. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kipahulu, Kaupo, Hamoa and portions of Highway 360. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 830 PM HST if flooding persists.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 22:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 6 AM CST Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-19 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ SATURDAY FOR GUADALUPE PASS * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass. * WHEN...From 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ Friday to 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 15:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches. * WHERE...Crawford county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will lift north out of the area this evening.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 21:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney has fallen just below Moderate Flood Stage and will continue a steady decline into next week within Minor Flood Stage. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see minor flood impacts but declining river levels. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Water enters the first story of homes on Whitcomb Drive between Crossover Lane and Lake Harney Road. Water covers Mullet Lake Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EST Thursday was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.0 Thu 7 pm 8.8 8.7 8.6 8.6 8.5
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 21:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The Saint Johns River at DeLand is forecast to remain within Moderate Flood Stage while slowly falling to near Minor Flood Stage this weekend. Residents and interests along the river should expect a continuation of moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.8 feet, Water starts to enter low lying buildings around Hontoon Island. Many secondary roads and homes in low lying areas are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 4.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 5.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.6 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Deland 4.0 4.9 Thu 8 pm 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.6 4.6
Frost Advisory issued for Inland McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 02:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland McIntosh FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Charleston, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Brantley, Clinch, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Brantley; Clinch; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Brantley, Inland Glynn, Clinch, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Freeze Warning issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Eastern coastal Mississippi and portions of southeastern Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE COASTAL MOUNTAIN SLOPES IN SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES...THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS PORTIONS OF THE INLAND EMPIRE...PORTIONS OF INLAND ORANGE COUNTY...PORTIONS OF COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY...AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS * WINDS...Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 60 mph. Winds could locally reach 70 mph in wind prone locations. Winds will be strongest below the Cajon Pass, San Gorgonio Pass, and on the foothills of the Santa Ana mountains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent or less. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * LOCATION...Portions of San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains- Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Riverside County Mountains- Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Vilas by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 20:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Vilas LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS IN THE SNOWBELT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING .Heavy lake-effect snow showers will impact the western and northern parts of Vilas County tonight, then diminish Friday morning. Accumulating snow will also impact northern Oneida County, though totals will be much lower. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow showers, heavy at times. A total snow accumulation ranging from 6 to 12 inches in the northwest part of Vilas County, to 2 to 4 inches southeast. * WHERE...Vilas County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An intense snow band with snowfall rates of over one inch per hour will continue over over northwest Vilas County. Although snowfall rates and amounts will be lower to the east and south, significant accumulations will still occur. Anyone with travel plans tonight or Friday morning should expected hazardous travel conditions.
High Surf Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 17:05:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect property. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Elevated water levels and large breaking waves will cause high surf. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Red Dog Port north. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur. Minor flooding of low lying areas along the coast is possible. Ice may push onto the beach.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 02:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Expected snow accumulations over far northern Lewis county through Friday night to range from 12 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph with produce patchy blowing snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute tonight and the morning and evening commute on Friday. The heavy snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4409 7523 4414 7523 4439 7581 4440 7591 4415 7638 4386 7637 4377 7627 4377 7594 4395 7569 4395 7556 TIME Y22M11D18T0600Z-Y22M11D19T0000Z COORD...4414 7523 4439 7581 4440 7591 4415 7638 4399 7634 4384 7634 4390 7588 4389 7577 4394 7566 4402 7534 TIME Y22M11D19T0000Z-Y22M11D19T1200Z
Freeze Warning issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Mainland Dare by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Southwest Mississippi and adjacent Louisiana Parishes as well as the Pearl River drainage areas. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 02:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Judith Gap by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-18 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Judith Gap WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. Blowing snow. * WHERE...Judith Gap. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase during the day Friday and produce blowing snow. The blowing snow can reduce visibility and cause hazardous travel conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Kalkaska by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 23:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Kalkaska WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches by Friday evening. Some localized areas under persistant lake effect bands could see over a foot of snowfall by Friday evening. * WHERE...Antrim, Kalkaska and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible in some areas. Plan on dangerous driving conditions with rapidly snow covered roads and whiteout conditions at times.
