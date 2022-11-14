Effective: 2022-11-17 20:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Vilas LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS IN THE SNOWBELT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING .Heavy lake-effect snow showers will impact the western and northern parts of Vilas County tonight, then diminish Friday morning. Accumulating snow will also impact northern Oneida County, though totals will be much lower. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow showers, heavy at times. A total snow accumulation ranging from 6 to 12 inches in the northwest part of Vilas County, to 2 to 4 inches southeast. * WHERE...Vilas County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An intense snow band with snowfall rates of over one inch per hour will continue over over northwest Vilas County. Although snowfall rates and amounts will be lower to the east and south, significant accumulations will still occur. Anyone with travel plans tonight or Friday morning should expected hazardous travel conditions.

VILAS COUNTY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO