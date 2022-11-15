ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The 'Only in Ohio' TikTok meme explained

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

The US state of Ohio has become the topic of the viral TikTok meme "Only In Ohio."

But where did this joke on the Buckeye state come from?

It all stemmed from a meme called "Ohio vs The World," which gained traction in August 2016 on Tumblr and was centred around the fictitious unknown danger in the state and the state's quest for world dominance.

Someone on the platform posted an image of a bus stop with a digital screen that had the message "Ohio will be eliminated" displayed.

The post was reshared numerous times and put on other platforms like Reddit.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now, people on TikTok and Twitter alike have reshared the previous trend and started to share their own memes that poked fun at the state.

One meme shared to TikTok was a video of what appeared to be a ride at an amusement park that swings people around with what seemed to be an extension chord contraption.

@lukes.coasters

#fyp #lukescoasters #ride #rollercoaster #rollercoasterride #flatride #onlyinohio #ohio onlh in ohio bro 😂💀

Another meme showed someone about to enter a bathroom, but they had to step on something at the bottom which read "hands free" to open the door.

After stepping on the item a few times, the door didn't seem to open too much, so the person just turned the knob to enter instead.

Other memes on TikTok showed a comparison of normal cats to cats in Ohio who jokingly appear to hit the gym every day.

@daniele_guaitoli

only in ohio😩 #ohio #cat #fyp

As for the Ohio memes that hit Twitter, people shared memes of someone with a microwave on their head and an accordion player hopping out of a refrigerator to play a tune.

Still, it's hard to say if these memes are actually from Ohio or another state or city. However, the only thing that's for sure is that these videos, jokes and memes are just for amusement.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Even Elon Musk is posting memes about Twitter closing down

Twitter is in a state of disarray after CEO Elon Musk told his staff that the company's offices will be temporarily closed, effective immediately and won't be reopened until Monday 21st Monday. There has been no official reason given for the move but it does coincide with reports that a large amount of staff members have quit Twitter after Musk gave them an ultimatum of either leaving or doing "long hours at high intensity" work.Musk also reportedly told staff that they would need to comply with his new "extremely hardcore" work ethic or leave. Those who did not want to...
Indy100

Elon Musk called a 'space Karen' in words projected onto the side of Twitter HQ

Elon Musk has been called a 'space Karen' by activists after a series of insults were projected onto the Twitter headquarters. It comes as Twitter saw engineers and other workers leave in their droves on Thursday, after new owner Musk gave them a choice to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay. People have now begun taking to Twitter to announce they were signing off after Musk’s actions. In that time, activists have been busy projecting messages onto the Twitter headquarters. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter A set of insults have been spotted scrolling across the building aimed at...
Indy100

Andrew Tate is back on Twitter after 5-year ban - all the biggest reactions

One of the most controversial online figures is reportedly back on Twitter, after Andrew Tate reportedly had his 5-year ban overturned. Influencer Tate was previously kicked off Twitter in 2017 for comments he made about women which violated its terms of service. He was also banned from TikTok, Meta, and YouTube earlier this year after they stated he was sharing “hateful” ideas about women and masculinity in viral clips. However, it looks like he’s one of the names which have been brought back onto the platform this week by Elon Musk, alongside Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson, and the Babylon Bee. Sign up for...
Indy100

What are the best times of day to post on TikTok?

There's no denying that TikTok has taken over social media – and it's arguably the only platform that gives everyone a shot at becoming a viral sensation. If you're an avid TikToker already or want to maximise the results on your content, Influencer Marketing Hub has analysed over 100,000 posts to find the best engagement rates. Their results reveal the times in EST: Monday: 6 AM, 10 AM, 10 PMTuesday: 2 AM, 4 AM, 9 AMWednesday: 7 AM, 8 AM, 11 PMThursday: 9 AM, 12 AM, 7 PMFriday: 5 AM, 1 PM, 3 PMSaturday: 11 AM, 7 PM, 8 PMSunday:...
Indy100

Elon Musk gives remaining Twitter workers a brutal ultimatum to keep jobs

Elon Musk has reportedly given the remaining Twitter employees an ultimatum - go hard or go home. Already employees have been working long hours to accommodate the various changes Musk has ordered. But now, they're being faced with the difficult decision to stay or go under the expectation that more work is ahead. According to reports, Musk sent an email to employees that going forward Twitter “will need to be extremely hardcore" which "will mean working long hours at high intensity."Attached to the email was a link for employees to either agree to Musk's standards or decline and receive three...
Indy100

Why do people think Twitter is shutting down?

There have been many notable changes since Elon Musk's $44bn (£37.2bn) Twitter takeover that happened less than a month ago. Since his acquisition, thousands of employees have been laid off, and the remaining staff have been given a "Twitter 2.0" ultimatum along with an elaborate list of suggestions to improve productivity.Meanwhile, some users were banned for "impersonating" the self-titled "free speech absolutist", including comedian Kathy Griffin. Some advertisers have reportedly pulled out, and there have been plans to introduce a $7.99 subscription service for verified users to keep their blue ticks.Subsequently, Twitter users believe the end is near. While there...
Indy100

Twitter is now stopping people from posting links to rival Mastodon

Twitter has been in a state of chaos since its recent takeover, with the latest twist being the departure of hundreds of employees after Elon Musk convinced them to get with the "extremely hardcore" work environment or resign with severance pay.On Thursday (17 November), as the mass departure from Twitter happened, the hashtags #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter started trending, as people wondered whether this was the end.After purchasing the platform for $44bn a couple of weeks ago, Musk fired half of the company's staff, asking the remaining employees to get on the "Twitter 2.0" or get out by 5 pm. As...
Indy100

Elon Musk brings back 3 big names to Twitter - but draws the line at Alex Jones

While in the process of re-vamping Twitter, Elon Musk has begun reinstating previously banned accounts. Musk, 51, notified the people on Twitter that Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson, and the Babylon Bee had their accounts reinstated. Griffin was banned last week for impersonating Elon Musk after the launch of the Twitter Blue verification system. Peterson was banned in June for making a transphobic tweet about Elliot Page. The Babylon Bee, a conservative satirical newspaper, was banned from the platform in March, also for making a transphobic remark about Rachel Levine.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut when it comes to...
Indy100

After telling Twitter employees to work longer hours, Elon Musk says his will be shorter

Just hours after asking Twitter employees to commit to longer, tougher hours, Musk said he plans to hand over the reins and reduce his time at the social media company. Musk made his statement on Wednesday while testifying in court. He is currently being sued by Tesla shareholders for the terms of his $56 billion pay package that contributed to his immersive wealth.During his testimony, Musk addressed concerns from shareholders that his attention is being diverted from Tesla to Twitter. "There’s an initial burst of activity needed post-acquisition to reorganize the company," Musk said. Sign up for our free Indy100...
Indy100

Paige Spirinac says she's shown her cleavage for the last time on Twitter

Twitter has become somewhat of a different place following Elon Musk’s $44bn purchase less than a month ago.From fears of misinformation and fake tweets impersonating big companies as a result of the Twitter Blue subscription plan, a lot has gone down.And now, there’s even the threat that this might be the end of the bird app.With the potential disappearance of the app, many people are sharing posts, indicating that it might be their last on the platform, including golf Influencer Paige Spiranac.She took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself dressed in a festive gingerbread top,...
Indy100

The Taylor Swift ticket chaos is now being investigated by Tennessee's attorney general

When Taylor Swift dropped tickets for her hotly anticipated 2023 Eras Tour, diehard fans were fuming they were unable to get their hands on them. Inevitably, they turned to Twitter to express their outrage at Ticketmaster's outages and long waits, despite some having pre-sale codes. One baffled fan quizzed: "Anyone else not moving any farther in the queue in the past 25 min? Is Ticketmaster down again?"While another penned: "Eight billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster queue apparently."Well now, the ticket website is facing even more...
TENNESSEE STATE
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy