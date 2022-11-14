ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

There are near-term concerns for Coinbase, Despegar.com, and Bowlero. The crypto market is falling apart at the seams, and Coinbase isn't a flight to safety when the market has lead wings. Despegar.com and Bowlero report earnings this week and have fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in the last...
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th

PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...
Motley Fool

2 Spectacular Growth Stocks to Buy in the Worst Nasdaq Bear Market of the Decade

Block is gaining momentum in both of its product ecosystems (Cash App and Square) as its growth initiatives continue to pay off. Arista provides the high-speed networking technology that modern data centers require, and secular trends like cloud computing should drive demand in the years ahead. You’re reading a free...
Zacks.com

PVH vs. LVMUY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

PVH - Free Report) and LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (. LVMUY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to...
Zacks.com

Implied Volatility Surging for Bitfarms (BITF) Stock Options

BITF - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Sep 16, 2022 $0.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com

Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

CSCO - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q1 earnings on November 16th, after the market close. Cisco Systems is an IP-based networking company offering products and services to service providers, companies, commercial users, and individuals. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an...
Zacks.com

What Makes Perdoceo Education (PRDO) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com

3 Highly Ranked Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now

ADM - Free Report) Archer Daniels is a leading producer of food and beverage ingredients and goods made from agricultural products. Commodity prices have been high along with inflation, making companies that produce them the beneficiaries. To that note, Archer Daniels produces oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and more. The company...
Zacks.com

What Makes Lineage Cell (LCTX) a New Buy Stock

LCTX - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Zacks.com

Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Retain Interpublic (IPG) Stock for Now

IPG - Free Report) is currently benefiting from its solid liquidity and shareholder-friendly returns. IPG’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 5.4% and 3.7% each from the respective year-ago reported figures. Shares of IPG have rallied 3.9% in the past six months against the 7.4% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Comments / 0

Community Policy