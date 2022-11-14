ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenzing and Invista Boosting Made in USA Fiber Production

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
Two global fiber companies , Lenzing and Invista , are expanding their U.S. manufacturing.

Lenzing Veocel

As part of Lenzing’s intensive effort to reduce its carbon impact, its carbon neutral Veocel branded lyocell fibers will for the first time be offered from its U.S. specialty production site, located in Mobile, Ala. Lenzing is aiming to work with existing and new customer partners in the broader Mobile area and to prioritize transportation of its product by railway, to further minimize carbon emissions.

Lenzing said it’s dedicated to offering products based on renewable material wood derived from sustainably managed forests. The new carbon-neutral lyocell fibers available in North America is the latest example of how the company is making significant strides in achieving new certification standards while reinforcing Lenzing’s commitments to carbon neutrality. Lenzing noted it continues to maintain and pursue ways to reduce its carbon emissions for Veocel branded fibers, including investments in solar power, use of renewable energy sources, technology upgrades and sourcing materials from suppliers that also make efforts to reduce carbon emissions while working towards science-based targets.

“The production of our carbon neutral Veocel lyocell fibers in North America is a game changer for our customer partners who are seeing a rise in consumer demand for products such as flushable toilet tissues, cleaning, baby and facial wipes,” said Jean Francois De Gruttola, head of business development, nowovens for Lenzing Fibers . “Making Veocel lyocell fibers with Eco Disperse technology available in the U.S. allows us to expand our portfolio of carbon neutral fibers for the first time for better quality, and highlights the latest example of the 30-year history of reducing climate impact at our manufacturing site in Mobile, Ala.”

Lenzing’s carbon neutral Veocel lyocell fibers offer a 30 percent lower carbon footprint than the group average for lyocell fibers. Additionally, remaining emissions allocated to this fiber type will be compensated through the support of verified carbon offset projects.

Since June, Veocel lyocell fibers have been available as certified carbon neutral products with a reduced and fully compensated carbon footprint through cooperation with ClimatePartner. Achieving certified carbon neutrality was the result of Lenzing’s recent carbon reduction efforts, its long-term commitments to a net-zero target and the collaboration with ClimatePartner, a specialist in the design, development and delivery of corporate climate action programs, to offset the remaining emissions and verify the carbon neutrality of the fibers.

Invista Nylon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4153Lr_0jAaBGTH00
Invista held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new nylon polymer facility.

Invista’s nylon site in South Carolina hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new nylon polymer facility, a milestone that represents the site’s transformation to a global nylon 6,6 production facility.

The 90,000-square-foot facility is part of a $64 million investment over two years to enhance the site’s polymer and Cordura fiber spinning production. It will include nine loading docks, 22 storage and packaging silos, and bulk loading capabilities.

With a strong demand for nylon polymer products, the new facility enables the site to increase the production volume of polymer to new markets, deliver newly developed polymers to the market, implement future volume expansion opportunities and have the flexibility to meet customers’ individual packaging needs, Invista noted.

“We are excited to be one step closer to the transformation of the Camden site into one of Invista’s global nylon 6,6 production facilities,” said Jay Johnson, site manager. “Our vision is built on decades of knowledge around polymer development, the flexibility to meet our customers’ needs and the strength of our teams to be world class in our operations. This transformation allows us to grow and meet the future needs of our global customers along with continued support of our local community.”

The project is in partnership with Katoen Natie Specialty Chemicals USA, with completion expected in 2024.

Comments / 0

