KTVB
Wrecks, icy conditions keep I-84 in northeastern Oregon closed for several hours
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is open again through eastern Oregon after being shut down for several hours Thursday morning. A 49-mile stretch of I-84 spanning from Exit 216 near Pendleton to Exit 265 just east of La Grande was closed in both directions due to crashes and icy conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported. Specifics on each crash were not immediately available.
Oregon’s predicted 2024 kicker rebate grows to $3.7 billion ahead of likely ‘mild’ recession
Oregon income levels remain strong despite worries about a potential recession and that has pushed state economists’ expectations for tax revenues up yet again, in the latest forecast they delivered to lawmakers on Wednesday. One likely upshot is that taxpayers will receive an even larger “kicker” tax rebate on...
One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
610KONA
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc
Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
opb.org
Oregon’s treasurer wants $90B pension fund to drop fossil fuels
State Treasurer Tobias Read wants the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a pension serving about 160,000 people and valued at about $90 billion, to stop investing in companies that emit planet-warming greenhouse gases by 2050. On Wednesday, Read unveiled the framework for a plan he hopes the Oregon Investment Council...
Oregon recession now ‘most likely’ scenario, state forecasters say
Oregon economic forecasters say the state is likely headed for a recession next year, downgrading their outlook because of persistently high inflation. The recession is likely to cost the state 24,000 jobs and push unemployment up to 5.4% in 2024, according to the Oregon Office of Economic analysis. That’s up from 4.1% in October. The job losses are likely to fall most heavily on the construction, manufacturing and transportation sectors.
opb.org
Eastern Oregon gold mine proposal inches forward
A Nevada company has reached another permitting milestone and is moving forward with plans to build a large gold mine in Eastern Oregon, south of Vale near Lake Owyhee. Paramount Gold has submitted its operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. By the end of November, the agency will tell the company whether it can start preparing an environmental impact statement — a document that kicks off a review process where the mining proposal will face regulatory and public scrutiny.
oregontoday.net
Mussel harvesting reopens coastwide in Oregon, Nov. 15
ODA release – NEWPORT, Ore – The Oregon Department of Agriculture and ODFW announce all mussel harvesting is now open along the entire Oregon coast. Two consecutive weeks of testing show levels of the marine toxin domoic acid are below the closure limit. Oregon razor clam harvesting remains closed coastwide as domoic acid levels remain elevated. Razor clams are often slow to clear toxins from their tissues, especially during fall and winter. Bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. ODA continues to test for shellfish toxins twice per month as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. For more information, call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at 503-986-4720, or visit the ODA Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage. Contact ODFW for recreational licenses, permits, rules, and limits.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 11/17 – Bear Alert Issued in South Medford, Groundbreaking at Royal Oaks in Medford Today
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 4:43 AM NOV. 17, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
KTVL
Largest dam removal project in American history clears last hurdle, begins early 2023
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) cleared the last major hurdle necessary to implement the world's largest river restoration project to date - the removal of four dams along the lower Klamath River. The Klamath River Renewal Corporation, a non-profit created to oversee the dam removal and related restoration activities,...
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
As consumers get high, Oregon cannabis prices go low
Due to a supply and demand issue, retailers and harvesters in Oregon’s once-booming cannabis industry are starting to see a decline in prices.
KVAL
Clear skies give Oregonians rare opportunity to view Leonid meteor shower
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
KTVL
Opt Outside the day after Thanksgiving with free parking at Oregon state parks
Rather than hitting the stores for deals, many people in the Pacific Northwest are choosing to opt outside the day after Thanksgiving. Oregon Parks & Recreation is waiving the parking fee at 24 state parks for what they're calling “Green Friday," a recent tradition on the day after Thanksgiving.
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
Channel 6000
Uncommonly dry, windy stretch overtakes Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Whew! The sound you’ll hear Tuesday as the wind blows — but it won’t be paired with rain!. A fairly uncommon stretch of dry November weather is dominating the forecast this week. As high pressure builds, offshore wind is set to blow. We are expecting the ongoing sustained wind speed out of the Gorge around 10 to 20 mph. We will have gusts pushing to about 30 to 35 mph for the Portland metro area. There will be a wind chill in the morning hours, with many feeling like they’re in the upper 20s.
Mount Shasta Herald
This e-storefront, Siskiyou Farm Co., will let shoppers buy eggs, meat cuts from farmers
Shopping for local products in Siskiyou County is starting to resemble a shopping experience on any number of e-commerce sites. “I always kind of describe it like, Etsy for Siskiyou farm and food,” remarked Niki Brown, program director for agriculture and innovation at Siskiyou Economic Development, describing the Siskiyou FarmCo. project, developed by Siskiyou County EDC as part of an effort to grow agriculture and food-based local businesses.
KTVL
Ask 10: Improvements on Grand Ave. and Corona Ave. in Medford
Medford, Ore. — News 10 viewer Larry wrote in asking:. "Are there any future projects to improve Grand Avenue, west of Crater Lake Avenue, and Corona Avenue, north of McAndrews?" News 10 reached out to City of Medford Communications Manager, Kristina Wilson, who told us Grand Avenue and Corona...
The Best Free Camping in Oregon
We are always on the search for new and fun free camping spots in Oregon. All of these spots are on public land that is free to anyone to use for a specific amount of time. Usually these places have a max stay of 14 days. Remember that these spots stay open to the public as long as we respect them. We have cleaned up locals and tourists trash.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
