ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Gators, FSU set for biggest showdown since 2016. It’s a start

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQNlt_0jAa9hdn00
The Florida Gators have won back-to-back SEC games impressively, setting up a matchup with Florida State next week that finally has some juice to it. [ MATT STAMEY | AP ]

GAINESVILLE — After four irrelevant meetings, next Friday’s Florida-Florida State game will have some buzz around it again.

Finally.

Granted, a matchup of two teams that will have a combined seven losses — assuming the Gators get past Vanderbilt on Saturday and the No. 20 Seminoles top Louisiana — won’t have national championship implications. Calling it big will sound laughable to anyone old enough to remember their 1990s clashes. Then again, it won’t be any more laughable than their last four meetings (three of which had interim coaches, and the other was a 27-point blowout that ended FSU’s bowl streak).

Both teams are brimming with confidence and momentum after a pair of 32-point blowouts last week. The last time the Gators and ‘Noles both beat conference opponents by at least 30 points on the same day: Nov. 7, 1998 (FSU thumped Virginia as UF crushed Vanderbilt). Though neither Syracuse nor South Carolina is a juggernaut, both were nationally ranked earlier this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SiOg3_0jAa9hdn00
Florida safety Trey Dean III and the Gators had their best performance of the season last week against South Carolina. [ MATT STAMEY | AP ]

First-year UF coach Billy Napier called it “by far the most complete game that we’ve played.” FSU’s Mike Norvell called his team’s triumph “a dominant performance.”

Those dominant performances have become a trend at FSU. The Seminoles have gotten healthy and outscored opponents by 102 points during their three-game winning streak.

The Gators aren’t quite there yet, but they look as if they’ve turned a corner. Quarterback Anthony Richardson has gone four consecutive games without throwing an interception. Coordinator Patrick Toney’s defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown in six consecutive quarters.

“We’re just finally buying in and trusting what Coach ‘PT’ is calling, and we’re all just trying to do our job a lot better,” defensive lineman Gervon Dexter said. “Once you see it works, it’s like, OK, it works.”

Make no mistake: it is working at both programs. They’ve both won back-to-back conference games by at least 17 points for the first time since November 2000. FSU is in the top 20 for the first time since it started the Willie Taggart 19th in 2018, while the Gators are receiving votes again. The Seminoles will also finish at least tied for second in the Atlantic Division; Norvell said that’s not where FSU wants to be, but it represents progress from being tied for fourth a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfpaR_0jAa9hdn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkE02_0jAa9hdn00
Mycah Pittman and the Seminoles have blown out three consecutive ACC opponents. [ DENNIS NETT | syracuse.com ]

“We’ve been dominant the last three games, but we can be better,” Norvell said during Monday’s weekly news conference. “That is the push.”

Both programs must keep pushing to get back to where they want to be, and where they should be. Whichever team loses on Black Friday at Doak Campbell Stadium will have at least four losses, which usually counts as a disappointment.

But their recent rivalry meetings have been defined by expiring coaching staffs, sloppy play and national irrelevance. This year’s game will feature two teams who are at least competent for the first time since 2016.

Remember that when you’re watching what should be a pair of lopsided games this weekend. Brighter days are coming — soon.

Odds and ends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4B3F_0jAa9hdn00
Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter is one of the best NFL draft prospects at his position, according to ESPN. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

Dexter said he hasn’t given any thought to whether last weekend was his last game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The third-year sophomore is the No. 9 draft-eligible defensive tackle in this class, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper. Richardson — who’s also non-committal about his future — is Kiper’s No. 4 quarterback.

The Nov. 26 USF-UCF game at Raymond James Stadium will kick off at 7 or 7:30 and be shown on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. It will be the last War on I-4 for a while, as the Knights prepare to move to the Big 12 and future non-conference schedules are booked.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 5

Jeremy Marsh
3d ago

Noles will beat FL by 17 at least. UF’s defense isn’t that great. FSU’s defense has all their starters back and is dominating.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

FSU moves up in College Football Playoff rankings

After beating Syracuse 38-3 in its ACC finale, Florida State Seminoles football has moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings. In the latest edition of the 2022 rankings, the Playoff Committee has slotted Florida State at No. 19 after having the team at No. 23 last week. Florida State...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Bowl Projections after Week 11: Who, where could FSU be playing?

No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) ended conference playing on a high note, finishing with its ACC record since 2016 on Saturday after beating the Syracuse Orange 38-3. According to FSU Sports Info, Florida State is:. The first ACC school to allow 65 or fewer passing yards...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022

. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 16, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 16th, 2022. Mostly cloudy and chilly again tonight with no more than a stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s. Another mostly cloudy and cool day tomorrow, in the 50s to near 60. Colder start...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
onfocus.news

Missing Florida Juvenile Found in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 11, a complainant on E 4th Street reported a disturbance taking place in an upstairs apartment. Officers responded and made contact with an 18 year-old Florida male and a 16 year-old Florida female. The female was listed as a missing juvenile from Leon County, Florida and was taken into custody. She was turned over to Wood County Human Services.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WCJB

Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fsunews.com

Eight Tallahassee restaurants fail Oct. health inspections

Within the month of Oct., eight Tallahassee restaurants failed health inspections presenting priority violations within Leon and Wakulla counties. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, within Leon County five restaurants were reported to have hygiene and handwashing practice violations, 18 food cross-contamination and protection violations and no pest control violations were noted. All of these restaurants required a follow-up inspection to ensure violations have been properly addressed and no restaurants in Leon County were closed due to violations.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports that I-10 in Gadsden County has re-opened as of 6 p.m. An overturned semi blocked the westbound lanes near Greensboro for three hours. FHP says a tractor-trailer driver ran off the shoulder of the road and then overcorrected, causing the truck...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman behind bars for attacking man with rake

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after attacking a victim with a rake. Gainesville police officers arrested Victoria Hill, 26, late Sunday night at SW 26th Ter. Police say that Hill and the victim got into an argument. The victim told officers that Hill hit him...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
REDDICK, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville Butler Plaza Publix cashier robbed at gunpoint

Gainesville’s Butler Plaza Publix was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night — and the culprit told investigators the money was to pay his rent. Hunter Burton, a 23-year-old Gainesville resident, is being charged with robbery with a firearm and grand theft, according to court records. Burton was arrested Sunday at 10:57 p.m. and booked into the Alachua County Jail Monday at 2:46 a.m. He’s being held on a $75,000 bail.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy