Wabash, IN

WOWO News

Rescue Mission Preparing 5,000 Free Meals This Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rescue Mission will serve its largest holiday meal next Wednesday. On November 23rd between 3 P.M. and 7 P.M., the meal takes place at the E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community. Last Thanksgiving, more than 4,500 meals were served to individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness. That number is expected to increase to nearly 5,000 this Thanksgiving season. The Rescue Mission is serving nearly three times the usual number of people and anticipates that number will continue to increase as the cold weather becomes more prevalent. This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be served as a carry-out-only meal with a limit of four meals per individual. The Rescue Mission’s Holiday meals are made possible by generous donations of food items, cash gifts, and the assistance of over 85 volunteers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

Holidays, Holiday shopping done differently in Downtown Wabash

WABASH, IN— With more than 50 events executed per year by Downtown Wabash, Inc., the State and Nationally Accredited Main Street organization and Wabash County nonprofit will embark on its decades-old tradition of kicking off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 18. Jingle Jubilee, the aforementioned holiday kickoff event,...
WABASH, IN
max983.net

Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Marshall County Monday, November 21. The distribution events will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 430 Academy Road in Culver from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, and the Plymouth Parks pool parking lot at 1500 Grand Avenue in Plymouth from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Popeyes planned for southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you love that chicken from Popeyes, there’ll soon be a new location in Fort Wayne to get it. A Popeyes is planned for a lot at 4416 Illinois Road, next to ALDI near Lowe’s, across from Jefferson Pointe shopping center. A...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

Mary Ellen Hurst

Mary Ellen Hurst, 92, of Goshen, formerly of Gas City, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born July 15, 1930 in Napoleon, Ohio to E.M. and Bertha Mae (Austmiller) Fetter. They preceded her in death. On May 20, 1950 she married George Hurst, Jr. He died March 16, 1988.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Ramp temporarily closed to remove semi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The ramp from southbound US31 to westbound US30 will be shut down for approximately 45 minutes to allow crews to clear a semi that crashed. The notice of this closure was sent out at 8:30 a.m. on November 17.
Your News Local

Teddy D. Coffey

Teddy D. Coffey, 74, Marion, passed away at 4:42 am on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in his home. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, May 31, 1948, to George C. and Lillian J. (McCoy) Coffey. On December 4, 2004, he married Barbara “Barbi” Mooneyhan, and she survives.
MARION, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
KOKOMO, IN
Your News Local

Great American Smokeout November 17th

WABASH COUNTY, IN- For more than 40 years, the American Cancer Society has hosted the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November. This year that is November 17. The Great American Smokeout is an opportunity for people who smoke to commit to healthy, smoke-free lives – not just for a day, but year-round. The Great American Smokeout provides an opportunity for individuals, community groups, businesses, health care providers, and others to encourage people to use the date to make a plan to quit, or plan in advance and initiate a smoking cessation plan on the day of the event. The Great American Smokeout event challenges people to stop smoking and helps people learn about the many tools they can use to help them quit and stay quit.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana

Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with...
KOKOMO, IN
inkfreenews.com

Milford Man Arrested After Stealing Copper Tubing From Menards

WARSAW — A Milford man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of copper tubing from the Warsaw Menards. Steven T. Holmes, 33, 86 E. South St., Milford, is charged with theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor.
MILFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Two Fort Wayne area troopers receive promotions

FORT WAYNE – On Monday, November 14, 2022, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotions of two Fort Wayne area troopers. Master Trooper Jason Ward and Senior Trooper Christopher Kinsey have been duly promoted to the rank of sergeant and will now serve as squad leaders in their respective areas of assignment. These promotions were earned through separate competitive selection processes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
GOSHEN, IN
Your News Local

Kenneth “Kenny” M. Moore

Kenneth “Kenny” M. Moore, 75, Marion, passed away at 2:15 am on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in his home. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, May 4, 1947, to Kenneth and Mary (Harris) Moore, Sr. On April 12, 1996, he married Vickie Underwood, and she survives.
MARION, IN
WANE-TV

Fire damages north Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken away in an ambulance after a fire at a north Fort Wayne home Monday morning. Fort Wayne fire crews were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home at 1618 Lochinvar Drive, off Dupont Road. At the two-story home, firefighters appeared...
FORT WAYNE, IN

