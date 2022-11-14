Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Rescue Mission Preparing 5,000 Free Meals This Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rescue Mission will serve its largest holiday meal next Wednesday. On November 23rd between 3 P.M. and 7 P.M., the meal takes place at the E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community. Last Thanksgiving, more than 4,500 meals were served to individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness. That number is expected to increase to nearly 5,000 this Thanksgiving season. The Rescue Mission is serving nearly three times the usual number of people and anticipates that number will continue to increase as the cold weather becomes more prevalent. This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be served as a carry-out-only meal with a limit of four meals per individual. The Rescue Mission’s Holiday meals are made possible by generous donations of food items, cash gifts, and the assistance of over 85 volunteers.
Your News Local
Holidays, Holiday shopping done differently in Downtown Wabash
WABASH, IN— With more than 50 events executed per year by Downtown Wabash, Inc., the State and Nationally Accredited Main Street organization and Wabash County nonprofit will embark on its decades-old tradition of kicking off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 18. Jingle Jubilee, the aforementioned holiday kickoff event,...
max983.net
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Marshall County Monday, November 21. The distribution events will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 430 Academy Road in Culver from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, and the Plymouth Parks pool parking lot at 1500 Grand Avenue in Plymouth from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
Your News Local
Wings Etc. Peru partners with Miami County Helping Hands to raise money for those in need
PERU, IN— On Nov. 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Wings Etc. Peru will host a fundraiser where 15% of eligible pre-tax food and soft drink sales (alcohol excluded) will benefit Miami County Helping Hands. Wings Etc. Peru store manager Jordan Rose explained that the local nonprofit helps the community in a multitude of ways.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Children's Zoo is accepting applications for Lawrence A. Ackerman Scholarship
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Zoological Society is accepting applications for the Lawrence A. Ackerman Scholarship, a $2,000 award for high school seniors planning to pursue an animal-related career in college. The award is based on the applicant's character, financial need, scholastic achievement, and commitment to the...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
WANE-TV
Popeyes planned for southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you love that chicken from Popeyes, there’ll soon be a new location in Fort Wayne to get it. A Popeyes is planned for a lot at 4416 Illinois Road, next to ALDI near Lowe’s, across from Jefferson Pointe shopping center. A...
Your News Local
Mary Ellen Hurst
Mary Ellen Hurst, 92, of Goshen, formerly of Gas City, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born July 15, 1930 in Napoleon, Ohio to E.M. and Bertha Mae (Austmiller) Fetter. They preceded her in death. On May 20, 1950 she married George Hurst, Jr. He died March 16, 1988.
wfft.com
Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event
Nine of the 14 dogs at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event have been adopted. Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event. Nine of the 14 dogs at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event have been adopted.
abc57.com
Ramp temporarily closed to remove semi
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The ramp from southbound US31 to westbound US30 will be shut down for approximately 45 minutes to allow crews to clear a semi that crashed. The notice of this closure was sent out at 8:30 a.m. on November 17.
WANE-TV
I&M: equipment problem causes 2,500 customers to lose power in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) restored power to over 2,500 customers who were without it for a few hours across multiple areas of south and southwest Fort Wayne Wednesday evening. At one point, the I&M outage map showed just over 2,500 customers were without power,...
Your News Local
Teddy D. Coffey
Teddy D. Coffey, 74, Marion, passed away at 4:42 am on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in his home. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, May 31, 1948, to George C. and Lillian J. (McCoy) Coffey. On December 4, 2004, he married Barbara “Barbi” Mooneyhan, and she survives.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
Your News Local
Great American Smokeout November 17th
WABASH COUNTY, IN- For more than 40 years, the American Cancer Society has hosted the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November. This year that is November 17. The Great American Smokeout is an opportunity for people who smoke to commit to healthy, smoke-free lives – not just for a day, but year-round. The Great American Smokeout provides an opportunity for individuals, community groups, businesses, health care providers, and others to encourage people to use the date to make a plan to quit, or plan in advance and initiate a smoking cessation plan on the day of the event. The Great American Smokeout event challenges people to stop smoking and helps people learn about the many tools they can use to help them quit and stay quit.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with...
inkfreenews.com
Milford Man Arrested After Stealing Copper Tubing From Menards
WARSAW — A Milford man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of copper tubing from the Warsaw Menards. Steven T. Holmes, 33, 86 E. South St., Milford, is charged with theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor.
wbiw.com
Two Fort Wayne area troopers receive promotions
FORT WAYNE – On Monday, November 14, 2022, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotions of two Fort Wayne area troopers. Master Trooper Jason Ward and Senior Trooper Christopher Kinsey have been duly promoted to the rank of sergeant and will now serve as squad leaders in their respective areas of assignment. These promotions were earned through separate competitive selection processes.
WNDU
Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
Your News Local
Kenneth “Kenny” M. Moore
Kenneth “Kenny” M. Moore, 75, Marion, passed away at 2:15 am on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in his home. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, May 4, 1947, to Kenneth and Mary (Harris) Moore, Sr. On April 12, 1996, he married Vickie Underwood, and she survives.
WANE-TV
Fire damages north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken away in an ambulance after a fire at a north Fort Wayne home Monday morning. Fort Wayne fire crews were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home at 1618 Lochinvar Drive, off Dupont Road. At the two-story home, firefighters appeared...
