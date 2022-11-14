Read full article on original website
Man found guilty of reckless driving, eluding arrest during 2020 Portland protests
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man charged with reckless driving and eluding police during the 2020 Portland protests was found guilty by a 12-person jury on Wednesday, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. In July 2020, a group of protesters blocked all lanes of traffic near the Portland...
Attempted murder suspect arrested by SWAT team in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reportedly engaged their SWAT team on Wednesday to arrest a suspect accused of attempted murder.
‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt
The search for a loose felon in Columbia County has ended after he was taken in, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
Vancouver man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, says he ‘panicked’ when he saw police lights
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after he fled a traffic stop at high speeds, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Ashveer Sandhu, 18, performed a U-turn on Northeast 119th Street near BiZi Farms, then spun the tires on his Cadillac ATS-V right in front of a patrol vehicle. Sandhu was then seen driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, southbound on Northeast 87th Avenue.
Wanted felon found, arrested in Clatsop Co.
CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A manhunt that put Rainier schools in lockdown on Wednesday ended with the wanted felon found and arrested Thursday, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office announced. Shortly after noon, police said that 41-year-old Kevin James Reynolds had been arrested “without incident,” and thanked all law...
Bullets hit McMinnville High School in early morning shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.
Officials: 3 dead in Washington County murder-suicide
Officials say that a man shot and killed two people before committing suicide at a home in unincorporated Washington County on Wednesday night.
McMinnville carjacking and police chase ends with rollover crash
MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – A 25-year-old Arkansas man is in custody after a McMinnville carjacking ended with a rollover crash Wednesday. According to the McMinnville Police Department, dispatchers received a call shortly before 11 a.m. from a Head Start location on Norton Lane. The caller told dispatchers a man was outside running around and yelling, causing the facility to go into lockdown as a safety precaution.
Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area
Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
Man shot and killed in Vancouver drive-by identified
The identity of the man who was shot and killed in Vancouver on Nov. 6 after a car crash report has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Clark County Communications.
Officials: Suspect dies after double-homicide in Washington County
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the suspect accused of killing two people Wednesday night died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.
Police identify man they shot after he set fire to car in SE Portland
Portland police have identified the man they shot and injured in Southeast Portland last week as 33-year-old Antoine Young. Young left the hospital Sunday, and police booked him at the Multnomah County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant and violating parole, Portland police said in a statement Monday. Police and...
Police investigate early morning shooting near McMinnville HS, classes canceled
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - The McMinnville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the high school before school hours early Wednesday morning. At about 6 a.m., dispatch began receiving shots fired calls from people living near McMinnville High School, located at 615 Northeast 15th Street. The school was not in session at the time and no students were in the building.
‘I chased him, telling him to stop’: Gresham man’s truck stolen while he watched
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday afternoon, James Vaughn said he was wrapping up a Bible study with his grandson when they heard something outside. “We were walking out the front door and he looked back at me and said, ‘Grandpa, your truck is starting’,” Vaughn said. “We started walking over there and the guy started backing up. It just felt like shock. My truck was moving, why was it moving? Then I realized someone was in it. It all happened within, I mean the video shows, just a couple of seconds. I chased him, telling him to stop. He floored it and took off.”
Sheriff’s office suspends manhunt near Rainier; wanted felon remains at large
COLUMBIA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was actively searching for a wanted felon just west of Rainier Tuesday night. The sheriff’s office announced the search for known felon Kevin J. Reynolds, 41, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of Heath Road and Old Rainier Road and asked residents to secure their homes.
Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
Police arrest driver who crashed into school bus Monday afternoon in Gresham
PORTLAND, Ore. — New details on the crash yesterday in Gresham involving a school bus. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Driver evading police crashes into school bus in Gresham. Portland Police say they attempted a traffic stop on the truck that hit the bus just a minute before. Police say the...
Manhunt underway for wanted felon near Rainier
COLUMBIA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a wanted felon just west of Rainier. CCSO announced the search for known felon Kevin J. Reynolds, 41, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, asking residents to secure their homes and stay inside. Reynolds is said to be armed and dangerous.
Oregon City woman charged for identity theft ring role, victims lost $120k
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon City woman was indicted for her alleged role in an identity theft and fraud ring, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon announced on Thursday. According to court documents, 40-year-old Mary Phoenix Nguyen and her associates used stolen identities and personal information to...
