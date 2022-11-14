ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

kptv.com

Vancouver man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, says he ‘panicked’ when he saw police lights

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after he fled a traffic stop at high speeds, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Ashveer Sandhu, 18, performed a U-turn on Northeast 119th Street near BiZi Farms, then spun the tires on his Cadillac ATS-V right in front of a patrol vehicle. Sandhu was then seen driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, southbound on Northeast 87th Avenue.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Wanted felon found, arrested in Clatsop Co.

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A manhunt that put Rainier schools in lockdown on Wednesday ended with the wanted felon found and arrested Thursday, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office announced. Shortly after noon, police said that 41-year-old Kevin James Reynolds had been arrested “without incident,” and thanked all law...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

McMinnville carjacking and police chase ends with rollover crash

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – A 25-year-old Arkansas man is in custody after a McMinnville carjacking ended with a rollover crash Wednesday. According to the McMinnville Police Department, dispatchers received a call shortly before 11 a.m. from a Head Start location on Norton Lane. The caller told dispatchers a man was outside running around and yelling, causing the facility to go into lockdown as a safety precaution.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
Woodburn Independent

Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area

Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Police investigate early morning shooting near McMinnville HS, classes canceled

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - The McMinnville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the high school before school hours early Wednesday morning. At about 6 a.m., dispatch began receiving shots fired calls from people living near McMinnville High School, located at 615 Northeast 15th Street. The school was not in session at the time and no students were in the building.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
kptv.com

‘I chased him, telling him to stop’: Gresham man’s truck stolen while he watched

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday afternoon, James Vaughn said he was wrapping up a Bible study with his grandson when they heard something outside. “We were walking out the front door and he looked back at me and said, ‘Grandpa, your truck is starting’,” Vaughn said. “We started walking over there and the guy started backing up. It just felt like shock. My truck was moving, why was it moving? Then I realized someone was in it. It all happened within, I mean the video shows, just a couple of seconds. I chased him, telling him to stop. He floored it and took off.”
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Manhunt underway for wanted felon near Rainier

COLUMBIA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a wanted felon just west of Rainier. CCSO announced the search for known felon Kevin J. Reynolds, 41, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, asking residents to secure their homes and stay inside. Reynolds is said to be armed and dangerous.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR

