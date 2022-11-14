ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (11/17/22): FREE live stream, time, TV, details

One of the better Thursday night matchups so far this season will feature the Tennessee Titans traveling to Green Bay to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field. The Packers (4-6) are coming off a surprising upset win over the Dallas Cowboys, and they’ll need a win tonight to maintain their wild card playoff hopes. While the Titans started slow, losing their first two games, they have won six of their last seven to lead the AFC South lead with a 6-3 record.
Eagles adding Ndamukong Suh to defensive line in 1-year deal: report

Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is joining the Philadelphia Eagles, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Eagles and Suh agreed on a one-year contract on Thursday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. Nuh bolsters a defensive line that also added veteran Linval Joseph this week.
Why these Pa. teams got left out of the minor league baseball union

HARRISBURG — Professional baseball will become a fairer sport next year — at least in terms of compensation. After a successful unionization push by minor league players, the workforce — historically paid poverty-level wages, a stark contrast to the massive earnings in the majors — is set to hash out its first-ever collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball.
