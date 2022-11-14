One of the better Thursday night matchups so far this season will feature the Tennessee Titans traveling to Green Bay to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field. The Packers (4-6) are coming off a surprising upset win over the Dallas Cowboys, and they’ll need a win tonight to maintain their wild card playoff hopes. While the Titans started slow, losing their first two games, they have won six of their last seven to lead the AFC South lead with a 6-3 record.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO