Great Bend, KS

USD 428 examines relationship between assessment scores and graduation

Many industries are moving towards data. Education is no exception. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent John Popp reviewed state assessment scores from across the state. The results come from the Class of 2019, but are from tests administered in 2017 when those students were sophomores in high school. Popp said the chart illustrates how students in the lower half of performance scores are still primed to succeed.
Meeting on Hays high, middle school rebranding is Tuesday

Hays USD 489 has set a community input meeting to discuss its rebranding process. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the 12th Street Auditorium. The rebranding is being done ahead of several bond projects, including the construction of a new high school and renovation of the current high school into a new middle school.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend High School, Middle School to begin carrying Narcan

More than 760,000 Americans have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That makes the issue not an elephant in the room but something that requires action. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved carrying the drug Narcan at Great Bend High School and Great Bend Middle School as an emergency option in the event of an opioid overdose.
GREAT BEND, KS
Central Kansas Community Choir to perform in Great Bend

The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) will perform its “Holiday Harmony” concert featuring uplifting vocal selections at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the First Methodist Church 2123 Forest Ave. in Great Bend. The CKCC is a non-denominational mixed chorus sponsored by Barton Community College and strives to provide...
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton Co. Historical Society presents 'Dancing Around the World'

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Barton County Historical Society will host a presentation by the Barton Community College History of Dance students. The students will provide a lively evening of culture sharing and teaching dances. The students will present the history and instruction on dances from their heritage, to include dances from Greece, Mexico, Slovakia and other countries. Students will gain presentational skills as they share a piece of their culture and history.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Interior design students explore commercial space in 'Essence'

Four Fort Hays State University seniors in interior design created a spa at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art. "Essence" is the annual interior design senior exhibit. The seniors — Holly Linenberger of Hays, Brianna Miller of Spearville, Chloe Hibbs of Concordia and Aundrea Madison of Ulysses— were the first group to design a commercial space for their senior project.
HAYS, KS
Hays BOE gets first look at new high school

Hays USD 489 school board members received their first look at the design for the new high school at the board's meeting Monday night. The high school will be divided into wings that will be connected by a commons area that will double as a cafeteria. Large glass windows are...
HAYS, KS
GBRC: Stop 'N Learn - Remembering Carl Soden

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Remembering Carl Soden” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 12 – 1 p.m. at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). Carl Soden served as the first Great Bend Recreation...
Ellinwood's Miller named Heisman High School Scholarship winner

The Heisman winner is usually the most talented college football player in the nation. Heisman High School Scholarship winners are a different story. One hundred high school seniors - one male and one female from each state - were awarded at least a $1,000 scholarship with the opportunity for more money at the national level. Ellinwood senior Asher Miller was one of the two winners from Kansas.
GREAT BEND, KS
Keller honored by Red Cross for life-saving actions at Great Bend Walmart

In 1993, Alabama's hit song reminded everyone there are "Angels Among Us." On the evening of Oct. 8, an accidental hero was among the shoppers at the Great Bend Walmart. Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be at the back of the store when a 23-month-old toddler suffered a life-threatening seizure. Keller sprang into action, using CPR to save the little girl's life. Thursday evening, he was recognized by the American Red Cross with a Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.
GREAT BEND, KS
KDHE grants to pay for most of Barton Co. Health Department remodel

Improvements are coming to the Barton County Health Department. Director Karen Winkleman submitted a letter to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment back in July requesting the use of $50,000 of an Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grant towards a remodel. With the help of $10,000 in additional funds from KDHE, the Barton County Commission agreed Wednesday morning to pay the remaining $11,000 for the renovation.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Wednesday on Sports Day

- Fran Martin, Assistant Executive Director for the Kansas State High School Activities Association. - Voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers Gerard Wellbrock.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Dreaming of snow days

There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it. If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Rec gearing up for Santa’s Workshop

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is just over two weeks away from transforming the city auditorium into Santa’s Workshop. The annual event takes place Dec. 5 and children will be able to visit with Santa Claus, enjoy treats and create crafts. Rec Commission Enrichment Director Garet Fitzpatrick said there...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

