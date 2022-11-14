ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

‘Back with a vengeance;’ Montgomery County seeing highest flu hospitalizations in the state

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
The flu is spreading rapidly across the country, including in Ohio.

In just one week, the CDC says infection rates in the state have increased by more than 30%.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked to a local doctor on why this is happening and how serious the spread can be for you.

The flu is spreading faster and sooner than it has in the past five years. In west central Ohio, 128 people have been in the hospital with the flu.

“We are seeing this really come back with a vengeance,” said Doctor Roberto Colon with Premier Health.

Not only is the region the highest in hospitalizations, but so is one of our counties.

Montgomery County has 30 more hospitalizations than the second highest county in the state this season.

“I don’t know that there is any discrete answer as to why,” Colon said.

Colon says one answer might be that more people in the area are getting tested for the flu than others, or weather could be a possibility.

Also, less masks are being worn, but mainly people aren’t getting vaccinated.

“Our vaccine rollout for flu this year has been pretty low,” Colon said. “People have that false sense that this is not something to worry about.”

He adds people aren’t afraid of the flu but some are afraid of the vaccine itself due to the pandemic

“A lot of the misinformation that was out there,” Colon said. “So there are still people that are having a full sense of fear from the influenza vaccine.”

Others might just be tired of hearing about getting shots.

“We have been talking about this for so long, that there are some people who are just done, not getting it,” Colon said.

Colon has a message for those with this mindset. “That’s the worst attitude we can have at this point,” he said.

Colon says symptoms can be debilitating or worse.

“They can be more than life threatening, like pneumonia,” Colon said.

With Thanksgiving coming up, health officials are expecting us to jump into the “Very High” zone for infections.

