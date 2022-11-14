A Jackson Heights man is dead after being struck by a motorist while crossing the street two blocks away from where he lived. Arfath Dewan, 32, was hit by a driver of a 2021 Mazda 6 at around 9:10 p.m. in the vicinity of 32nd Avenue and 79th Street within the confines of the 115th Precinct. EMS responded to the scene, and Dewan was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO