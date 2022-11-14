Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonheightspost.com
Jackson Heights Man Dead After Being Struck by Car Two Blocks From His Home
A Jackson Heights man is dead after being struck by a motorist while crossing the street two blocks away from where he lived. Arfath Dewan, 32, was hit by a driver of a 2021 Mazda 6 at around 9:10 p.m. in the vicinity of 32nd Avenue and 79th Street within the confines of the 115th Precinct. EMS responded to the scene, and Dewan was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead.
jacksonheightspost.com
Work Starts on New Northern Boulevard Bus Lane, Busways in Downtown Jamaica Made Permanent: DOT
The DOT has announced that construction has begun on new bus lanes along Northern Boulevard running from Woodside to Corona. The new bus lanes – which will stretch both ways from Broadway to 114th Street — aim to speed up commuting times for riders and improve the reliability of bus services on the corridor, the DOT said Monday.
jacksonheightspost.com
Kicking and Screaming: Football Club Moving Across the Street From Mets
This article was originally published by The CITY on Nov. 15, 2022 By Katie Honan and Haidee Chu. City officials will announce a new soccer stadium — paired with affordable housing — in Queens on Wednesday, multiple people familiar with the matter told THE CITY. The Willets Point...
jacksonheightspost.com
Council Subcommittee Approves Innovation QNS, Number of Affordable Units Increased
A city council subcommittee voted in support of the massive Innovation QNS development Thursday, with the project slated to go before the full city council next week for a vote that will determine its fate. The City Council Subcommittee on Zoning and Finance voted 7-0 in support of the rezoning,...
Comments / 0