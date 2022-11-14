ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic Chicago Restaurant Brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone are Coming to Several Middle TN Cities

Iconic Chicago restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced the first Buona/Rainbow Cone dual-concept locations outside of Chicago. Led by experienced entrepreneurs and real estate developers Jesse Alvarez, Chicago native now residing in the Nashville metro area and Tony Vendramin, the new Buona /Rainbow Cone locations will bring the classic Chicago flavors to the Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna communities in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
Next Summer, the Nashville Symphony will Relive the Magic of the Fab Four with 1964: The Beatles Tribute

Nashville Symphony is excited to bring the spirit of the 1960s to the Schermerhorn stage with a one-night-only performance from premier Beatles tribute band 1964. The group will perform on Friday, July 14, 2023, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/1964. Relive your favorite Beatles...
NASHVILLE, TN
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20, various times. Fountains Winterfest is back and better than ever for its 6th annual season starting Friday, November 18! The organizers hope you will make plans to join them for a magical time creating memories that will last a lifetime! Stay tuned to their social media pages for special events happening throughout the season. They will see you on the ice!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nashville’s Nutcracker Returns to TPAC this Holiday Season with Brand-New Snow Scene

Inspired by the Emmy Award-winning film and designed by Campbell Baird. Fresh off its Emmy Award win for the televised adaptation, Nashville’s Nutcracker will return to TPAC December 9–24, 2022. Deemed Music City’s favorite holiday tradition, this year’s production will feature the beloved, unique-to-Nashville story, plus live music by the Nashville Symphony and a brand-new Snow Scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Check Out These 3 Family-Friendly Events at Bridgestone Arena

If you are looking for an event the whole family can enjoy, here are a few upcoming family events at Bridgestone Arena. Olympic Champion and figure skating icon SCOTT HAMILTON will host SCOTT HAMILTON & FRIENDS – a can’t miss celebration of life with superstar music performances alongside ice skating from World, Olympic and National figure skating champions, live from Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, November 20 at 5 pm. The legendary musical guests taking the stage include 2x Grammy Award winner COLBIE CAILLAT, JASON DERLATKA from JOURNEY, 8x Grammy Award nominee NATALIE GRANT, JOE KING of THE FRAY, JASON SCHEFF of CHICAGO with house band SIXWIRE.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ribbon Cutting: Dalamar Homes – Hamlet Community in La Vergne

Dalamar Homes – Hamlet Community held its ribbon cutting for its location in La Vergne on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 122 Oasis Dr. in La Vergne Tennessee. Located in a convenient, desirable location, just minutes away from I24 and retail shops, this new community of affordable custom homes in La Vergne TN features tree-lined views, walking trails, and retail shops.
LA VERGNE, TN
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview

NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Fairview, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Nov. 14, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Jingo Market, 2431 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.
FAIRVIEW, TN
Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants Expanding in Middle Tennessee

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Checkers & Rally’s, the innovative pioneer of the double-drive thru, known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced it has signed three multi-unit development agreements that will bring 40 new restaurants to California, Tennessee and Maryland. With these deals, the company has now signed 32 agreements in 2022 representing a total of 72 new restaurant units, as new and existing franchisees nationwide take advantage of the brands’ attractive business model and multi-unit growth opportunities.
TENNESSEE STATE
OBITUARY: Helen Mills Weidhaas

Helen Mills Weidhaas passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, she was 93 years old. Helen was born on September 21, 1931 in East Windsor, NY to Wesley and Mary Sterling Mills; she was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Afton Central...
MURFREESBORO, TN
East 96 Marketplace Now Dot and Lucy’s Event Venue

During the summer months of this year, best friends and business partners Jan Long Tesnow and Heather Wilkinson Boyer closed out their boutique business, originally opened as East 96 Marketplace, and transformed it into a new small event venue in Lascassas. They gave the interior of the building a barn-like look by covering the walls in raw wood planks and have used their design eye to give the rest of the space an inviting modern vintage farmhouse look.
LASCASSAS, TN
Ribbon Cutting: O’Hara Vision Center in Murfreesboro

O’Hara Vision Center held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 546 Brandies Circle, Ste. 102 in Murfreesboro. O’Hara Vision Center offers comprehensive eye care services and in-demand lenses and frames to Murfreesboro and the surrounding communities. Click or call to connect, and access the quality of vision care you deserve.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Blue Raiders Soccer Sign Five New Members to its 2023 Class

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders added five signees to its 2023 recruiting class on last Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Forwards Kadence Krempges and Skylar Williams, midfielders Presley Morales and Olivia Norton and defender Sadie Sterbenz each signed their National Letters of Intent to become Blue Raider student-athletes and join the 2023 season roster.
MURFREESBORO, TN
