Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
Didn’t Get Taylor Swift Tickets? Here’s a Few Ways to Win Tickets
Taylor Swift is returning to Nissan Stadium next year on her Eras Tour. It was first announced as only one concert but now there will be three shows -May 5,6, and 7th at Nissan Stadium. For verified fans, buying Taylor Swift tickets was a frustrating process, if you actually got...
Iconic Chicago Restaurant Brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone are Coming to Several Middle TN Cities
Iconic Chicago restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced the first Buona/Rainbow Cone dual-concept locations outside of Chicago. Led by experienced entrepreneurs and real estate developers Jesse Alvarez, Chicago native now residing in the Nashville metro area and Tony Vendramin, the new Buona /Rainbow Cone locations will bring the classic Chicago flavors to the Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna communities in 2023.
Next Summer, the Nashville Symphony will Relive the Magic of the Fab Four with 1964: The Beatles Tribute
Nashville Symphony is excited to bring the spirit of the 1960s to the Schermerhorn stage with a one-night-only performance from premier Beatles tribute band 1964. The group will perform on Friday, July 14, 2023, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/1964. Relive your favorite Beatles...
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday,...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20, various times. Fountains Winterfest is back and better than ever for its 6th annual season starting Friday, November 18! The organizers hope you will make plans to join them for a magical time creating memories that will last a lifetime! Stay tuned to their social media pages for special events happening throughout the season. They will see you on the ice!
Nashville’s Nutcracker Returns to TPAC this Holiday Season with Brand-New Snow Scene
Inspired by the Emmy Award-winning film and designed by Campbell Baird. Fresh off its Emmy Award win for the televised adaptation, Nashville’s Nutcracker will return to TPAC December 9–24, 2022. Deemed Music City’s favorite holiday tradition, this year’s production will feature the beloved, unique-to-Nashville story, plus live music by the Nashville Symphony and a brand-new Snow Scene.
Check Out These 3 Family-Friendly Events at Bridgestone Arena
If you are looking for an event the whole family can enjoy, here are a few upcoming family events at Bridgestone Arena. Olympic Champion and figure skating icon SCOTT HAMILTON will host SCOTT HAMILTON & FRIENDS – a can’t miss celebration of life with superstar music performances alongside ice skating from World, Olympic and National figure skating champions, live from Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, November 20 at 5 pm. The legendary musical guests taking the stage include 2x Grammy Award winner COLBIE CAILLAT, JASON DERLATKA from JOURNEY, 8x Grammy Award nominee NATALIE GRANT, JOE KING of THE FRAY, JASON SCHEFF of CHICAGO with house band SIXWIRE.
Ribbon Cutting: Dalamar Homes – Hamlet Community in La Vergne
Dalamar Homes – Hamlet Community held its ribbon cutting for its location in La Vergne on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 122 Oasis Dr. in La Vergne Tennessee. Located in a convenient, desirable location, just minutes away from I24 and retail shops, this new community of affordable custom homes in La Vergne TN features tree-lined views, walking trails, and retail shops.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Fairview, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Nov. 14, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Jingo Market, 2431 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.
Nashville International Airport® Anticipates High-Passenger Volume for Thanksgiving Holiday
BNA is expecting an increase in passenger volume between Nov. 20 – 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Travelers are urged to follow a few guidelines to make their journey easier this holiday season. · Know Your Flight Status: Check the status of your flight with the airline prior to...
Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants Expanding in Middle Tennessee
Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Checkers & Rally’s, the innovative pioneer of the double-drive thru, known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced it has signed three multi-unit development agreements that will bring 40 new restaurants to California, Tennessee and Maryland. With these deals, the company has now signed 32 agreements in 2022 representing a total of 72 new restaurant units, as new and existing franchisees nationwide take advantage of the brands’ attractive business model and multi-unit growth opportunities.
OBITUARY: Helen Mills Weidhaas
Helen Mills Weidhaas passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, she was 93 years old. Helen was born on September 21, 1931 in East Windsor, NY to Wesley and Mary Sterling Mills; she was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Afton Central...
East 96 Marketplace Now Dot and Lucy’s Event Venue
During the summer months of this year, best friends and business partners Jan Long Tesnow and Heather Wilkinson Boyer closed out their boutique business, originally opened as East 96 Marketplace, and transformed it into a new small event venue in Lascassas. They gave the interior of the building a barn-like look by covering the walls in raw wood planks and have used their design eye to give the rest of the space an inviting modern vintage farmhouse look.
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. 1Cracker Barrel. 2115 S. Church Street.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 7, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 7 to November 11, 2022. These are the health scores for grocery stores in Cheatham County with their most recent inspection score as of November 9, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information.
Page Heads to Nolensville for Williamson County War in Round Three of The Playoffs
Our game of the week this week takes us to Nolensville for a matchup between two teams that are all too familiar with one another as the Page Patriots take on the Nolensville Knights in this Williamson County war. Page Patriots. MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 36. Head Coach: Charles Rathbone (87-42...
Ribbon Cutting: O’Hara Vision Center in Murfreesboro
O’Hara Vision Center held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 546 Brandies Circle, Ste. 102 in Murfreesboro. O’Hara Vision Center offers comprehensive eye care services and in-demand lenses and frames to Murfreesboro and the surrounding communities. Click or call to connect, and access the quality of vision care you deserve.
OBITUARY: Frederick ‘Rick’ Paul Clayton Jr.
Frederick “Rick” Paul Clayton, Jr. passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Blountville, TN, he was 84 years old. He was born in Barrington, New Jersey and was a resident of Rutherford County. He loved flying his whole life and was an active pilot at MBT for...
Blue Raiders Soccer Sign Five New Members to its 2023 Class
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders added five signees to its 2023 recruiting class on last Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Forwards Kadence Krempges and Skylar Williams, midfielders Presley Morales and Olivia Norton and defender Sadie Sterbenz each signed their National Letters of Intent to become Blue Raider student-athletes and join the 2023 season roster.
WEATHER 11-13,2022 Titans Tailgate Will Be Chilly
A bit brisk today as it will feel more like Denver this morning than Tennessee. The good news is plenty of sunshine is on tap for the game.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0