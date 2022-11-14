Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
The Many Grocery Chains of Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
2022 Christmas parades and events happening in the Triangle
Feeling festive? Here's a list of the Christmas parades and events happening throughout the Triangle-area.
triangletribune.com
Trailblazers bring Black books to Durham
DURHAM – For nearly two decades, Paul Scott has sat on the corner of Morehead and Moreland avenues in Durham’s West End every Sunday afternoon giving away books about Black history and culture. Scott said there’s been a drought of Black books in Durham ever since the Stanford...
Essence
This Year’s HBCU Homecoming Events Costed Patrons More Than All Other Years
Inflation forced homecoming event costs to rise but so did economic HBCU community stimulation. Homecoming celebrations flooded everyone’s timelines last month, and now the revenue reports are in. According to The Grio, the cost to attend events were significantly more than years’ past. The outlet pointed out that...
Why is the Raleigh Christmas Parade before Thanksgiving?
While there's a lot of excitement surrounding the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh, many residents are curious why the event takes place before Thanksgiving.
TikTok video shows hundreds of anti-abortion rights advocates gathering outside North Carolina clinic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deborah Bridger recorded a video of an event from Saturday and uploaded it to TikTok. It shows hundreds of anti-abortion advocates gathering outside A Woman’s Choice of Raleigh. “They were all walking to the clinic to stand in front of a clinic where so many people were going to show up […]
cbs17
Dairy Queen No Moooore: Garner ice cream favorite closing after 20+ years
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The owners of a popular Garner Dairy Queen have announced they’re closing their doors after more than 20 years. Michael and Allison Buffaloe announced they are closing their Dairy Queen off Highway 42 in Garner as of Dec. 18. “I’d like to thank the...
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving meals
RALEIGH – North Carolina food truck Soul in a Bowl and nonprofit Woven, Women Leadership have partnered to provide free cooked meals for those in need this Thanksgiving. This is the first year the two organizations have partnered to give back to the Raleigh community.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million
A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
cbs17
Lost sheep looking for home in Durham; are they yours?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter with humor on Tuesday morning in the hopes of helping a few subjects in a “baaaad” situation find their way home. After locating a few sheep that had gone astray in the 400 block...
How Raleigh’s top developer got behind a $70M pickleball complex in Brier Creek
Backed by Raleigh developer John Kane, Swing Racquet + Paddle will feature 29 tennis courts, 24 pickleball courts, 16 padel courts and more.
Chapel Hill owes $9M more for parking deck. What happened to its ‘guaranteed’ price?
The cost to build the East Rosemary Street parking deck is now approaching $48 million.
Out of the darkness: Former Durham police officer shares her artistic journey out of depression
One expert says she believes police departments need to do more to address the emerging mental health struggles of officers.
Cary family out thousands of dollars after paying for rental home sight unseen
RENTAL WARNING: Don't let the market pressure you into paying up for a rental you have not seen in person.
cbs17
Butterball delivers 360 turkeys for Durham families in need of a holiday boost
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Urban Ministries of Durham participated in Butterball’s annual Turkey Giveaway. This event solely sponsored by Butterball, gives the organization an opportunity to provide families with free turkeys this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, 588,240...
cbs17
Family happy, relieved Wendell 9-year-old found alive
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A happy reunion and ending to a more than 24-hour search for a missing Wake County boy. Nine-year-old Bentley Stancil was found safe early Wednesday afternoon in Wendell, just about two miles from home. CBS 17 crews were there, as Wake County deputies walked hand-in-hand...
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
WRAL
$18 million donated to Durham Public Schools by MacKenzie Scott
Millions of dollars are headed to Durham Public Schools, thanks to billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott is donating $18 million in grant funding to the district. WRAL's Monica Casey looks into how they plan to use the money. Millions of dollars are headed to Durham Public Schools, thanks to billionaire...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Zebulon: $1 million for a detached house
A house built in 1998 located in the 1000 block of Pearces Road in Zebulon has new owners. The 5,829-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 1, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $172 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:
WRAL
Camper, cat help lost boy get through cold night in Wendell
Bentley Stancil found an unlocked recreational vehicle and managed to stay warm and dry through a cold night while his family, neighbors and law enforcement searched for him. Bentley Stancil found an unlocked recreational vehicle and managed to stay warm and dry through a cold night while his family, neighbors and law enforcement searched for him.
