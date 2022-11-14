ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trailblazers bring Black books to Durham

DURHAM – For nearly two decades, Paul Scott has sat on the corner of Morehead and Moreland avenues in Durham’s West End every Sunday afternoon giving away books about Black history and culture. Scott said there’s been a drought of Black books in Durham ever since the Stanford...
DURHAM, NC
Essence

This Year’s HBCU Homecoming Events Costed Patrons More Than All Other Years

Inflation forced homecoming event costs to rise but so did economic HBCU community stimulation. Homecoming celebrations flooded everyone’s timelines last month, and now the revenue reports are in. According to The Grio, the cost to attend events were significantly more than years’ past. The outlet pointed out that...
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million

A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Lost sheep looking for home in Durham; are they yours?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter with humor on Tuesday morning in the hopes of helping a few subjects in a “baaaad” situation find their way home. After locating a few sheep that had gone astray in the 400 block...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Butterball delivers 360 turkeys for Durham families in need of a holiday boost

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Urban Ministries of Durham participated in Butterball’s annual Turkey Giveaway. This event solely sponsored by Butterball, gives the organization an opportunity to provide families with free turkeys this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, 588,240...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Family happy, relieved Wendell 9-year-old found alive

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A happy reunion and ending to a more than 24-hour search for a missing Wake County boy. Nine-year-old Bentley Stancil was found safe early Wednesday afternoon in Wendell, just about two miles from home. CBS 17 crews were there, as Wake County deputies walked hand-in-hand...
WENDELL, NC
WRAL

$18 million donated to Durham Public Schools by MacKenzie Scott

Millions of dollars are headed to Durham Public Schools, thanks to billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott is donating $18 million in grant funding to the district. WRAL's Monica Casey looks into how they plan to use the money. Millions of dollars are headed to Durham Public Schools, thanks to billionaire...
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Zebulon: $1 million for a detached house

A house built in 1998 located in the 1000 block of Pearces Road in Zebulon has new owners. The 5,829-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 1, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $172 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL

Camper, cat help lost boy get through cold night in Wendell

Bentley Stancil found an unlocked recreational vehicle and managed to stay warm and dry through a cold night while his family, neighbors and law enforcement searched for him. Bentley Stancil found an unlocked recreational vehicle and managed to stay warm and dry through a cold night while his family, neighbors and law enforcement searched for him.
WENDELL, NC

