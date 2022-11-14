ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Body found on MoPac identified as missing 76-year-old veteran Paull Patterson

AUSTIN, Texas - Thursday the Travis County Medical Examiner identified a body found along MoPac Wednesday as Paull Patterson. "There’s some closure, even though it’s not what I wanted," said Paull Patterson’s daughter, Laurel Patterson. The 76-year-old living with dementia left Colonial Gardens, a North Austin memory...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Lakeway Police identify 17-year-old suspect after two police cars damaged

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lakeway Police Department said the suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident earlier this week was arrested. On Wednesday, LPD identified 17-year-old Jadan Smith as the suspect and said he was arrested on three charges. Police said Smith was arrested in Uvalde and charged with aggravated assault with a […]
LAKEWAY, TX
fox7austin.com

Cold case: Family, Austin police search for answers in 1995 Thanksgiving murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Nov. 24 will mark the 27th Thanksgiving Stephen Arevalo’s family spends without him. The 30-year-old father was killed on the holiday in 1995. "He had two daughters, and he was described as being a good husband and father to those children. Of course, they're grown up now. And they've grown up without their father," said Sgt. Matt Sanders of the Austin Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide Unit.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating after body found in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is releasing more information on a body found in North Austin Wednesday afternoon. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the daughter of missing 75-year-old Paull...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Sheriff's office asks for help identifying Austin theft suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a theft suspect. HCSO said on Nov. 10, a man stole several packages from the area of South Madrone Trail in Austin. The man has a tattoo on his right arm, which appears to be a star,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID man found shot to death in NE Austin apartment bathroom

Police have identified the man who was found dead from a gunshot wound last month at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, at a complex near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Pedestrian struck by two vehicles on I-14

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A hit-and-run collision occurred on Interstate 14 on Thursday morning, killing a 30-year-old woman. DPS have identified the woman as Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope of Lampasas. Troopers say Pope was trying to cross I-14 on foot and failed to yield to a 2013...
LAMPASAS, TX
KVUE

Shooting in South Austin leaves one person dead early Tuesday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a police shooting in South Austin early Tuesday morning. At 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 15, 911 received a call stating a man with a gun was outside of a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of South Third Street. The caller clarified that the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it directly a neighbor's home.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lakeway PD looking for man who rammed into police cruiser, hit officer

LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are looking for a man who rammed into a police cruiser and backed into an officer standing outside of one. Investigators believe the suspect is in the North Austin area. On Monday morning, Lakeway PD received a report about a suspicious incident in the Rough...
LAKEWAY, TX
KVUE

KVUE

