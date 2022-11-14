Read full article on original website
Austin PD searching for person of interest in disappearance of 34-year-old Justin Haden
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit is now seeking the community's help in identifying a person of interest regarding the disappearance of Justin Haden. APD said surveillance cameras caught images of a man who was with 34-year-old Haden several times on Halloween night, which was...
TCSO recovers thousands of dollars, arrests suspect after east Travis County aggravated robbery, SWAT incident
In court records filed Monday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office detailed events surrounding an early November aggravated robbery and SWAT response near eastern Travis County.
CBS Austin
Man arrested after stealing thousands of dollars from amputee in E Travis County
A man was arrested on Nov. 10 after stealing thousands of dollars from an amputee and locking himself inside an apartment in east Travis County. According to an arrest affidavit, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Community First Village, located at 9101 Hog Eye Road, at 10:21 p.m. on Nov. 9.
fox7austin.com
Body found on MoPac identified as missing 76-year-old veteran Paull Patterson
AUSTIN, Texas - Thursday the Travis County Medical Examiner identified a body found along MoPac Wednesday as Paull Patterson. "There’s some closure, even though it’s not what I wanted," said Paull Patterson’s daughter, Laurel Patterson. The 76-year-old living with dementia left Colonial Gardens, a North Austin memory...
Lakeway Police identify 17-year-old suspect after two police cars damaged
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lakeway Police Department said the suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident earlier this week was arrested. On Wednesday, LPD identified 17-year-old Jadan Smith as the suspect and said he was arrested on three charges. Police said Smith was arrested in Uvalde and charged with aggravated assault with a […]
KSAT 12
Man stabbed Central Texas deputy in the neck after shoplifting at H-E-B, police say
A Central Texas man was arrested for stabbing a Bastrop County deputy after stealing from H-E-B, according to police. The suspect, 40-year-old Jaime Eliseo Canales, has been charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer, Austin police said in a Facebook post on Monday. Canales is accused of going...
fox7austin.com
Cold case: Family, Austin police search for answers in 1995 Thanksgiving murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Nov. 24 will mark the 27th Thanksgiving Stephen Arevalo’s family spends without him. The 30-year-old father was killed on the holiday in 1995. "He had two daughters, and he was described as being a good husband and father to those children. Of course, they're grown up now. And they've grown up without their father," said Sgt. Matt Sanders of the Austin Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide Unit.
fox7austin.com
Police asking for help identifying person of interest in missing persons case
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a missing persons case. Police said 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1, and was last seen in the 3000 block of Esperanza Crossing. The person of interest is described...
‘He was my everything,’ Austin woman calls off search for dad after body found
Paull had dementia and had been staying at the secure memory care facility since May, according to Patterson.
Suspect in custody after SWAT call to northeast Austin apartment
APD said it's a family violence situation, and the suspect is refusing to come out.
fox7austin.com
Police investigating after body found in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is releasing more information on a body found in North Austin Wednesday afternoon. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the daughter of missing 75-year-old Paull...
fox7austin.com
Sheriff's office asks for help identifying Austin theft suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a theft suspect. HCSO said on Nov. 10, a man stole several packages from the area of South Madrone Trail in Austin. The man has a tattoo on his right arm, which appears to be a star,...
Bastrop County Sheriff's deputy reportedly stabbed in the neck at Austin H-E-B
The alleged stabber is being held at the Travis County Jail.
CBS Austin
Bastrop Co. deputy stabbed in neck by suspected shoplifter at SE Austin H-E-B
AUSTIN, Texas — A Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy was rushed to the hospital for surgery Saturday morning after he was stabbed in the neck at a Southeast Austin grocery store by a suspected shoplifter. It happened at the H-E-B located at the East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant...
CBS Austin
Police ID man found shot to death in NE Austin apartment bathroom
Police have identified the man who was found dead from a gunshot wound last month at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, at a complex near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
fox44news.com
Pedestrian struck by two vehicles on I-14
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A hit-and-run collision occurred on Interstate 14 on Thursday morning, killing a 30-year-old woman. DPS have identified the woman as Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope of Lampasas. Troopers say Pope was trying to cross I-14 on foot and failed to yield to a 2013...
Shooting in South Austin leaves one person dead early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a police shooting in South Austin early Tuesday morning. At 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 15, 911 received a call stating a man with a gun was outside of a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of South Third Street. The caller clarified that the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it directly a neighbor's home.
School bus crashes into Lockhart business after colliding with another vehicle
A school bus crashed into a business after colliding with another vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the City of Lockhart.
fox7austin.com
Lakeway PD looking for man who rammed into police cruiser, hit officer
LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are looking for a man who rammed into a police cruiser and backed into an officer standing outside of one. Investigators believe the suspect is in the North Austin area. On Monday morning, Lakeway PD received a report about a suspicious incident in the Rough...
KVUE
