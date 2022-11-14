ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky

Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated College Football Playoff rankings have Penn State in good spot

The College Football Playoff rankings were updated Monday night, and Penn State managed to move up into the top 11, which puts the Nittany Lions in a solid position for a chance to play in a New Years Six bowl game. Penn State is ranked No. 11 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings. Penn State moved up three spots in this week’s rankings, just as they did in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. The Nittany Lions capitalized on a shutout victory over Maryland and losses by Oregon, Ole Miss, and UCLA. All three fell...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

