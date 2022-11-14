Read full article on original website
Steven Spielberg to Direct Bullitt Reboot Starring Bradley Cooper
Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is taking on Bullitt. Spielberg is making a new original feature that’s based on the character of Frank Bullitt – the San Francisco cop famously played by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 film. According to Deadline, the picture will star Bradley Cooper as...
Magic Mike’s Last Dance - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the upcoming musical comedy film starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault. “Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?
The Apology - Exclusive Trailer
Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagen (Anna Gunn) is preparing to host her family's Christmas celebration with her best friend Gretchen (Janeane Garofalo). Late Christmas Eve, Darlene's estranged ex-brother-in-law, Jack (Linus Roache) arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Soon, Darlene finds herself caught between reason and ruthless instinct. Trapped together by a dangerous storm, a battle of wits escalates to a violent game of revenge. From writer-director Alison Star Locke, The Apology will open in n theaters and stream simultaneously on Shudder and AMC+ on December 16, 2022.
The Last Jedi Director Really Wants to Make Another Star Wars Film
The Last Jedi may have its detractors but director Rian Johnson still wants to make another Star Wars film. Currently doing press for his upcoming detective thriller Glass Onion, the filmmaker revealed during an interview with Variety that he’s still keen to return to the galaxy far, far away. “Making Star Wars was the high point of my life,” he said. “I pray to God I'll be back there someday.”
Fede Alvarez's Alien Movie Appears to Have Found Its Star As Project Gains Momentum
Fede Alvarez's upcoming Alien movie may have found the next brave soul going head-to-head with a Xenomorph. According to Deadline, Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star in the next Allien movie, following in the tradition of Sigourney Weaver, Noomi Rapace, and Katherine Waterston who have all starred in Alien movies over the years.
Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Other Animation Projects in Jeopardy Following Alleged Marvel Studios Layoffs
New reports have been circulating about Disney laying off employees from Marvel Studios' animation department. The new department was created to focus on animation projects, which were first announced a few years ago. So far, shows like the Season 1 of What If...? and I am Groot have been the only projects that has seen the light of day.
5 Silk Comics to Check Out Before Silk: Spider Society
The Spider-Verse is expanding! In news that was first hinted at last year, Amazon has confirmed that they will be working with Sony to bring the studio's expansive catalog of licensed Spider-Man characters to the small screen. With over 900 to pull from, they're spoiled for choice. And they've revealed that their first project will focus on a fan favorite new addition to the Marvel Universe: Cindy Moon.
How Wakanda Forever Affects The Future of the MCU | IGN Live Spoilercast
SPOILER WARNING! Wakanda Forever represents a huge investment in future story threads for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to explore. We go into full spoilers on how Wakanda, Namor, Talokan, and of course, the new Black Panther factor in.
Wakanda Forever: Angela Bassett Reveals Her Mixed Feelings on Black Panther 2's Big Twist
Angela Bassett steals the screen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda, regent of Wakanda and parent to T’Challa and Shuri. The actor had to dig deep to fully give herself into her role in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Bassett discussed what it was like coming back to Queen Ramonda after four years.
The Gimmick: A Hyper-Violent Mashup of Pro Wrestling and Superheroes
There's a lot of overlap in the Venn diagram between superhero comic book readers and pro wrestling fans, and that's the target audience for The Gimmick. This upcoming Ahoy Comics series mashes up both genres to create a violent, darkly comedic tale right out of a Coen Bros. movie. The...
Luigi Actor John Leguizamo Calls Out Mario Movie Casting
Super Mario Bros. star John Leguizamo isn’t a fan of the new Super Mario casting. During an interview with IndieWire, the former Luigi actor complained about the upcoming movie’s lack of diversity compared to the 1993 film. “The directors Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton fought really hard for...
The Old Way - Official Trailer
Nicolas Cage stars in his first-ever Western as Colton Briggs, a cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man. When an outlaw and his gang put Colton and his family in peril, Colton is forced to take up arms with an unlikely partner — his 12-year-old daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). Check out the trailer for this upcoming Western action movie that also stars Noah Le Gros, Clint Howard, Kerry Knuppe, Nick Searcy, and Shiloh Fernandez. The Old Way is written by Carl W. Lucas.
The Callisto Protocol: Mastering Horror Roundtable
This special roundtable is centered around the concept of engineered horror in The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming survival-horror game from the mind of Glen Schofield. In this panel moderated by IGN's Daemon Hatfield, Glen Schofield, Alec Gillis (Special FX Master), and the Newton Brothers (Composers) will delve into how brutality, atmosphere, tension, helplessness, and humanity come together to create an experience that is greater than the sum of its parts. Along the way we'll learn creative inspirations, details around development, and so much more. The discussion will end with the world premiere debut of a new trailer for The Callisto Protocol.
Norman Reedus' Proposed Ending For The Walking Dead Is Grim
Walkers have ravaged the screens of fans for over a decade now, but now, the Walking Dead is finally coming to a close. Well, kinda. On Nov. 20, the original series of The Walking Dead will air its season finale. The episode, the 24th installment in season 11, will ultimately conclude the storyline that started with Rick Grimes waking up in a hospital in Atlanta. After numerous twists and surprise deaths, the finale of The Walking Dead has a lot to conclude. In a recent feature for Entertainment Weekly, the cast of the show explained how they would want to see their characters treated in the final episode.
1899 Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-6
1899 premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of the Netflix series Dark, return with 1899, a dense, creepy, and absorbing mystery/thriller about two ships, The Kerberos and The Prometheus, passing in the night and then what happens after. While this series is essentially a supernatural thriller, it’s also a gripping ensemble drama featuring a large cast of international actors who bring to life more than a dozen tantalizing stories that draw you in and keep you guessing. While darker and more openly weird than Lost, 1899 is the spiritual cousin to that landmark series and will appeal to that fandom, or anyone who wants to be swept away for one hell of a ride.
