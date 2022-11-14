ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Two teens shot in Petersburg neighborhood while getting off school bus

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
PETERSBURG, Va. — Two teens were shot Monday afternoon while getting off of their school bus near Grant Avenue and Lincoln Street.

Petersburg Police said they responded to the double shooting around 3:15 p.m. and found the victims in the area with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, and Petersburg Police said their injuries are not considering life-threatening.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6's Jon Burkett one of the victims is 15 years old.

Anyone with information can contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or submit a tip of p3tips.com

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 9

Guest
2d ago

I made every effort to stay out of Petersburg. It's become a jungle. So we have to put armed police on school busses now ? This has become beyond insanity.

Reply(1)
6
Sean Jones
3d ago

every news story...it's been a shooting heard anything call police and that's it...SMH shows you how much they care....SMH

Reply
4
Joe shwah
3d ago

wtf they can't even get off the bus and go inside before getting shot!?!?!?!?

Reply
8
 

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

