How Human Height Has Changed Over Time
Genetics partially influences height, but other factors, such as nutrition, also affect how tall you become as an adult. The average height of a population can indicate the health of its people since things such as childhood illness and poor nutrition during pregnancy and childhood can stunt a person's growth.
The 9 Longest Rivers in the World: From the Nile to the Congo
Rivers are great collectors. As freshwater molecules flow along the landscape, gravity forces them to seek the lowest possible ground, where they gather with other water molecules. The collected water soon becomes a trickle. Trickles join together to form small creeks, which then join to form larger streams and, ultimately, rivers.
VP Harris assures Asian leaders US is 'here to stay'
BANGKOK — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris assured Asian leaders Friday that “the United States is here to stay” as she pitched Washington as a reliable economic partner committed to the region and its prosperity. Harris told leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation...
Australia sticks to US nuclear subs despite French criticism
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister said Friday he remained committed to building a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology despite the French president describing the plan as a “confrontation with China.” The previous Australian government infuriated President Emmanuel Macron last year by canceling a contract for a French-built fleet of conventionally-powered submarines worth 90 billion Australian dollars ($66 billion) and opting instead for nuclear-powered versions in a deal secretly brokered with the United States and Britain. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stood by the so-called AUKUS agreement to embrace nuclear technology since he came to power at elections in May. Whether Australia opts for a version of the U.S. Virginia-class or British Astute-class submarine will be announced in March. “We are proceeding with the AUKUS arrangements, there’s nothing ambiguous about it,” Albanese told reporters at a Bangkok summit that Macron is also attending.
North Korea fires long-range missile landing near Japan, draws condemnation
SEOUL/TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan.
Why the 1933 London Tube Map Is Still Considered Design Genius
Unless you're a cartography buff, you probably haven't heard of Henry Charles "Harry" Beck. But you've probably seen his influence in maps of transit systems where you live. Back in the early 1930s, Beck, a technical draftsman, came up with an ingenious way of diagramming the London Underground, aka the Tube, the British city's sprawling rail system, a way that abandoned many of the conventions of typical mapmaking.
Leading Scientists Name 10 Essential Climate Issues for COP27
A new report aims to add further scientific backing to the vast academic literature supporting policy discussion at this year's Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27). The report, "10 New Insights in Climate Science," was released by Future Earth, The Earth League,...
How Safety Coffins Eased Grave Fears of Premature Burial
When George Washington was on his deathbed in 1799, he signaled for his secretary, Tobias Lear, and whispered hoarsely, "I am just going. Have me decently buried; and do not let my body be put into the Vault in less than three days after I am dead." Those were Washington's...
Macron rejects 'confrontation' as he relaunches Asia strategy
French President Emmanuel Macron urged an end to "confrontation" Friday as he relaunched his strategy for the Asia-Pacific region after a bitter row over a cancelled submarine contract with Australia. France's vocal engagement in the region comes after a rocky period last year, when Australia's previous prime minister Scott Morrison abruptly torpedoed a French contract to provide Canberra with submarines and announced a deal to buy US or British nuclear-powered subs instead.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Only 44 Days
The U.K. government is in tatters after Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Oct. 20, 2022 — the second leader to be forced out in mere months. It follows an economic mess largely of her own making that resulted in U-turns, a high-profile firing, curious absences and plummeting support. The...
Traces of explosives found at Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden says
STOCKHOLM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said on Friday.
What's the Difference Between Sweet Potatoes and Yams?
If you've ever been confused about yams and sweet potatoes, it's for good reason. The terms are used interchangeably to describe these tuberous root vegetables, even though they're quite different. In fact, they're not even part of the same genus. There's a reasonable explanation for mix-up. It dates to the...
Retail sales still below pre-Covid levels as UK faces grim outlook after autumn statement – business live
British workers suffer two-decade wage stagnation costing £15,000, as chancellor rejects claims his autumn statement was un-conservative
UniCredit to give staff in Germany 2,500 euro tax-free bonus-memo
MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italy's second-largest lender UniCredit (CRDI.MI) will give its staff in Germany a bonus of 2,500 euros ($2,594) to compensate for rising inflation, a copy of an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesperson showed.
Crunch time for UN climate talks as Friday deadline looms
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Global climate talks approached crunch time on Friday, the final scheduled day of negotiations that are expected to go past their deadline as chances of a deal still looked unclear. The European Union made a surprise proposal late Thursday that could help...
European shares open higher as battered miners rise
Nov 18 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Friday after two straight days of declines, as investors snapped up beaten-down miners, though gains were limited by hawkish comments from more U.S. Federal Reserve officials.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Friday morning that the EU’s proposal late Thursday on a fund for vulnerable countries suffering the impacts of climate change was “a big step” in U.N. climate talks in Egypt. The talks, set to end today but likely to go into the weekend, were buoyed by the EU offer that tied loss and damage funding for nations vulnerable to climate change with cuts to planet-warming gases. Asked whether China will participate in such a loss and damage fund, Baerbock replied: “We are arguing massively for it.” But Baerbock did not think an agreement would could quickly.
Russia hopeful of U.S. prisoner swap including Bout
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia hopes it can make a prisoner swap with the United States that would include convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death", a deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying on Friday.
