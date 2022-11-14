Read full article on original website
Lenape Valley Foundation’s Community Care Celebration raises over $30,000
Lenape Valley Foundation, a nonprofit provider of behavioral health services, recently held its Community Care Celebration at Hotel du Village in New Hope. The event raised over $30,000 and recognized several individuals and organizations for their community advocacy. Honorees included:. – Alan Hartl, former LVF CEO, recipient of the Ed...
Winners of Bucks County Short Fiction Contest announced
The winners of the Bucks County Short Fiction Contest, hosted and funded by Bucks County Community College, have been announced. Bob McCrillis, of Doylestown, won first place for “Hotel Oklahoma.” Megan Monforte, of Doylestown, was awarded second place for “Strawberry Moon.” Jennifer Fritch, of New Hope, captured third place for “Come Clean.” Novelist Margarita Montimore, author of Oona Out of Order and Acts of Violet, made the final selection.
Annual Holiday Sock Drive is underway
Newtown podiatrist Dr. Lawrence Kalker is once again partnering with Valley Youth House in Warminster, the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter in Levittown and the Coalition to Shelter and Support the Homeless in Doylestown for the 10th annual Holiday Sock Drive to benefit the three facilities. The Sock Drive takes...
Holiday happenings announced across Bucks County
The weeks leading up to Thanksgiving often see a fierce battle between Halloween and Christmas lovers. While the former are locked in spooky season mode until the end of November, the other side breaks out the tree and lights on the first of the month. Still, no matter what side...
Bensalem Marine Corps JROTC sponsoring Toys for Tots drive
The Bensalem High School Marine Corps JROTC, in partnership with the Lower Bucks County Toys for Tots program, is collecting toys for the upcoming holiday season. Donation bins are located at the main entrance and flagpole entrance at the school, 4319 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem. All new, unwrapped toys, books and teenage gift items are accepted, and no donation is considered too small.
Bensalem High School Marine Corps JROTC recognized again as Naval Honor School
For the second consecutive year, the Bensalem High School Marine Corps JROTC was named by Headquarters Marine Corps as a Naval Honor School for its overall efforts during the 2021-22 school year. This distinction is only given to Marine Corps JROTCs considered the top 20 percent of programs nationwide. Announced...
Bensalem Township School District announces September Students of the Month
Kindergarten: Camila Schroeder, Aubrey Kane, Dilek Hasan. First Grade: Samuel Torres, Grayson Price, Ayra Kabir. Second Grade: Alan Rivera, Addyson Knapp, John (Jack) Freitag, Kayden McClain, Daniel Awad. Third Grade: Kha Pham, Lester Mendez, Gabriella Colon, Jacob Flynn. Fourth Grade: Joy Potoway, Alyssa Pham, Carter Koss, Joshua Shannon, Gianni Chambliss.
Creepy and kooky: NVMT announces spring musical ‘The Addams Family’
They’re mysterious and spooky, all together ooky…and coming to Neshaminy High School in spring 2023. Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre, a nationally-recognized nonprofit founded in 1956, announced that its next musical is The Addams Family, on stage at the Theodore Kloos Auditorium on March 25, 26 and 30, and April 1 and 2.
Bucks County Chief Deputy Coroner sworn in
Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced the appointment of Danakelly Hampton as Chief Deputy Coroner. Hampton boasts forensic knowledge, training and experience. She holds a M.S. degree in forensic medicine, B.S. degree in forensics with a minor in crime scene investigation, and a A.A.S. degree in criminal justice with a minor in police science. She is also a Board-Certified Fellow, achieving the highest level of certification from the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators, as well as being National Incident Management Systems certified by FEMA.
Woman pleads guilty to causing man’s overdose death in Bensalem hotel
Corrine Marie Smith, 43, of Jenkintown, was sentenced to state prison for five to 10 years after pleading guilty on Oct. 26 to delivering the drugs that caused the June 2020 overdose death of a Bensalem man. Appearing before Common Pleas Judge Raymond F. McHugh, Smith entered guilty pleas to...
2022 Bucks County Poet Laureate is named
Tom Mallouk, of Doylestown, has been named the 2022 Bucks County Poet Laureate. Mallouk, a psychotherapist, rose to the top of 60 entries in the 46th annual contest, administered by Bucks County Community College and sponsored by the Bucks County Commissioners. Mallouk and his wife Dr. Eileen Engle raised their...
Bensalem school board and BTEA ratify contract
The Bensalem Township board of school directors announced that it has reached a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the 461-member Bensalem Township Education Association. The contract was ratified by BTEA members on Sept. 16 and approved unanimously at the Sept. 28 school board meeting. The BTEA and board engaged in...
Annual Foot-Bowl raises funds for scholarships
Bensalem Rotary and Mud In My Cleats, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting professional and amateur athletes, partnered once again to host the annual Foot-Bowl at Bowlero Feasterville, 100 E. Street Road, on the evening of Oct. 26. Thanks to sponsors, donations and raffles sold at the event by Bensalem High...
Grant will help The Rainbow Room open Lower Bucks location
In early 2020, mere weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entire world, hundreds of LGBTQ+ youth from across Bucks County gathered for quite the momentous occasion — the first annual queer prom, held at the James A. Michener Art Museum. The event was organized by The Rainbow...
Local tourism continues to thrive post-pandemic
It’s no secret that 2020 saw the hospitality and tourism industry struggle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including that of Bucks County. However, according to Paul Bencivengo, president and COO of the tourism agency Visit Bucks County, the following year saw an impressive resurgence in people wanting to see what the area is all about.
Pet adoption event set for Saturday
Doll 10 Beauty, an internationally-selling, cruelty-free cosmetics company based in Bucks County, is partnering with Women’s Animal Center as the sponsor of a free pet adoption event for the community on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Dolls for Paws Adoption event features family activities...
United Way, Vita partner to provide ESL classes
United Way of Bucks County, in partnership with Vita Education Services, is offering two English as a Second Language courses to Ukrainian refugees who have recently resettled in Bucks County. The ESL classes, one for beginners and one for those with some proficiency in English, will provide basic language skills...
