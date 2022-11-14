ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Winners of Bucks County Short Fiction Contest announced

The winners of the Bucks County Short Fiction Contest, hosted and funded by Bucks County Community College, have been announced. Bob McCrillis, of Doylestown, won first place for “Hotel Oklahoma.” Megan Monforte, of Doylestown, was awarded second place for “Strawberry Moon.” Jennifer Fritch, of New Hope, captured third place for “Come Clean.” Novelist Margarita Montimore, author of Oona Out of Order and Acts of Violet, made the final selection.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Annual Holiday Sock Drive is underway

Newtown podiatrist Dr. Lawrence Kalker is once again partnering with Valley Youth House in Warminster, the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter in Levittown and the Coalition to Shelter and Support the Homeless in Doylestown for the 10th annual Holiday Sock Drive to benefit the three facilities. The Sock Drive takes...
NEWTOWN, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Marine Corps JROTC sponsoring Toys for Tots drive

The Bensalem High School Marine Corps JROTC, in partnership with the Lower Bucks County Toys for Tots program, is collecting toys for the upcoming holiday season. Donation bins are located at the main entrance and flagpole entrance at the school, 4319 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem. All new, unwrapped toys, books and teenage gift items are accepted, and no donation is considered too small.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Bensalem Times

Bucks County Chief Deputy Coroner sworn in

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced the appointment of Danakelly Hampton as Chief Deputy Coroner. Hampton boasts forensic knowledge, training and experience. She holds a M.S. degree in forensic medicine, B.S. degree in forensics with a minor in crime scene investigation, and a A.A.S. degree in criminal justice with a minor in police science. She is also a Board-Certified Fellow, achieving the highest level of certification from the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators, as well as being National Incident Management Systems certified by FEMA.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

2022 Bucks County Poet Laureate is named

Tom Mallouk, of Doylestown, has been named the 2022 Bucks County Poet Laureate. Mallouk, a psychotherapist, rose to the top of 60 entries in the 46th annual contest, administered by Bucks County Community College and sponsored by the Bucks County Commissioners. Mallouk and his wife Dr. Eileen Engle raised their...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem school board and BTEA ratify contract

The Bensalem Township board of school directors announced that it has reached a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the 461-member Bensalem Township Education Association. The contract was ratified by BTEA members on Sept. 16 and approved unanimously at the Sept. 28 school board meeting. The BTEA and board engaged in...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Hampton Times

Local tourism continues to thrive post-pandemic

It’s no secret that 2020 saw the hospitality and tourism industry struggle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including that of Bucks County. However, according to Paul Bencivengo, president and COO of the tourism agency Visit Bucks County, the following year saw an impressive resurgence in people wanting to see what the area is all about.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Pet adoption event set for Saturday

Doll 10 Beauty, an internationally-selling, cruelty-free cosmetics company based in Bucks County, is partnering with Women’s Animal Center as the sponsor of a free pet adoption event for the community on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Dolls for Paws Adoption event features family activities...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Times

Bensalem, PA
