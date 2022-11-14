ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Salem area after hours-long standoff

A wanted man was arrested by a SWAT team Wednesday after an hours-long standoff in Marion County. Zachariah Phillips had an open warrant for attempted murder, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The incident started at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday when the sheriff’s office tried to take Phillips...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Three dead in murder-suicide situation in Washington County

Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide situation at a home along Scholls Ferry Road, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance at a rural Washington County home along Scholls Ferry Road near the Southwest River Road intersection.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Suspect in deadly Vancouver drive-by shooting appears in court

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Vancouver was in court on Wednesday. Yana Cook, 24, was arrested in Raymond, Washington on Tuesday. Cook is the suspect in a November 6 shooting on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. PAST COVERAGE | Vancouver police make arrest...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Just married, couple gets car broken into during stop in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Abby Paterson and her new husband were on their way back to British Columbia after a wedding in California’s wine country. “It was perfect, a dream come true, everything went well,” said Paterson. But after a night in Portland, she and her husband didn’t...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Driver evading police crashes into school bus in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver evading police crashed into a school bus with children on board Monday afternoon. It happened near Northeast 181st and Pacific in Gresham. Police say that they tried to pull a truck over for a traffic stop, but the driver took off instead of stopping.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

1 person, 4 cats dead in Clackamas fire

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — One person and four cats died in a fire at a home in Clackamas on Tuesday, firefighters with Clackamas Fire District No. 1 said on Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the home off of Highway 212 just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The home was engulfed in...
CLACKAMAS, OR
KATU.com

Firefighters battle early morning 2-Alarm blaze in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Shortly after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Portland Fire crews were called to a fire that had broken out in an apartment complex under construction on Southeast 148th Avenue, between Burnside and Southeast Stark Street. Arriving crews found an active fire burning in one building of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Neighbors find cracks in county's sidewalk plan

PORTLAND, Ore. — Businesses near Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and Wichita Avenue say the plans Clackamas County has for them isn’t what they need right now. “Clackamas County thinks they need to put sidewalks on Johnson Creek Boulevard, even though the Springwater Corridor runs parallel with it. So, why do we need a bike path, a walking path, and sidewalks on both sides of the road?” said Peggy Cassinelli-Beeson.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power

SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy