KATU.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Salem area after hours-long standoff
A wanted man was arrested by a SWAT team Wednesday after an hours-long standoff in Marion County. Zachariah Phillips had an open warrant for attempted murder, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The incident started at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday when the sheriff’s office tried to take Phillips...
Carjacking suspect crashes stolen vehicle after chase on Hwy 18, McMinnville Police said.
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — An Arkansas man is accused of carjacking a woman outside of a McMinnville, Oregon medical clinic on Wednesday before crashing her car on Highway 18 while trying to evade police. McMinnville Police said the incident started shortly before 11 a.m. with reports of a man running...
Babysitter faces manslaughter, other charges after infant dies in Portland hospital
A woman is facing manslaughter and other charges after a 10-month-old baby she was caring for died in a Portland hospital after suffering “abusive head trauma,” the Coos County District Attorney’s Office said. Hayley Reanne Steele, 27, called 911 on Monday to report that an infant she...
Attempted murder suspect caught driving stolen vehicle in Salem area, police say
An attempted murder suspect was caught driving a stolen car in the Salem area early Tuesday morning, police officials said. KC William Blunt, 31, was booked into the Marion County Jail on second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from an incident that...
Three dead in murder-suicide situation in Washington County
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide situation at a home along Scholls Ferry Road, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance at a rural Washington County home along Scholls Ferry Road near the Southwest River Road intersection.
Suspect in deadly Vancouver drive-by shooting appears in court
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Vancouver was in court on Wednesday. Yana Cook, 24, was arrested in Raymond, Washington on Tuesday. Cook is the suspect in a November 6 shooting on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. PAST COVERAGE | Vancouver police make arrest...
Linn Co. Sheriff: Seeking public help in locating wanted man connected to vehicle thefts
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted suspect in connection with numerous stolen vehicles. Officials are looking for Billy Raymond Edge, and say he is known to frequent the Lyons and Mill City areas of Linn County. Edge has multiple warrants...
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
Oregon City woman indicted on federal charges for alleged role in fraud ring
An Oregon woman was indicted on federal charges Thursday for allegedly coordinating a fraud ring that used stolen identities to open bank accounts and credit cards, buy cars, and make false documents. Mary Phoenix Nguyen, 40, of Oregon City, is facing aggravated identity theft, social security fraud, and several other...
Early morning shooting near McMinnville High School cancels classes Wednesday
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — The McMinnville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning. Police began receiving calls about gunshots fired from people living near the school at around 6 a.m. The school was not in session at the time, so no students...
Just married, couple gets car broken into during stop in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Abby Paterson and her new husband were on their way back to British Columbia after a wedding in California’s wine country. “It was perfect, a dream come true, everything went well,” said Paterson. But after a night in Portland, she and her husband didn’t...
Driver evading police crashes into school bus in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver evading police crashed into a school bus with children on board Monday afternoon. It happened near Northeast 181st and Pacific in Gresham. Police say that they tried to pull a truck over for a traffic stop, but the driver took off instead of stopping.
1 person, 4 cats dead in Clackamas fire
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — One person and four cats died in a fire at a home in Clackamas on Tuesday, firefighters with Clackamas Fire District No. 1 said on Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the home off of Highway 212 just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The home was engulfed in...
Firefighters battle early morning 2-Alarm blaze in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shortly after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Portland Fire crews were called to a fire that had broken out in an apartment complex under construction on Southeast 148th Avenue, between Burnside and Southeast Stark Street. Arriving crews found an active fire burning in one building of the...
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Neighbors find cracks in county's sidewalk plan
PORTLAND, Ore. — Businesses near Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and Wichita Avenue say the plans Clackamas County has for them isn’t what they need right now. “Clackamas County thinks they need to put sidewalks on Johnson Creek Boulevard, even though the Springwater Corridor runs parallel with it. So, why do we need a bike path, a walking path, and sidewalks on both sides of the road?” said Peggy Cassinelli-Beeson.
Lincoln Co. Sheriff will enforce new Oregon gun control measure 'regardless of my opinion'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As voters narrowly pass Ballot Measure 114, which looks to implement several changes to the state's firearm laws, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers says his office plans on enforcing the law. "Yes, we do plan on enforcing the law if it is ruled constitutional by any...
New 82-year-old Oregon millionaire using winnings to pay taxes and buy wife a car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has a new millionaire. 82-year-old Brooks Keebey of Salem, a retired truck driver, matched all five numbers in the record Powerball drawing. The ticket, which matched five numbers, but not the Powerball, gave Keebey a million dollars. There were two million-dollar tickets sold in Oregon...
PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power
SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
Multnomah County Behavioral Health Resource Center prepares for downtown opening
PORTLAND, Ore. — A first-of-its-kind facility will soon open its doors in Portland, expanding support services to people who are homeless. The Behavioral Health Resource Center is located downtown off Southwest Park, near Harvey Milk Street. The facility is a drop-in day center with access to showers, laundry, peer...
'Here for Portland' will distribute 3,000 gift cards to support local Portland businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — A campaign advocating for the support of local businesses in Portland will give out three thousand $50 gift cards on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Pioneer Square tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The City of Portland says the gift card can be used at practicing...
