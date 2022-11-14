Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
New Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FCave Creek, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
JP Morgan Chase funds $2.4 million for flight academyThe HD PostGoodyear, AZ
Devin Booker makes it clear he’s angry with officiating after Miami Heat victory over Phoenix Suns
The Miami Heat earned a big win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday at home, but the game seemingly left Suns star Devin Booker feeling like Phoenix didn’t get a fair whistle. Miami attempted 25 free throws in the game, and Phoenix attempted just four. That’s obviously a huge disparity, and Booker spoke about it after the contest.
‘That one goes down in history’: Butler, Adebayo give Heat winning blueprint in comeback
Miami closed on a 24-10 run to stun the Suns and finally get to .500.
Curry scores 50 points, but Suns beat Warriors 130-119
Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns easily overcame Stephen Curry's 50-point night to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-119 on Wednesday
The Miami Heat Have Made 2 Roster Moves
On Sunday, the Miami Heat waived Dru Smith and signed Orlando Robinson.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Orlando Magic
The Hornets and Magic are scheduled to tip off inside Amway Center at 7 p.m. EST. Charlotte saw the return of LaMelo Ball on Saturday after missing the first 13 games of the season due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Just as the Hornets get Ball back, they lose another guard, Dennis Smith Jr., also to an ankle. He did not play in Saturday's game in Miami and is listed as doubtful for tonight's matchup. Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) both remain out.
CBS Sports
Hornets vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 16 predictions from proven computer model
The Charlotte Hornets will try to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Charlotte had lost eight games in a row prior to picking up a win at Orlando on Monday. Meanwhile, Indiana has won five of its last seven games, including a 118-104 win over Toronto on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Watch Hornets vs. Pacers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
The Indiana Pacers haven't won a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets since May 18 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers will take on Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like the Hornets' 158-126 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Suns And Heat's Injury Reports
The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time for Monday's game in Florida.
Orlando Robinson’s 2-way upgrade overdue for Miami Heat
With the Miami Heat facing depth issues for much of the short season already, moves have needed to be made. And though you never want to make a move just for the sake of making a move, the Miami Heat had to tweak something with their roster or the deployment to begin to head in the right direction with what they want to do this season.
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022
The San Antonio Spurs (6-8) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (9-4) on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. San Antonio sits in 11th place in the West after losing six of their last...
