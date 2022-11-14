ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Orlando Magic

The Hornets and Magic are scheduled to tip off inside Amway Center at 7 p.m. EST. Charlotte saw the return of LaMelo Ball on Saturday after missing the first 13 games of the season due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Just as the Hornets get Ball back, they lose another guard, Dennis Smith Jr., also to an ankle. He did not play in Saturday's game in Miami and is listed as doubtful for tonight's matchup. Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) both remain out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Watch Hornets vs. Pacers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets since May 18 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers will take on Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like the Hornets' 158-126 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Orlando Robinson’s 2-way upgrade overdue for Miami Heat

With the Miami Heat facing depth issues for much of the short season already, moves have needed to be made. And though you never want to make a move just for the sake of making a move, the Miami Heat had to tweak something with their roster or the deployment to begin to head in the right direction with what they want to do this season.
MIAMI, FL

