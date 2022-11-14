ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FOX40

De’Aaron Fox on leading his Kings to a 5th straight win with Sacramento’s 130-112 win over the Spurs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox discusses his 28-point effort in Thursday’s 130-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, the exciting brand of basketball they’ve displayed through 14 games this season, winning their fifth consecutive game and the fascination with the Golden 1 Center’s purple beam after wins, as well as his […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas

Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

3 former Braves who could come back this offseason

The Atlanta Braves don’t have many holes to fill in free agency for 2023 but there are some former players who could return and help the roster. There are certainly some big-ticket items that the Atlanta Braves will be focused on in free agency ahead of the 2023 MLB season. Retaining Dansby Swanson or potentially replacing him with the likes of Trea Turner is likely the top order of business. Then this is also a team that could be in the market for Jacob deGrom or another top arm on the market.
ATLANTA, GA
