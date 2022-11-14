Read full article on original website
wymt.com
$1,000 reward offered for information about suspects in Laurel County burglary
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find two suspects they believe are involved in a recent burglary. Deputies say the incident happened recently at a home off Oak Church Road near London. We’re told Josh Shelby and Mallory Saylor-Lively are accused...
wbontv.com
Tense matter on Willis Branch Wednesday diffused by officers
Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday November 16, Madison County Sheriff personnel responded to a call of a Richmond woman being held against her will. The incident occurred at a residence at 1044 Willis branch Road. Deputies arrived and the female who was reported to be held against her will was coming out...
lakercountry.com
Details released about arrest of missing Russell County persons
According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest of two people who went missing from Russell County came as a result of shots being fired into a home off Highway 80. In a report from the sheriff’s office, Matthew Boutwell and Sabena Ramirez were arrested Tuesday evening after...
wymt.com
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
wymt.com
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
lakercountry.com
Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County
The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
q95fm.net
Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
harlanenterprise.net
KSP identifies officer involved in Jessamine Co. shooting
Kentucky State Police at the Richmond Post released more information Monday about an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 22 in Jessamine County, including the name of the officer who fired the fatal shot. The KSP says officers with the Nicholasville Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Green Street regarding...
Middlesboro jewelry store heist under investigation
Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Middlesboro, Kentucky was robbed Tuesday.
wnky.com
KSP investigating fatal accident in Pulaski County
SOMERSET, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police says one person died in a crash earlier this week in Pulaski County. KSP says the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Monday morning on West Kentucky Highway 635 in the Since Hill area. Police say an investigation shows Fred Haste Jr., 66,...
Whitley County teen still missing 1 year later
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Kaeleigh Havard, now 17, has been missing since Nov. 14, 2021, from her Williamsburg home.
Fatal collision in Pulaski County
The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West KY Highway 635 in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Assault Charges Following Fight In Laurel County
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson along with Deputy Skylar McFarland and Deputy Byron Grimes arrested two individuals early Friday morning November 11, 2022 at approximately 1:41 AM. The arrests occurred off Old...
wymt.com
Whitley County man charged with murder in Old Louisville multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Whitley County, Ky. has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others on Thursday night. Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no...
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Teen
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. 16-year-old Shaun Gibson is described as a white male, standing 5’8” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown, above-ear-length hair. He could potentially be wearing a navy sweater, tan pants, and white air force one shoes.
wymt.com
Pulaski County fire department taking donations after family loses everything to house fire
MOUNT VICTORY, Ky. (WYMT) - One fire department in Pulaski County is taking up donations after one of their brothers and his family lost everything in a house fire Friday evening. In a post to the department’s Facebook page, a tree fell on the home of Josh and Crystal Mullins...
k105.com
Child unable to escape Bell Co. house fire perishes in blaze
A child has perished in a Bell County house fire. Mark Smolick, 10, a student at Middlesboro Middle School, died Sunday night after he was unable to escape a fire at his home. Firefighters arrived at the residence on Ironwood Road, in the heart of Middlesboro, at approximately 7:00 Sunday night and found the home was nearly fully engulfed in flames, according to multiple media reports. Five other people in the residence were able to escape the flames and suffered only minor injuries.
fox56news.com
Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
