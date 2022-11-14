A 32-year-old St. Joseph man is in critical condition after being shot and wounded during a standoff with St. Joseph police. The St. Joseph Police Department reports officers responded to a call shortly before midnight Monday that a man was pointing a gun at several people in the Altec parking lot off Riverside Road. The department says officers gave numerous orders for the armed suspect to drop his weapon and surrender, but he refused. When the suspect pointed the gun at officers, one officer fired and struck him.

