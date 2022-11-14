Read full article on original website
Kan. governor pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’
MANHATTAN — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan. “Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of about...
Voters refuse to increase Kan. legislature’s power over agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have narrowly rejected a proposal to curb the power of the governor and other officials over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The Associated Press called the election on Tuesday, a week after Election Day. Voters...
Lawmaker: Kansas should cut ties with foster care contractor
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state's contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of scheming to defraud the organization out of at least $4.7 million. The federal indictments this month against the Rev....
After election marijuana advocates look to next states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
KDHE reports 26 additional COVID deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,574 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 9, to Wednesday November 16, for a total of 894,768 cases. The state reported 2,736 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
Mo. man awarded $441K after chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
Changes could be coming to how the Corps manages Missouri River levees
A new agreement has been reached for the Army Corps of Engineers to consider changes to levees along the Missouri River in an effort to avoid the major floods of the past few years. After the 2019 flood, state officials in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa worked together to suggest...
Refusal to remove ‘divisive’ books could be demise of Kan. library
ST. MARYS — Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library is decorated for the holidays, with a snow-filled tiny Christmas village placed in the center of the book stacks. There’s a princess mural on one wall, complete with a unicorn, and a dinosaur figurine over by the children’s nook. All...
Nebraska Ag Expo returns to Lincoln for its 16th year
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Ag Expo will return to Lincoln, NE on Dec. 6 to 8 for its 16th annual appearance at the Lancaster Event Center. Spanning 9.2 acres, the Nebraska Ag Expo is the second largest indoor ag show in the United States, second only to the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, KY. More than 775 exhibitors will travel from 25 states and 6 Canadian provinces to display their latest products and services in front of Nebraskan producers.
MWSU makes 1st-generation student success a priority
Missouri Western State University prizes its work to help first-generation students. Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy says Missouri Western has many first-generation students. “They’re the first in their family to go to college, to experience college,” Kennedy tells host Barry Birr on the KFEQ Hotline. “College is not like K...
Suspect in Altec shooting remains hospitalized; faces weapons charge
A man shot and wounded by a St. Joseph police officer remains hospitalized and has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. The St. Joseph Police Department says an officer shot and wounded 32-year-old Cody Calvin of St. Joseph after he pointed a gun at officers. Interim Police Chief...
St. Joseph man shot and wounded in standoff with police
A 32-year-old St. Joseph man is in critical condition after being shot and wounded during a standoff with St. Joseph police. The St. Joseph Police Department reports officers responded to a call shortly before midnight Monday that a man was pointing a gun at several people in the Altec parking lot off Riverside Road. The department says officers gave numerous orders for the armed suspect to drop his weapon and surrender, but he refused. When the suspect pointed the gun at officers, one officer fired and struck him.
Eagle Radio sports broadcast schedule - November 16 - November 22, 2022
KFEQ 680, 95.3 - MWSU WBB home to Truman State (5:30 p.m. pregame, 6 p.m. tip-off) KFEQ 680, 95.3 - MWSU MBB @ Oklahoma Baptist (7 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. tip-off) KFEQ 680, 95.3 - Missouri 8-man District 3 championship - Bishop LeBlond @ Orrick (6:30 pm pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff)
It wasn't much of a snow, but MoDOT crews got a taste of what's ahead
As the first snow of the winter fell earlier this week, the Missouri Department of Transportation got to put their preparedness to the test. Assistant District Engineer Troy Slagle says though with not that much snow on the road, MoDOT's newer drivers didn't get the time behind the wheel they hoped for in the first event.
Missouri Western finishes strong, scores win over Truman State in home opener
The Missouri Western women's basketball team survived a back-and-forth affair for the first 34 minutes of Wednesday's game, and then scored 20 points over the final six minutes of play to earn an 81-72 win over Truman State at the MWSU Fieldhouse on Wednesday night. Playing in their home opener,...
5-year-old St. Joseph boy dies after car strikes telephone pole
BUCHANAN COUNTY —A St. Joseph boy died in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Kia Forte driven by Alisha A. Martin, 33, St. Joseph, was southbound on U.S. 169 three miles north of Gower. The car traveled off...
Nodaway County man dies after pickup, SUV crash
NODAWAY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 8p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by Jesse D. Chrsitian, 33, Burlington Junction, was northbound on U.S. 71 in Wilcox. The Silverado crossed the center line and struck a...
After first snow, Highway Patrol cautions motorists about winter driving
As the first snow of the winter fell overnight, the Missouri Highway Patrol wants drivers to be aware of how to handle driving on the covered roads. Seargent Shane Hux with Troop H in St. Joseph says one of the most important steps before you hit the road, is to make sure your entire vehicle is clear of snow.
