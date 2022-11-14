ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

After election marijuana advocates look to next states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

KDHE reports 26 additional COVID deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,574 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 9, to Wednesday November 16, for a total of 894,768 cases. The state reported 2,736 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Mo. man awarded $441K after chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
SIKESTON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Nebraska Ag Expo returns to Lincoln for its 16th year

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Ag Expo will return to Lincoln, NE on Dec. 6 to 8 for its 16th annual appearance at the Lancaster Event Center. Spanning 9.2 acres, the Nebraska Ag Expo is the second largest indoor ag show in the United States, second only to the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, KY. More than 775 exhibitors will travel from 25 states and 6 Canadian provinces to display their latest products and services in front of Nebraskan producers.
LINCOLN, NE
St. Joseph Post

MWSU makes 1st-generation student success a priority

Missouri Western State University prizes its work to help first-generation students. Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy says Missouri Western has many first-generation students. “They’re the first in their family to go to college, to experience college,” Kennedy tells host Barry Birr on the KFEQ Hotline. “College is not like K...
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man shot and wounded in standoff with police

A 32-year-old St. Joseph man is in critical condition after being shot and wounded during a standoff with St. Joseph police. The St. Joseph Police Department reports officers responded to a call shortly before midnight Monday that a man was pointing a gun at several people in the Altec parking lot off Riverside Road. The department says officers gave numerous orders for the armed suspect to drop his weapon and surrender, but he refused. When the suspect pointed the gun at officers, one officer fired and struck him.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Nodaway County man dies after pickup, SUV crash

NODAWAY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 8p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by Jesse D. Chrsitian, 33, Burlington Junction, was northbound on U.S. 71 in Wilcox. The Silverado crossed the center line and struck a...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy