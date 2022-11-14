Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Calvary Lady Cavalier Volleyball Headed Back To State TournamentUnder The Radar NWLAAlexandria, LA
Train hits car stalled on tracks in Opelousas, passengers escape
A rail train slammed into a car on the tracks in Opelousas late Wednesday evening
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Natchitoches, La.
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces those who serve and protect in Natchitoches, La. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at...
KPLC TV
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria teen found
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE: He has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police thank the public for their assistance. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________. ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate William Caden Elkins, 16. He is described as being approximately 5’10” and weighs about...
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
Suspect in medical facility thefts across Acadiana identified
A lady identified as Lakeisha Kennedy is wanted for thefts in at least four Acadiana parishes, police say; KATC Investigates finds a criminal history of similar charges
kalb.com
Avoyelles Hospital set to undergo $25 million expansion
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Hospital is undergoing renovations and expanding its services to better serve the residents in the parish. The Avoyelles Hospital opened in 1938 and serves close to 46,000 patients. However, since opening, the hospital has seen very little in the way of updates and...
kalb.com
RADE: Oklahoma man arrested in 90-pound marijuana seizure on I-49
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 73-year-old man from Oklahoma was arrested for possessing 90 pounds of marijuana, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said on Nov. 15, Thomas Huynh was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-49 near Airbase Road by a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit, which is a part of RPSO’s Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit.
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape
An inmate in Louisiana attempted to escape by jumping off the thrid-floor of a parking garage.
Opelousas man arrested for attempted second degree murder
Lamarc Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on an attempted second degree murder charge on Nov. 14.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest mother for improper supervision of a minor
The Natchitoches Police Department arrested Christina Simmons (B/F, 38 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for improper supervision of a minor. Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of Chinquapin Place on Nov. 4 in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon officers arrival they were able to locate the twelve year old juvenile suspect after a brief foot chase and place him under arrest. The juvenile was brought to the police department while officers attempted to make contact with his mother. After waiting for three hours, Christina Simmons, arrived at the police station and her son was released to her after being charged with simple burglary.
Louisiana Prisoner Attempts Escape By Leaping From 3rd Floor
The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Department has probably seen a lot of crazy stuff before, but this one had to be a first for those who saw it. It was approximately 11:38 am yesterday, Monday, November 12, when an inmate being transported from 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3 attempted to escape by jumping off the third floor parking garage.
KPLC TV
Vernon Parish Animal Shelter waives adoption fees until Thanksgiving holiday
Leesville, La. (KPLC) - Dozens of pets at the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter are waiting for their forever homes. The shelter is waiving fees for all cats, as well as dogs that have been at the shelter for over 10 days, until they close for Thanksgiving. Those interested in taking...
kalb.com
Suspect arrested in Vick community after barricading from APSO
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from the Vick Community near Effie has been arrested after barricading himself from police officers, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Franks, 30, was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant for the offenses of criminal damage to property and illegal...
cenlanow.com
March and press conference call for Alexandria justice
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Today, November 17th, the family of Derrick Kittling, Alexandria civilian slain by a Rapides Parish deputy, will be leading a march and press conference with Attorney Ben Crump and Attorney Ron Haley. The demonstration will initiate at the Alexandria City Hall where participants are march to the Rapides Parish Court House premises, where the attorneys Haley and Crump will call for the immediate release of the officer’s body and dash camera footage from the Rapides deputy involved shooting on November 6th. This event will be from 3pm-5pm.
Natchitoches Times
Man arrested following domestic assault investigation; Narcotics and weapon seized
A domestic assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on several charges including the seizure of a firearm and narcotics. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were following up on a domestic assault complaint Tuesday, Nov. 15 shortly after 6 p.m. on La. Hwy 484 south of Natchez, when a property owner called NPSO reporting a suspicious black Ford F-150 parked on their property without any headlamps on. The complainant observed the vehicle leaving traveling westbound on La. Hwy 484 and provided that information to NATCOM 911 Center.
The New McAlister’s Deli In Opelousas Is Set To Open November 17th
McAlister’s Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Opelousas, LA at 688 Creswell Lane Opelousas, LA 70570 at 10 a.m. on November 17, 2022. Their ears must have been ringing, because several of our followers were asking us just today for opening date information. And at the time, we didn’t know. But hey, look at that, McAlister’s slipped into my email like pssst, we are opening soon!
ktalnews.com
NPSO: Speeding driver arrested after tossing AR-15 out window
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is in jail after deputies say he threw an AR-15 from his car while stopping him for speeding. Officials say Khalil B. Wadood, of Natchitoches, was driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit Sunday afternoon in a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies clocked him at 98 mph in a 75 mph zone while patrolling I-49 south of Natchitoches.
kalb.com
Many worried that turkey shortage may change Thanksgiving plans
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With Thanksgiving at the end of the month, and a current turkey shortage, many are worried whether they will be able to carve a turkey this Thanksgiving. So how much more can you expect to pay when you head to the store? The U.S. Department of...
Glenmora, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
