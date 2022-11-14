Read full article on original website
Y’all worried about rescuing animals when y’all should be opening a homeless shelter with all the homeless people around here in Gonzales.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As America continues to see the impacts of inflation, Baton Rouge shelters are struggling to meet the same demand for donations. To be specific, St. Vincent de Paul says they help about 1,000 people per day. They’re able to do that with the help of food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items given to the shelter help provide housing and prescriptions for the homeless.
brproud.com
When does Zoolights at Baton Rouge Zoo return in 2022?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families in the area looking for holiday fun can add BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo’s Zoolights event to their calendars. Zoolights, a walkable trail through the zoo featuring over 50 illuminated displays of animals and holiday classics, returns from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30. The event is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the zoo.
brproud.com
Ascension nonprofit requests assistance in helping non-housed people during cold weather
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit in Ascension Parish says it’s overwhelmed by the number of individuals who are calling to ask for help in finding a warm place to stay during the cold winter nights. Heaven’s Care is the small organization that links people in need with...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery
St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
brproud.com
Here’s where to get pictures with Santa in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families can take a photo with Santa Claus throughout December in Baton Rouge at Perkins Rowe. Santa will be available for photos from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24. Families are encouraged to make a reservation ahead of time. Walk-ups will be available as space allows.
brproud.com
List of shelters in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As temperatures continue to drop in Louisiana, individuals who lack adequate housing will be in need of shelter from dangerously cold weather. Resources for shelter, food, and clothing are listed below. Ascension Parish. At this time, there are no official homeless shelters in Ascension...
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish Resident angry after the termination of a beloved bus driver
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A special school board meeting was held to address several important topics, including the termination of a bus due to violating policy. Cynthia Scott has been driving kids in Livingston Parish for 13 years. On Thursday at a Special School Board meeting, she was let go from her job.
brproud.com
Dog and driver rescued from canal in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department received a call a little after 7 p.m. and it had nothing to do with a fire. BRFD said, “Crews responded to a vehicle in the canal on Blount Rd.”. A female driver and dog were in the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Volunteer crew restores 154-year-old Donaldsonville church
The Carpenter's Hope, a Texas-based nonprofit organization, rallied a team of volunteers to repair the 154-year-old Greater Nazarene Baptist Church in Donaldsonville after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ida in 2021. Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan highlighted the work of the volunteers during his biweekly Making Progress program, which is...
NOLA.com
Covington Rouses that closed last month to be redeveloped as two family entertainment venues
A Rouses Market in Covington that closed last month will reopen next year as a new family entertainment venue. Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are expected to draw from a 60 mile radius to the location on U.S. 190 just north of Interstate 12, according to Mike Saucier of Gulf State Real Estate and Construction Services.
Denham Springs Police officer shoots dog after it ‘lunged’ towards him; owner cited
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs Police officer shot a dog after it ‘lunged’ towards him on Sunday, November 13, according to officials. Sgt. Scott Sterling says the officer was leaving his home to go to work around 5:45 p.m. when he saw a pit-bull mix dog running towards him from across the street.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Oct. 25-31, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA SPRINGS ESTATES, LOT 44: $240,000, F&R Farms LLC to German Cruz and Katy Zuniga. CHAPMAN DRIVE 73566: $357,500, Rene J. Chapotel and Adrienne Manette Giroir Chapotel to Dylan A. Casper. CRESTWOOD ESTATES, PHASE 1, LOT 31: $245,000, Succession of Hollis Lamar Odom Jr. to Glendal W. Brupbacher Jr. GREAT...
brproud.com
EBRPSS launches the annual ‘Adopt an Elf’ campaign for students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) announces the annual ‘Adopt an Elf’ campaign. The school system’s campaign is targeted at helping needy students across the parish enjoy the holidays. The process of adopting an elf consists of selecting from a list of students, purchasing the gift(s) on the student’s wishlist, wrapping the gift, and dropping it off at the EBRPSS Central front desk, 1050 S. Foster Drive.
brproud.com
$90K grant awarded to Scotland Saturdays for live music series
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Scotland Saturdays was awarded a $90,000 grant to host a free live music series for three years in a row. The grant awarded by Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation funds the music series for 2023, 2024, and 2025. “Positive change happens when people of...
Authorities seeking Baton Rouge rapper linked to murder, armed robbery
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say they’re searching for a Baton Rouge rapper with ties to a murder and armed robbery that occurred in St. Helena Parish last month. According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jarman K. King, also known as ‘Monkey,’ is the rapper who is allegedly linked to […]
SWAT roll in Metairie shuts down portion of West Napoleon Avenue
A portion of a Jefferson Parish street was closed off after deputies say a suspect barricaded himself in a Metairie home on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
brproud.com
St. Charles Parish deputies investigate string of overnight car burglaries
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to keep their vehicles locked after five overnight car burglaries were reported earlier this week. The SCPSO says deputies are investigating the series of burglaries, all of which took place Monday (Nov. 14) night going...
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
brproud.com
Once-neglected New Orleans apartments destroyed in four-alarm fire
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An early morning fire spread through the recently-vacated Oakmont Apartments early Thursday (Nov. 17) morning, the New Orleans Fire Department said. According to a statement from the NOFD, emergency responders arrived at the scene, located in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway, shortly after 1 a.m. That’s where they found two sections of apartments fully engulfed in flames with embers quickly spreading to other buildings. We’re told a second and third alarm were called in shortly after fire crews arrived.
