Johnny Damon says what all Yankees fans are thinking after Anthony Rizzo contract

As he’s famous for, Johnny Damon would like the New York Yankees to go ahead and steal third base, too, after reaching their initial target. The Yankees completed Part I of their offseason out of nowhere Tuesday evening, just before the deadline to add prospects to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Though New York only promoted one top prospect — Randy Vásquez — they also decided to use a coveted roster spot on someone who might have a bit more impact in 2023: first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose deal the team announced shortly after it was reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLive.com

Tigers add 5 youngsters to the roster; veteran reliever among those cut

The Detroit Tigers have added five young players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The club selected: Right-handed pitchers Reese Olson and Brendan White; infielders Andre Lipcius and Wenceel Perez; and outfielder Parker Meadows. To create space for the...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers hire Michael Brdar, James Rowson, Keith Beauregard to hitting department

Welcome to the new era of the Detroit Tigers' hitting department. The Tigers have hired Michael Brdar, the San Diego Padres' hitting coach, to lead their revamped hitting department. James Rowson, the Miami Marlins' bench coach and offensive coordinator, is also joining the hitting department, along with Keith Beauregard, a minor-league coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Rays designate left-hander Ryan Yarbrough for assignment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough was designated for assignment in a series of moves by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Yarbrough went 3-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 games, including nine starts, in 2022. His production has decreased since going a combined 27-12 over his first two seasons in 2018-19. He went 40-31 with a 4.33 ERA in 127 games in five years with the Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Sports

Why Giants added minor league infielder Wisely in Rays trade

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tristan Peters was traded to the Giants in exchange for a player who was with the organization for just two weeks, but Peters wasn't around much longer than that. Three months after acquiring Peters from the Milwaukee Brewers for reliever Trevor Rosenthal, the Giants sent him to the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Brett Wisely on Tuesday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Catchers: A Toronto Blue Jays 2022 Report Card

The Toronto Blue Jays catchers were essential contributors to the team’s appearance in the 2022 postseason. Let’s prepare a Report Card for Toronto’s primary catchers. Jays From the Couch will publish report cards this offseason for a selection of Toronto Blue Jays. My performance evaluations will consider three areas: batting, defence and baserunning. This account concerns the play of Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno. These three players accounted for 92% of the innings played by Toronto catchers in 2022. I assigned the following grades to the noted players:
Pro Football Rumors

Lions provide updates on first-round pick, former Pro Bowl WR

Coming off their second straight win, the Lions made some notable transactions Wednesday. They designated Romeo Okwara and DJ Chark for return. In his third season with Detroit, Okwara has been on the team’s reserve/PUP list all season. He has been recovering from a torn Achilles for more than 13 months. Chark has been out since Week 3. The free agency pickup his now missed 19 games over the past two seasons.
DETROIT, MI
