Johnny Damon says what all Yankees fans are thinking after Anthony Rizzo contract
As he’s famous for, Johnny Damon would like the New York Yankees to go ahead and steal third base, too, after reaching their initial target. The Yankees completed Part I of their offseason out of nowhere Tuesday evening, just before the deadline to add prospects to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Though New York only promoted one top prospect — Randy Vásquez — they also decided to use a coveted roster spot on someone who might have a bit more impact in 2023: first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose deal the team announced shortly after it was reported.
MLive.com
Tigers add 5 youngsters to the roster; veteran reliever among those cut
The Detroit Tigers have added five young players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The club selected: Right-handed pitchers Reese Olson and Brendan White; infielders Andre Lipcius and Wenceel Perez; and outfielder Parker Meadows. To create space for the...
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Could the Diamondbacks Sign J.D. Martinez to be their DH?
Martinez has seen a noticeable decline in his power numbers since leaving Arizona after the 2017 season.
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado has hernia surgery
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado underwent sports hernia surgery on Tuesday. He posted a photo from a hospital bed on
Christian Vázquez rumors: Ex-Red Sox catcher has interest from Cubs (report)
The Cubs have interest in former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez, according to a report from The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney. Sharma and Mooney wrote that the Cubs “are expected to add a veteran catcher” and “names such as Christian Vázquez and Omar Narvárez have been discussed internally.”
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Rumors: San Francisco Giants Among Teams With Interest
After finishing the 2022 season in third place in the National League West with an 81-81 record and 30 games behind the division champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants are expected to be active in free agency this winter. As many have linked San Francisco as a possible...
Detroit Tigers hire Michael Brdar, James Rowson, Keith Beauregard to hitting department
Welcome to the new era of the Detroit Tigers' hitting department. The Tigers have hired Michael Brdar, the San Diego Padres' hitting coach, to lead their revamped hitting department. James Rowson, the Miami Marlins' bench coach and offensive coordinator, is also joining the hitting department, along with Keith Beauregard, a minor-league coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization.
Miami Marlins trade with Tampa Bay Rays, DFA Lewin Diaz in series of roster moves
The Miami Marlins made a slew of roster moves on Tuesday ahead of MLB’s deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft.
FOX Sports
Rays designate left-hander Ryan Yarbrough for assignment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough was designated for assignment in a series of moves by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Yarbrough went 3-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 games, including nine starts, in 2022. His production has decreased since going a combined 27-12 over his first two seasons in 2018-19. He went 40-31 with a 4.33 ERA in 127 games in five years with the Rays.
Yardbarker
Which prospects did the Red Sox leave unprotected from next month’s Rule 5 Draft?
The Red Sox recently protected five of their prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. Chris Murphy, Brandon Walter, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and David Hamilton were all added to Boston’s 40-man roster on Tuesday, meaning they will not be available to other teams next month. Murphy, Walter, Rafaela, Abreu,...
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
NBC Sports
Why Giants added minor league infielder Wisely in Rays trade
SAN FRANCISCO -- Tristan Peters was traded to the Giants in exchange for a player who was with the organization for just two weeks, but Peters wasn't around much longer than that. Three months after acquiring Peters from the Milwaukee Brewers for reliever Trevor Rosenthal, the Giants sent him to the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Brett Wisely on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Catchers: A Toronto Blue Jays 2022 Report Card
The Toronto Blue Jays catchers were essential contributors to the team’s appearance in the 2022 postseason. Let’s prepare a Report Card for Toronto’s primary catchers. Jays From the Couch will publish report cards this offseason for a selection of Toronto Blue Jays. My performance evaluations will consider three areas: batting, defence and baserunning. This account concerns the play of Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno. These three players accounted for 92% of the innings played by Toronto catchers in 2022. I assigned the following grades to the noted players:
McCovey Chronicles
Wednesday/Thursday BP: Giants acquire Brett Wisely from Rays, cash considerations from Tigers
In case you missed it yesterday, the San Francisco Giants had a bit of a busy day yesterday. The highest profile news was that Joc Pederson accepted the qualifying offer to return for the 2023 season, as well as some roster moves to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft.
Lions provide updates on first-round pick, former Pro Bowl WR
Coming off their second straight win, the Lions made some notable transactions Wednesday. They designated Romeo Okwara and DJ Chark for return. In his third season with Detroit, Okwara has been on the team’s reserve/PUP list all season. He has been recovering from a torn Achilles for more than 13 months. Chark has been out since Week 3. The free agency pickup his now missed 19 games over the past two seasons.
Comments / 0