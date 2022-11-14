Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
WTVM
Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck involving a commercial vehicle has caused a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Alabama. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident happened on Nov. 16. Troopers say the inside southbound lane of Interstate 85 near marker in Macon County is blocked...
WSFA
Reward offered after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a potential suspect involved in a shooting on Interstate 65 in Montgomery. Authorities said between 4:50 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, a woman driving a white 2018 Ford Expedition...
WTVM
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
WTVM
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A three-vehicle crash in Russell County has left one person dead. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., on November 14, a crash occurred between a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. 59-year-old Cindy Deal was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:50 p.m. It...
UPDATE: U.S. 431 North and AL 165 re-opened after fatal car accident
UPDATE 11/14/2022 5:39 p.m.: The Russell County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the the woman killed in the crash — Cindy Deal, 53, from Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Deal’s next of kin has been notified. UPDATE 11/14/2022 2:18 p.m.: Our News 3 reporter says both U.S. 431 North and AL 165 have re-opened following the […]
WSFA
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
WSFA
Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama AG announces 3-count capital murder indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed for death of Aniah Blanchard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office:. Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.
cenlanow.com
Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation lands West Monroe man in jail, investigators say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the span of several months, investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation on 37-year-old William Mitchell Brown. On December 8, 2021, authorities were assigned to an alleged theft case where the victim advised officials that their payment check was removed from their mailbox and cashed without consent or their knowledge.
WTVM
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
West Point Depot shooting determined as self-defense resulting from a family dispute
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the West Point Police, two suspects were involved in the West Point Depot shooting that left one dead and two injured. The two suspects, Trayvon Holloway, and Erica Holloway, were released from the Troup County Sheriff’s office following an investigation that determined the shooting death of Tarrance Holloway […]
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape
An inmate in Louisiana attempted to escape by jumping off the thrid-floor of a parking garage.
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Students arrested on drug charges
Two Grambling State University students were arrested by GSU Police Thursday after a search of their dorm room. A housing official conducting a walk-through of a room in Knott Hall detected a strong odor of burning marijuana. A search warrant was secured and executed, leading to the arrest of Jaylon...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Shooting
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in Montgomery. Police say at about 8:20 last night, they were called to a hospital where the man was being treated for a gunshot wound. Police have not yet released any other information about the case.
Iron Bowl 2022 kickoff time announced
It's a rivalry matchup many college football fans can't wait to watch as the Alabama Crimson Tide faces off against the Auburn Tigers - and this year is no different.
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
elmoreautauganews.com
Do you recognize this Person? CrimeStoppers, Millbrook Police Seek Identity and a reward is offered
The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. The Millbrook Police Department is requesting assistance identifying an unknown male who is wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and Theft of Property 3rd degree that occurred on October 21, 2022 in the 100 block of Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook, AL.
WSFA
Snow outlook for Montgomery
Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
cenlanow.com
South Arkansas Community College’s Kylee Portilloz selected as NJCAA Division II Region 2 Player of the Week
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community College’s Kylee Portilloz was selected as the women’s basketball NJCAA Division II Region 2 Player of the Week for the week ending November 13, 2022. This selection came after Portilloz averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds over a three-game stretch.
Comments / 0