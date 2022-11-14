Read full article on original website
Shopper claims deceptive pricing at auto store amidst Ohio lawsuits against other retailers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shoppers in central Ohio are checking their receipts, following reports that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Dollar General and Family Dollar for what he calls “deceptive” pricing practices. Wendy Jester said she was shopping at a Columbus AutoZone Saturday with her boyfriend when she noticed they were charged more for […]
Former Cleveland medical examiner to serve as interim Franklin County Coroner
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Board of Commissioners has appointed a former Cleveland medical examiner as the acting coroner for the county. The board of commissioners on Thursday morning approved a resolution appointing Andrea McCollom to serve as the Acting Franklin County Coroner until Democrats can officially appoint one.
Pipe beating blinds Columbus man in dispute with ex-fugitive, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former most wanted fugitive in central Ohio is under arrest again. Columbus police arrested Elvin Cannon on Wednesday on charges of felonious assault after he allegedly beat a man with a metal pipe, causing injuries so severe that he was left blind in one eye. Police say Cannon, 43, confronted […]
Settlement reached in Dr. Husel’s civil lawsuits with families of dead patients
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The law firm representing the families of patients of former Mount Carmel West Hospital doctor William Husel announced on Thursday they are settling the eight remaining lawsuits. Central Ohio law firm Leeseberg Tuttle said the settlement closes the remaining cases of 17 total civil cases filed by the firm on behalf […]
Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving
RREACT Columbus hosts Thanksgiving dinner for people in recovery. Two shot, including Ross County Sheriff's deputy, outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office Thursday. Widow struggles to make social security appointment.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office swears in chief deputy of diversity and recruitment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new chief deputy to the team. On Thursday, Marvin Hill was sworn in as the new Chief Deputy of Recruitment, Diversity,Equality and Inclusion. It’s a new role for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Hill’s job will be to recruit new deputies, with a […]
5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m. The car was on the left […]
Additional settlements reached 'in principle' in 10 wrongful death lawsuits against Husel, Mount Carmel
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Attorneys representing the families of former Mount Carmel patients say they have reached settlements “in principle” in 10 wrongful death lawsuits filed against Dr. William Husel and Mount Carmel Health System. Official documents are expected to be presented in probate court. Husel was acquitted...
Arrest made in death of man found along road in Lawrence County
An arrest has been made in the death of a Meadville man who was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township earlier this month. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, and is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of Joseph Detello, according to state police.
You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes
A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday.
Columbus tunnel expected to help solve sewer, basement flooding issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Starting in January, a massive earth boring machine will begin churning 50- feet under the city to help build a storm water tunnel that the city is required to build as part of and Ohio EPA consent order. The LOT project, or Lower Olentangy River Tunnel,...
Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way
Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
Columbus Humane offering reward after dog shot in the head, another decapitated
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Humane is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for two separate, violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened Monday morning on Butler Avenue between Safford Avenue and West Mound Street...
City of Hilliard adds OSU Wexner Medical Center to $66 million recreation and wellness complex
HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Hilliard is leasing space in its planned $66 million recreation and wellness center to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Hilliard City Council approved the lease this week for the complex, which is part of a 125-acre community center campus planned on city-owned property west of […]
Video: Women accused of stealing North Face coats from Polaris store
Video: Women accused of stealing North Face coats from Polaris store. Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building prompts investigation. Family of slain Columbus man to give back this Thanksgiving.
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
Two women charged after deputies find about 2 pounds of illegal drugs in car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after recovering about two pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. Deputies said they recovered about 455 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments in a traffic stop at the […]
