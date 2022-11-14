Nov. 15, 2022 — Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces that it will increase its Protection Fund to $300 million in order to provide better protection and further assurance to crypto users. This is part of Bitget’s major efforts in building the trust of the crypto market after FTX’s collapse, leaving users with massive losses. The initiatives come along with a $5-million Builders’ Fund to support FTX users, coupled with a plan to share Merkle Tree proof of reserves, which is under preparation and will be released in 30 days.

2 DAYS AGO