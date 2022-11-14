Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
$600M in Bitcoin options expire on Friday, giving bears reason to pin BTC under $16K
No one can blame Bitcoin (BTC) bulls for placing bets at $20,000 and higher for the $600 million weekly options expiry on Nov. 18. After all, this level had provided a solid resistance since Oct. 25 and held for almost two weeks. However, the base scenario changed abruptly on Nov....
CoinTelegraph
FTX bankruptcy freezes millions worth of crypto company funds
The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to have knock-on effects throughout the crypto industry with multiple crypto-focused companies reporting significant amounts of their capital stuck on FTX. Between Nov. 11 to 14 three crypto companies announced large losses with one of them having to lay off workers to...
CoinTelegraph
Abu Dhabi grants Binance financial services permission, economist hits out
Abu Dhabi’s Global Market (ADGM) and Financial Services Regulatory Authority have granted cryptocurrency exchange Binance clearance to offer its services in the region. An official announcement from the United Arab Emirates capital’s financial center confirmed that Binance will be cleared to offer cryptocurrency custodial services to professional clients once it has met the requirements for its Financial Services Permission.
CoinTelegraph
California AG issues warning-ladened guidance for public interested in buying crypto
With the cryptocurrency market becoming ever more complex and intimidating, California Attorney General Rob Bonta had decided to issue guidance for novice crypto buyers. The California Office of the Attorney General’s website now features a page that will help those new to crypto “avoid the hype, [and] get the facts.”
CoinTelegraph
Jump Crypto denies rumors that it intends to wind down due to FTX losses
Jump Crypto, a division of the Jump Trading Group, has denied rumors circulating online that it intends to wind down operations due to its exposure to FTX losses. According to a tweet shared by the company on Nov. 17, “Jump Crypto is not shutting down. We believe we’re one of the most well-capitalized and liquid firms in crypto.” adding that i still in the business of “investing and trading.”
CoinTelegraph
World population reaches 8 billion, but how many are in crypto?
The global population figure has just reached a huge milestone, with 8 billion souls now sharing the planet. Meanwhile, crypto adoption continues to grow. According to Worldometer, which draws estimates from a 2022 United Nations report, the global population ticked over 8 billion on Nov. 15, doubling from a population count of 4 billion in 1974 — some 48 years ago.
CoinTelegraph
US crypto exchanges lead Bitcoin exodus: Over $1.5B in BTC withdrawn in one week
Bitcoin (BTC) has flooded out of exchanges in the past week as users become wary of security and regulatory scrutiny. Data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass shows United States exchanges in particular seeing heavy BTC balance reductions. U.S. exchanges lead BTC exodus. In the wake of the FTX scandal, efforts...
CoinTelegraph
Bitget raises its Protection Fund to $300M to reassure users after FTX’s collapse
Nov. 15, 2022 — Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces that it will increase its Protection Fund to $300 million in order to provide better protection and further assurance to crypto users. This is part of Bitget’s major efforts in building the trust of the crypto market after FTX’s collapse, leaving users with massive losses. The initiatives come along with a $5-million Builders’ Fund to support FTX users, coupled with a plan to share Merkle Tree proof of reserves, which is under preparation and will be released in 30 days.
CoinTelegraph
How a single strategy crypto algorithm gained 176.31% while Bitcoin tanked 65% in 2022
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of how one simple rule created the kind of insane return on investment noted in the headline — during one of the worst Crypto Winters in recent history — let’s be clear on one thing. You can’t copy this now.
CoinTelegraph
Tim Draper still positive on $250K Bitcoin price prediction in 2023
Billionaire venture capitalist and serial blockchain investor Tim Draper is not giving up on his near-term Bitcoin (BTC) prediction despite the recent issues in the cryptocurrency industry. Draper continues to stick with his optimistic prediction that Bitcoin will hit $250,000 in 2023 despite the ongoing crypto crisis fueled by FTX.
CoinTelegraph
Ether staking withdrawal schedule removal faces harsh criticism
Days after Ethereum turns deflationary for the first time since shifting to proof-of-stake (PoS), critics have started to highlight the Ethereum Foundation’s removal of Ether (ETH) staking’s withdrawal schedule on social media. A crypto community member pointed out how Ethereum developers, leaders and influencers mentioned that ETH staking...
CoinTelegraph
FTX hacker still draining exchange wallets? Analyst calls it on-chain spoofing
The FTX hacker that drained over $450 million worth of assets just moments after the doomed crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, continues to drain assets from the exchange, four days after the hack was first flagged. Crypto analytic firm Certik, in a tweet, noted that the hacker...
CoinTelegraph
FTX’s new CEO John Ray coldly addresses SBF’s erratic tweets
The new CEO and chief restructuring officer for the bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, John Ray, has icily responded to the erratic series of tweets from former CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The official Twitter account of FTX on Nov. 16 tweeted a statement from Ray addressing Bankman-Fried’s recent public statements,...
CoinTelegraph
FTX downfall was a turning point for citizen journalism: Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong have applauded the work of citizen journalists and blockchain analysts surrounding the unfolding FTX crisis and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. In a Nov. 16 tweet that has been retweeted over 9,000 times at the time of writing, Armstrong suggested that it has been...
CoinTelegraph
Binance, OKX and Bybit suspend USDT and USDC deposits on Solana
Major cryptocurrency exchanges continue to carry out measures in the aftermath of FTX collapse, now halting deposits in Solana-based Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC). Binance announced on Nov. 17 that deposits of Solana-based USDT and USDC have been “temporarily suspended until further notice” on the platform. The...
CoinTelegraph
FTX and Alameda likely colluded from the very beginning: Report
According to a new report published by blockchain analytics firm Nansen on Nov. 17, bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX was allegedly intertwined with crypto trading firm Alameda Research from the very beginning. Both entities were created by crypto businessman Sam Bankman-Fried, who is now being considered for extradition by U.S. authorities for his role in the collapse of the exchange.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto skeptic Brad Sherman: federal financial regulators 'sound like Sam Bankman-Fried'
California Representative Brad Sherman, who repeatedly called for a ban on U.S. residents buying crypto, accused leaders at several financial agencies of parroting former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s ideas on regulating digital assets. In a Nov. 16 hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Sherman directed his remarks to...
CoinTelegraph
FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid halts all withdrawals
The Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid is the latest company to halt withdrawals amid the ongoing crisis of centralized crypto exchanges. The FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid took to Twitter on Nov. 15 to officially announce a suspension of fiat and crypto withdrawals on its Liquid Global platform. Addressing the reasons for...
CoinTelegraph
The FTX contagion: Which companies were affected by the FTX collapse?
While the FTX collapse may have had a severe effect on the broader crypto market, some companies bore the brunt of the impact and were directly hit by the storm that the embattled crypto exchange brought. Here are some of the affected companies that Cointelegraph tracked up to Nov. 17,...
CoinTelegraph
Solana entities sold 50M tokens to FTX — How long will SOL price suffer?
Solana (SOL) has lost 60% of its market value in a week due to its exposure to the now-defunct crypto exchange FTX, which could continue to haunt the "Ethereum killer" well into the future. FTX/Alameda exposure hurting Solana price. FTX and its sister-firm Alameda Research is liable to have control...
