'Shoot Him': Manhunt Continues For Strong-Arm Robbers Who Accosted Hasbrouck Heights Tenant
A Hasbrouck Heights garden apartment tenant told police he was robbed by two men who covered his mouth and yanked a bracelet from his wrist as he arrived home shortly before dawn. Officers from Hasbrouck Heights and Wood-Ridge responded to the call from the Skyline Apartments on Terrace Avenue shortly...
hudsontv.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Jersey City
On Thursday, November 17, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne in Jersey City. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Roger Pickett Jr., of Newark, is charged...
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
Fire Rips Through Jersey Shore Home, Leaves Family Homeless
Fire destroyed a home in Jackson on Thursday, Nov. 17. It left a family homeless. The Red Cross was helping with clothing and food, according to The Lakewood Scoop. to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
HACKENSACK HOMICIDE: Three Charged In Targeted Barbershop Shooting
UPDATE: On the day when loved ones laid to rest a Maywood man who was gunned down outside a Hackensack barber shop last weekend, authorities announced the arrests of his alleged killer and two accomplices. A Catholic prayer service and burial were held on Thursday morning, Nov. 17, for Vidal...
baristanet.com
Montclair’s Edgemont Park Bridge To Be Demolished; New Bridge Possibly By Summer 2023
Montclair, NJ – It’s been symbolic of how Montclair government can move too slowly, but now there’s an update on the long-closed Edgemont Park bridge. According to engineers Neglia & Associates, a pre-construction meeting was held on November 8, 2022 for this project. Below is the anticipated project schedule:
hudsoncountyview.com
U.S. Marshals task force captures and arrests fugitive wanted for fatal Jersey City shooting
A U.S. Marshals task force as captured and arrested a fugitive wanted for a fatal Jersey City shooting earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne, Suarez said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Woman arrested outside Hoboken City Hall for bird feeding dispute, spits on cop
A woman was arrested outside Hoboken City Hall last week for a bird feeding dispute where she struck the victim with a cane, later spitting on one of the police officers who was arresting her, authorities said. Tara Montefusco, 45, of Jersey City, was charged with possession of a weapon...
Essex County Man Convicted Of Hitting Baby Mama With Car During Argument
A 39-year-old man was convicted by an Essex County jury of attempted murder for hitting the mother of his children with his vehicle during a 2020 argument, causing serious injuries, authorities said. Andre Murrill, of East Orange, and his ex-girlfriend had ended their relationship but continued to co-parent children they...
Armed Ex-Con Who Spent Nearly 5 Years In Prison Busted After Chase, Crash: Saddle Brook PD
An ex-con who sped from a Saddle Brook police stop crashed his vehicle into four parked cars in Lodi, then tossed a stolen gun as he tried to run, authorities said. Officer Marco Torres tried to stop Terrence Kelley, 40, of Paterson for an unspecified violation on eastbound Route 46 near Westminster Place around noon Sunday, Nov. 13, Capt. John A. Zotollo Jr. said.
Sea of blue: City pays final respects to Bayonne Police Capt. Paul Jamolawicz (PHOTOS)
For a few hours Thursday, it was as if time stopped in Bayonne. Bayonne law enforcement, first responders, city officials past and present, friends and family all converged at St. Vincent de Paul Church to pay their final respects to Paul T. Jamolawicz, a decorated Bayonne police captain who devoted his life to protecting the city.
Ex-Con Accused Of Shooting 16-Year-Old, Two Adults At Notorious Paterson Street Corner
UPDATE: An ex-con who was only just released from prison less than three months ago was charged with shooting and wounding three people -- including a 16-year-old juvenile – at a Paterson street corner where a young girl was gunned down earlier this year. Cleon Pooler, 30, is expected...
baristanet.com
MontClairVoyant: The Midtown Deck and More Council Dreck
There’s plenty to say about the Township Council’s seeming attempt to become even MORE secretive, but can you first discuss the Midtown parking deck being finally in operation — nine months late. What’s a “soft opening”?. Sincerely,. Bea Hindschedule. That referred to free parking...
Arrest made in daytime shooting of man in Rahway, NJ
RAHWAY — An arrest was made in the Saturday afternoon shooting death of a Roselle man. Rahway police were called after gunfire was heard on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street around 12:40 p.m. Jack Harris, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Prosecutor William...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of dumping hundreds of empty beer bottles on Sussex County roadway
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged for allegedly dumping hundreds of empty beer bottles along the side of a road in Byram Township. On November 8, police concluded and investigation regarding illegal dumping on Amity Road. Over the course of approximately the last year, an individual, later identified as John M. Keller of Byram Township, had been dumping empty beer bottles on the side of Amity Road, police said.
News 12
Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. New Rochelle Police are searching for suspect wanted in the murder of a local rapper. Officials Police say they found James Caldwell Jr., a rapper known as 'Boogie,' with multiple gunshot wounds back on Oct. 26. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Mtayari Dixon in connection to Caldwell's death. They say he used to live in New Rochelle, but now lives in Stamford, Connecticut. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2300.
ATM User Robbed At Gunpoint In Kearny
A 49-year-old Kearny man was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM Tuesday, Nov. 15, authorities said. One light- and one dark-skinned man approached the victim at the ATM outside of Schuyler Savings on Davis Avenue around 8:30 p.m., local police said. One of the suspects, both wearing masks, flashed...
NJ officer credited with saving baby taken inside stolen car
ORANGE, N.J. -- An officer in New Jersey is credited with saving a baby who was taken inside a stolen car.The Essex County sheriff says one of his officers received a report about a vehicle with a baby boy inside.The car was stolen in the town of Orange near Joyce Street and Scotland Road.The officer spotted the car a few blocks away, abandoned in the middle of the street.The baby was found sleeping in the car seat. He was unharmed and was reunited with his father.
Man Charged With 'Upskirting' Women At Jersey Shore ShopRite
A Jersey Shore man has been criminally charged with taking “upskirting” photos of at least two women in a supermarket, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank was charged with two counts of invasion of privacy, eluding and resisting arrest, according is Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
