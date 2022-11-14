ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Estill County Superintendent wins Superintendent of the Year

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor was named Superintendent of the Year. The award was presented by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation. Saylor said the award came as a surprise, but it was an honor and a privilege. “I guess this is just a culmination of...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
grcsmokesignals.net

Teacher on the Move – Ms. Bennett makes impact at GRC and RDC

Cardinals have been known for being one of the few types of birds to not migrate south for the winter. Even so, there are a few cardinals that migrate around our school district. The Clark County school district is fortunate enough to have teachers who are willing to go from...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge

A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 17, 2022. The Nutcracker on Ice returns to Lexington.
DANVILLE, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Harrodsburg City Commission Okays Paving Bid

The Harrodsburg City Commission approved a bid to pave city streets. At their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, the commissioners awarded the $136,506.85 blacktopping bid to Mega Construction, who were the only bidder. The total bid is above the amount in the city’s budget for paving, $127,000. “We...
HARRODSBURG, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington Habitat for Humanity hosts largest online auction yet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The team at Lexington Habitat for Humanity is getting in the holiday spirit by gearing up for its annual Bids 4 Builds event. Now in its 13th year, organizers said the online auction is bigger and better than ever. Leaders with the nonprofit are...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington wants your input on future park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Undeveloped property in Lexington that has sat empty for the last twenty years, despite plans to build may be in for a face-lift. The land that is now Cardinal Run North and South was donated to the city in the late 1990s and in the 2000s Cardinal Run South opened. However, the city has not had the money or resources needed to expand and open Cardinal Run North.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead

Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Nov....
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky artist creates towering Secretariat mural in Paris

PARIS, Ky. — A Kentucky artist pays tribute to the greatest achievement ever in horse racing. A spin through Paris, Kentucky, is like experiencing a drive-through gallery. There is art everywhere you look, especially the architectural kind. “It’s interesting because I get to hear Paris, all the city noises,” said artist Jaime Corum.
PARIS, KY
WTVQ

Victim of Mt. Sterling shooting identified

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) Stuart Howell has been identified as the man killed in the shooting. He was 44. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, Howell was pronounced dead at the hospital. 11/17/22, 8 a.m. One person is dead after a shooting in Mt. Sterling Wednesday night. The shooting...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
fox56news.com

Nicholasville couple trades the battlefield for a landscaping business

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Nicholasville couple started Bladez of the Bluegrass one year ago. It’s a veteran-owned and operated landscaping service. Geoff and Branda Blanks both served in the United States Army for more than two decades. For most soldiers, they noticed acknowledging difficulties was intimidating, so while stationed at Fort Hunter Liggett in California, it was their duty to watch for any signs of suicide.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Looking For Escaped Inmate

The Kentucky State Police, Post 7, in Richmond was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. today, by the Madison County Detention Center regarding an escaped inmate. The initial investigation alleges Ricky Slone, 54 years old of Richmond, KY, escaped from a work detail around 9:34 a.m., from the Animal Shelter in Madison County. He is described as being 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots. Slone is currently wanted for Escape 2nd degree.
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Lexington extends Emergency Winter Weather plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is extending its Emergency Winter Weather plan through Wednesday morning. It means shelters have added capacity to take in anyone who needs a warm place to stay. The YMCA of Central Kentucky is also collecting donations to help provide warmth and relief to those...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Escaped inmate on the run in Madison County

UPDATE: Ricky Slone was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Read more about that here. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A man wanted by the Kentucky State Police is on the lam, authorities tell us. KSP believes Madison County Jail inmate Ricky Slone disappeared Tuesday morning while on work detail. We’re told the Richmond man was last seen […]
MADISON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy