wymt.com
Estill County Superintendent wins Superintendent of the Year
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor was named Superintendent of the Year. The award was presented by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation. Saylor said the award came as a surprise, but it was an honor and a privilege. “I guess this is just a culmination of...
grcsmokesignals.net
Teacher on the Move – Ms. Bennett makes impact at GRC and RDC
Cardinals have been known for being one of the few types of birds to not migrate south for the winter. Even so, there are a few cardinals that migrate around our school district. The Clark County school district is fortunate enough to have teachers who are willing to go from...
fox56news.com
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck.
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville.
'Welcome Home'; Hundreds of Kentucky National Guard members coming home for Thanksgiving
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says more than 200 of the state's National Guard members are returning home after a nearly year-long deployment in Europe, just in time for the holidays. Beshear made the announcement during his weekly Team Kentucky Update on Thursday saying the 208 guard...
harrodsburgherald.com
Harrodsburg City Commission Okays Paving Bid
The Harrodsburg City Commission approved a bid to pave city streets. At their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, the commissioners awarded the $136,506.85 blacktopping bid to Mega Construction, who were the only bidder. The total bid is above the amount in the city’s budget for paving, $127,000. “We...
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department holds fourth annual fire camp for young girls
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are showing the new generation what it means to be a first responder. The Lexington Fire Training Center is hosting the fourth Brenda Cowan Fire Camp for Girls. Wednesday morning, local girls here in Lexington got a chance to learn what it’s like to...
fox56news.com
Lexington Habitat for Humanity hosts largest online auction yet
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The team at Lexington Habitat for Humanity is getting in the holiday spirit by gearing up for its annual Bids 4 Builds event. Now in its 13th year, organizers said the online auction is bigger and better than ever. Leaders with the nonprofit are...
aseaofblue.com
College football insider expects major assistant coach changes for Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats have not had the season many expected to see this year with the amount of talent they had taking the field. The poor results on the field have many wondering how much of this staff will still be here in 2023, and it looks like the answer could be a lot of change in Lexington.
fox56news.com
Lexington wants your input on future park
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Undeveloped property in Lexington that has sat empty for the last twenty years, despite plans to build may be in for a face-lift. The land that is now Cardinal Run North and South was donated to the city in the late 1990s and in the 2000s Cardinal Run South opened. However, the city has not had the money or resources needed to expand and open Cardinal Run North.
Wave 3
Beshear proposes big changes after riots hurt multiple people at juvenile detention centers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - After a riot at a juvenile detention center leaves one employee in the hospital, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted and multiple others injured, Governor Andy Beshear said changes are coming. “What they are going to see from me is somebody actively involved who wants to make...
fox56news.com
Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead
Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide.
WTVQ
Former UK student seen in video assaulting another student heads to grand jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sophia Rosing waived her right to a preliminary hearing in court Tuesday morning. Rosing’s case will now go to a Fayette County grand jury. A grand jury hears evidence and determines if there is sufficient proof to support an indictment and require Rosing to stand trial.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky artist creates towering Secretariat mural in Paris
PARIS, Ky. — A Kentucky artist pays tribute to the greatest achievement ever in horse racing. A spin through Paris, Kentucky, is like experiencing a drive-through gallery. There is art everywhere you look, especially the architectural kind. “It’s interesting because I get to hear Paris, all the city noises,” said artist Jaime Corum.
WTVQ
Victim of Mt. Sterling shooting identified
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) Stuart Howell has been identified as the man killed in the shooting. He was 44. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, Howell was pronounced dead at the hospital. 11/17/22, 8 a.m. One person is dead after a shooting in Mt. Sterling Wednesday night. The shooting...
fox56news.com
Nicholasville couple trades the battlefield for a landscaping business
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Nicholasville couple started Bladez of the Bluegrass one year ago. It’s a veteran-owned and operated landscaping service. Geoff and Branda Blanks both served in the United States Army for more than two decades. For most soldiers, they noticed acknowledging difficulties was intimidating, so while stationed at Fort Hunter Liggett in California, it was their duty to watch for any signs of suicide.
q95fm.net
Officials Looking For Escaped Inmate
The Kentucky State Police, Post 7, in Richmond was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. today, by the Madison County Detention Center regarding an escaped inmate. The initial investigation alleges Ricky Slone, 54 years old of Richmond, KY, escaped from a work detail around 9:34 a.m., from the Animal Shelter in Madison County. He is described as being 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots. Slone is currently wanted for Escape 2nd degree.
WKYT 27
WATCH | New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity
WATCH | New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity
WTVQ
Lexington extends Emergency Winter Weather plan
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is extending its Emergency Winter Weather plan through Wednesday morning. It means shelters have added capacity to take in anyone who needs a warm place to stay. The YMCA of Central Kentucky is also collecting donations to help provide warmth and relief to those...
KSP: Escaped inmate on the run in Madison County
UPDATE: Ricky Slone was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Read more about that here. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A man wanted by the Kentucky State Police is on the lam, authorities tell us. KSP believes Madison County Jail inmate Ricky Slone disappeared Tuesday morning while on work detail. We’re told the Richmond man was last seen […]
