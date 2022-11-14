Read full article on original website
Magoffin County High School Officials Report Threatening Statement From Student To Law Enforcement
Earlier this evening [November 16th], Magoffin County High School received a report that a high school student had made a threatening statement. School officials immediately contacted the Kentucky State Police to complete an investigation. The student in question will not be allowed on school property until the matter has been thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities.
Woman Scheduled For Trial In Floyd County Arrested In The Courthouse
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies made an arrest at the Floyd County Courthouse last week. 49-year-old Stephanie Cooley, who was scheduled to go on trial for shoplifting last Thursday, was stopped at the security checkpoint of the courthouse. Deputies discovered a container of meth stashed within Cooley’s purse, alongside a bottle of pills and a glass pipe.
Josephine Arms
Josephine Arms, age 93 of Tutor Key, Kentucky passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky. Born April 20, 1929 in Johnson County, she was the daughter of the late Elijah Arms and Martha Collins Arms. Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Thursday, November 17, 2022...
Jacqueline Penix Fitch
Jacqueline Penix Fitch, age 57 of Boonscamp, Kentucky passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky after an extended illness. Born January 20, 1965 in Paintsville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Sandy Ward Penix and John Penix, Jr. Funeral services will...
Randell Eugene Music
Randell Eugene Music, age 60, of Denton, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his residence after a long illness. Randell was born October 20, 1962 in Paintsville, KY, son of Bro. Gilbert and Helen Staniford Music of Nippa, Kentucky. A private memorial service will...
Robert Comstock
Robert Comstock, age 73 of Martin, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. He was born March 31, 1949 in Lackey, Kentucky to the late Bobby M. & Louise Athela “Peggy” Turnley Comstock. Visitation will begin Wednesday, November 16,...
Donna Kern
Donna Kern, age 85, a resident of Licking River Road in Gunlock, Kentucky; passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Paintsville ARH Hospital in Paintsville, Kentucky. Donna was born May 5, 1937 in Michigan, the daughter of the late Homer McLeod and Mabel Dorland. The family of Donna Kern will...
