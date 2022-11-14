Effective: 2022-11-17 21:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 01:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston; Macomb; Oakland; St. Clair; Washtenaw; Wayne ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS AFFECT LIVINGSTON OAKLAND...MACOMB...WASHTENAW...WAYNE...AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES HAZARDS...Areas of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to near a quarter of a mile and produce snow covered roads. Localized accumulation of snow around 1 inch is possible on unpaved surfaces. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1123 PM EST, areas of heavy snow were along and west of a line from near Morrice to near Brighton to near Dixboro and moving east at 40 MPH. THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Canton, Northville and Oak Grove around 1130 PM EST. Livonia, Novi and Romulus around 1140 PM EST. Taylor, West Bloomfield and Greenfield Village around 1145 PM EST. Dearborn around 1150 PM EST. Southfield, Detroit, Wyandotte and Birmingham around 1155 EST. Mount Clemens around 1205 AM ount EST. This includes the following highways I-75 between mile markers 38 and 105. I-275 between mile markers 18 and 29. I-96 between mile markers 125 and 192. I-696 between mile markers 1 and 28. M-59 between mile markers 38 and 49. US-23 between mile markers 37 and 77. SAFETY INFO Untreated roads may already be slick and hazardous from earlier snow or become hazardous in this activity. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO