Burlington, IA

Business briefs: Burlington law offices recognized by U.S. News & World Report

By Staff reports
 3 days ago

Two Burlington law offices have ranked in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report's Best Lawyers list.

Hansen Law Offices in Burlington ranked in the Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, while Pothitakis Law Firm P.C. ranked in the Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants category.

The 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” recognizes the most elite firms across the nation, identified for their professional excellence with consistently positive feedback from clients and peers. To become eligible for a “Best Law Firms” ranking, at least one lawyer at the firm must be recognized in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America, an exclusive award presented to only the top 5% of lawyers in the United States.

“The legal community views ‘Best Law Firms’ rankings as the top marker of excellence for the reason that our methodology is comprehensive, rigorous and historically proven,” said CEO of Best Lawyers Phillip Greer. “Our extensive process guarantees this designation is bestowed upon only the best legal practices.”

Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

“Our firm is honored to be recognized for our work on behalf of our clients," attorney Nicholas Pothitakis said. "Our staff works hard every day to assist and represent injured Iowans across the state.”

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in the field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a 2023 ranking, a law firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the 28th edition of The Best Lawyers in America for that location and specialty.

Burlington engineer wins national award for community service

Bryan C. Bross, with Klinger & Associates, PC in Burlington was honored recently with a national award for his community service by the American Council of Engineering Companies.

ACEC is the business voice of the nation’s engineering and design industry in Washington, D.C., and represents thousands of companies throughout the nation. Its annual Community Service Award recognizes engineers who have made a significant impact in their region through their volunteer efforts.

“Engineers are problem solvers, so when they see a community need, they’re often the first to help,” said ACEC President and CEO Linda Bauer Darr. “This year’s community service award winners have devoted countless hours to improving the quality of life in their area and we are all better for it.”

The honor was presented at an awards luncheon during ACEC’s Fall Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in October.

Bross was chosen for his volunteer efforts in the community over the last 25 years, including serving on the Burlington Planning Commission and Enterprise Zone Board. In his many volunteer roles, he has also coached little league baseball, referred youth soccer, and assisted with concessions for the Burlington Bees baseball team.

Nominations for the award are made through ACEC’s 52 state and regional Member Organizations. ACEC’s Committee of Fellows evaluates the applications and selects the honorees.

