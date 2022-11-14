ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Director charged in scuba dive shop fraud investigation

By Emily Dietrich
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRYMr_0jAa0X0s00

BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — The director of a Camden County Dive shop admitted to submitting false claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for scuba classes that focused on military veterans’ education benefits.

According to officials, John Spyke, 39, of Yulee, Fla now awaits sentencing after he plead guilty. Spyke is being charged with False, Fictitious, and Fraudulent Claims.

His guilty plea means he will be subjected to a possible statutory penalty of up to five years in prison along with substantial financial penalities and restitution as well as up to three years of supervised release following any prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Officials say that Spyker was a School Certifying Official and Director of Training at Diver’s Den in St. Marys, Ga. He admitted that, between January 2021 through January 2022 he and others, intentionally submitted false and fradulent information to the Department of Veterans Affairs for tuition payments under the Post-9/11 GI Bill. The sum totaled $722,399.19.

This wasn’t the only defendant from the same business. Five other defendants who entered guilty please in the U.S. District Court are owners, managers, and/or instructors at Diver’s Den and Scooba Shack in Savannah and Richmond Hill. The defendants are responsible for defrauding more than $6 million from VA education benefits.

Fraudulent information provided to the VA included misstating compliance with VA regulations, dates of students’ attendance, and hours of instruction among other information.

“Safeguarding Post-9/11 GI Bill education benefit funds reserved for deserving veterans remains a priority, and our investigators are working diligently in the field to ensure these programs are not exploited for financial gain and greed,” said Special Agent in Charge David Spilker with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s Southeast Field Office. “Six guilty pleas in this case is a testament of our commitment to working with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who would defraud VA’s benefits programs.”

The case is being investigated by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, and prosecuted for the United States by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF.com

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

More video released showing Camden County inmate beaten by correction officers

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — New video was released to the public, showing another angle of the Camden County inmate beaten by correctional officers. This time, there is audio included and one can hear 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs scream in agony. One of the correctional officers can be heard saying "stop resisting." In the video, Hobbs can be seen getting kneed multiple times. The video was released to the public on Wednesday by his attorneys. The attack was moved outside of Hobbs' cell.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Watch Live | Stand your ground case continues in St. Johns County court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hearing that began on Monday in St. Johns County will determine if a St. Augustine man will be granted immunity from prosecution in the shooting death of Adam Amoia. Luis Casado stands accused in the crime -- his attorney argues he would have been justified in shooting Amoia because his safety was threatened, calling it a "classic stand your ground case".
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Station Fleming Island apartments sold for $51.3 million

Completed this year, The Station Fleming Island apartments at 1757 Theodora Lane in Fleming Island sold Nov. 15 for $51.3 million. Bristol Fleming Island Partners LLC of Franklin, Tennessee, sold the community to Amzak Station LLC of Boca Raton. Amazak Station is part of Amzak Capital Management. Cliff Taylor and...
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy